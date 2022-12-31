ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarsdale, NY

Crowd gathers for Kirk Cameron's controversial book reading at Scarsdale Public Library

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0innuz_0jz3t89H00

Actor Kirk Cameron was in Westchester Friday to promote his new children's book that has garnered controversy over its theme.

MORE: Kirk Cameron requests to read controversial children’s book at Scarsdale library

Hundreds of parents brought their kids to the Scarsdale Public Library as Cameron held multiple book readings.

The “Growing Pains” star railed against schools and other public institutions teaching about gender and race while sending a message of pro-parental choice in schools.

His book, “As You Grow,” is a religious-themed book that promotes evangelical ideas to kids.

“Let's continue to work together with others across the nation to see a revival and resurgence of the values and principles that made this the greatest country in the world,” Cameron said.

Dozens of libraries across the country denied Cameron's request to host a book reading event, but the Scarsdale Public Library said it was bound by the First Amendment to let Cameron and his team rent a public meeting room.

People who showed up to hear him speak said he represents the values he holds.

“Everything in his book and what he's fighting for, that's what we believe. So I just had to come here and support him,” said Peekskill resident Diana Baez.

Opponents call his rhetoric hateful and unfit for Scarsdale.

“It's just disguised in a cute little children's book and that's unfortunate because people might read it or hear it and think this is OK but it's not,” said Scarsdale parent Melissa Levine.

Some say they do not believe his message reflects that of the village.

“Everything that he has said represents the exact opposite of what Scarsdale is all about: inclusion, welcoming, and being a loving community,” said Scarsdale parent Amanda Levin.

Some people never got a chance to hear Cameron speak after his one-hour time slot ended with people still waiting outside.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist

A view into Black life in NYC in the ‘60s and ‘70s, from a civil rights and journalism pioneer

Charlayne Hunter-Gault participates in the "Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise" panel during the PBS Television Critics Association summer press tour, in Beverly Hills in 2016. Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a public media stalwart who also reported for The New Yorker and The New York Times, has released an anthology of her life’s work covering communities of color. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Raj guleria

Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.

Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
BROOKLYN, NY
momcollective.com

Westchester County Mom Top 10 Posts of 2022

2022 was another exciting year for Westchester County Mom. Our contributors live, work, and parent in Westchester and are passionate about sharing real stories and honest experiences of parenthood. We know motherhood can be difficult when you are a new mom, new in town, or just looking for more ways...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Mayor Eric Adams Promised Better for New York’s Battered Businesses. His First Year Brought a Mood Shift but Scant Progress.

In early March, barely two months after taking office, Mayor Eric Adams unveiled his plan to revive the city’s economy after the devastation of the pandemic shutdown, which had cost the city some 970,000 jobs. Greg David, The City This article was originally published on Dec 28 5:00am EST by THE CITY He said he […] The post Mayor Eric Adams Promised Better for New York’s Battered Businesses. His First Year Brought a Mood Shift but Scant Progress. appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Assaults on NY Jews: 17% Committed By Muslims

There’s a lot of talk about the high rates of antisemitic hate crimes. The problem is that hate crime reporting tends to condense assaults, vandalism, and verbal abuse. What is much more useful is focusing on actual assaults to see where the danger lies. Dov Hikind and Americans for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Raj guleria

More than 100 outdoor dining establishments demolished in NYC

On Tuesday, demolition work was being done across New York City by transportation crews on more than 100 outdoor dining buildings. Summary - About 170 abandoned or decaying outdoor dining sheds were taken down across New York City on Tuesday. Mayor Eric Adams declared the outdoor dining program is "here to stay" in August. The city's outdoor dining establishments have come under fire for everything from trash lawsuits to allegations of individuals doing drugs and having sex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

130K+
Followers
44K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy