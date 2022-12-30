ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sam Bankman-Fried to Plead Not Guilty?

Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to plead not guilty to a litany of financial crimes tomorrow. The Wall Street Journal says that Bankman-Fried will say he did not knowingly do anything wrong in running FTX. He faces decades behind bars if he loses at trial. Disgraced FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried is...
Bitcoin Developer Luke Dashjr Has ₿200 Stolen

Long-standing Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr has had ₿200 worth over $3 million stolen. Dashjr’s PGP key was compromised and the coins taken on New Year’s Eve. The complex self-custody storage solution may have been his downfall. Long-standing Bitcoin Core developer Luke Dashjr has had ₿200 worth...

