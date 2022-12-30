Adele revealed it’s hard to move around the stage during her booming Weekends with Adele residency at Las Vegas’ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. “I have to waddle these days as I have really bad sciatica,” the 34-year-old Grammy winner said on stage, opening up to the crowd during her New Year’s Eve show over the weekend, according to Cosmopolitan UK. Sciatica is a lower back condition that is caused by “irritation, inflammation, pinching or compression” of the sciatic nerve, per Cleveland Clinic.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 31 MINUTES AGO