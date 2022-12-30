Read full article on original website
Fix COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345 on Windows PC
This post features solutions to fix COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. The game was recently released for Microsoft Windows. But many users have been complaining about the COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345. The complete error message reads:
Fix 0x8A150006 Microsoft Store Error the right way
Some users are complaining about not being able to install any app and encountering Microsoft Store Error 0x8A150006. They either see the error when trying to install the game that needs administrative approval or User Account Control prompt confirmation. Following are some of the error messages users see:. Something unexpected...
How to fix NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45?
This post features solutions to fix NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45. NVIDIA is a global leader known for designing high-quality GPUs. These can be used for various purposes, including gaming, cryptocurrency mining, and professional applications. Recently some users have been complaining about seeing the NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45 in the Device Manager. The complete error message reads:
World of Warships Voice Chat not working [Fixed]
If your World of Warships voice chat is not working on your Windows 11/10 PC then this post will be able to help you fix the issue. World of Warships is a free-to-play naval warfare online multiplayer game. The game has been developed, produced, and published by Wargaming. But recently, many users have complained about World of Warships voice chat not working. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue.
Fix Camera App Error 0xa00f4240 Unknown in Windows 11/10
If you see error codes 0xa00f4240 <Unknown> 0x800703e3, 0xA00F4240 <Unknown> 0x80070057, 0xA00F4240 <Unknown> 0x80131502, 0xa00f4240 <Unknown> 0x80004003, etc. on your Windows 11/10 computer then this post will help you. What causes the Camera App error 0xa00f4240?. The camera error 0xa00f4240 usually occurs due to outdated or corrupt camera drivers. However,...
You cannot play on Realms error in Minecraft
When you attempt to create or join a Realm in Minecraft Bedrock or Java edition for Windows 11/10 PC or in Minecraft edition for Xbox, you may get the permissions prompt stating You cannot play on Realms because of how your Microsoft/Xbox Live account is set up. In this post, we offer the most suitable solutions affected gamers can apply to resolve the issue.
Fix Disconnected from Steam COD MW2 error on Windows PC
If you get the error prompt stating Disconnected from Steam when you try to launch or while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II the game crashes on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming rig, then this post is intended to help you with the most applicable fixes to this error. Affected gamers reported no other games on Steam had this issue except COD: MW2 and the error occurred multiple times per day.
Error 10013, An attempt was made to access a socket in a way forbidden by its access permissions
Some users say that when they run the ipconfig/renew or some other IP command to repair network connection they encounter Error: 1013, An attempt was made to access a socket in a way forbidden by its access permission. The issue is usually caused when either a port is blocked or is used for two jobs at the same time. Also, there is a high chance that a third-party antivirus is blocking the connection and not allowing you to release IP. In this post, we are going to talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve the issue.
Google Docs encountered an error [Fixed]
Errors faced in the Google Workspace suite are not uncommon, and they can be very cumbersome at times. A frequently faced issue with Google Docs is a prompt saying “Google Docs encountered an error. Please try reloading this page, or coming back to it in a few minutes.” This error essentially prevents the user from further working in Google Docs until it is rectified. Today, we will look at a few solutions you can implement to fix the issue.
Error 16: The Sims has encountered a problem
‘Error 16: The Sims has encountered a problem‘ if your PC does not have enough space to save the game files. The error is generally caused due to piled-up cache, corrupted mods, or due to the fact that the drive where your game files are being stored is full. In this article, we are going to learn more about the reasons and what should be done to resolve the issue.
Fix We couldn’t stream from your console error on Xbox One
Using the Xbox Console Companion app, you can stream your games from your Xbox One console to your PC. Just turn on streaming on your Xbox One console and connect your PC to the console, and you are ready to go. But for some users, the streaming is not working as expected. They receive the error We couldn’t stream from your console error whenever they stream their games using the Xbox Console Companion app. This article shows some suggestions that will help you fix this issue. The complete error message is:
How to enable or disable Forward button in Microsoft Edge
If you want to enable the Forward button in Microsoft Edge, here is how you can do that. By default, you need to click on the link again to open a closed page. However, if you enable the Forward button, you can click on it to go forward in the Edge browser. It appears next to the back button in the Microsoft Edge browser.
Best free Photo Frame Maker software for Windows 11/10
In this article, we have listed some best free Photo Frame Maker software for Windows 11/10 users. If you want to customize your photos by decorating them with different frames, these free tools will be beneficial for you. You can also use these free software to frame photos for different occasions, like birthdays, Christmas, etc.
NVIDIA GeForce Experience is stuck on Preparing to install
NVIDIA is one of the biggest names in the Graphics card industry, probably, even the biggest. However, popularity doesn’t guarantee that your app will have no bugs or issues, it has been noted that NVIDIA GeForce is facing issues when trying to install drivers. According to victims, when trying to install the browser or update the same using NVIDIA GeForce, the installation process stuck on Preparing. In this post, we will see what you can do if NVIDIA GeForce Experience is stuck on Preparing to install.
Your graphics card does not support DirectX 11 features
While launching a video game on Windows 11/10 computer, some users received the error message that says “Your graphics card does not support DirectX 11 features.” DirectX is a set of components that allows software to work directly with your audio and video hardware. The games that require this feature will not run if the graphics card does not support DirectX 11. If you experience the same error message while launching a video game, the solutions provided in this article will help you.
Enable RDP for multiple users on Windows 11
You can establish multiple remote desktop connections at the same time on a Windows system however this feature is restricted by license. It prevents you from creating a Terminal RDP server. If you need this service, you have to buy a Windows Server license, RDS CALS, and Remote Desktop Session Host (RDSH) should be installed on your computer. If you want a free alternative you can use RDP (Remote Desktop Protocol) to create multiple Connections. In this article, we will discuss how you can enable RDP for multiple users on your Windows 11 computer.
What are File Extensions and why are they important?
Every day we work with a lot of files on our Windows computers. A file is a container that is used to store information or data. Today, there are a lot of files used to store different kinds of data. That’s why different programs or software are required to open or edit the files. For example, if you want to open or edit a Portable Document Format, you need software that supports the PDF file format, if you want to open or edit a media file, you need a program that supports that type of file, etc. It is the file extension that makes one file different from another file. In this article, we will see what are File Extensions and why are they important.
How to recover Illustrator files after a crash
When software crashes the hardest part is losing whatever you were working on. It is always advised that you save as you work, however, you can get so deep into the work, you forget to save. As with any software, Illustrator can crash without warning for any number of reasons. It is always good practice to save as you work go to File then Save or press Ctrl+Save as you go along. Recovering Illustrator files after a crash will help save valuable time as you will not have to redo a project.
Best Song Name Generator with keywords
If you often face trouble choosing a catchy name for your songs, you could use these online Song Name Generator websites. Whether you need a name for your party, relaxation, or sad song, you can use these web tools to generate a name for your music within moments. The best thing is that you can use these tools for free.
Dynamic IP address vs Static IP address: Which is more secure?
It is possible for hackers to trick you by using IP snooping, but you can get protection with a Dynamic IP address or a Static IP address. The question is, which one is better? This is not an easy question to answer, but we are going to do our best to explain what needs to be done. Here’s the thing, every device you have that is connected to the internet has its own IP address. For those who aren’t aware, an IP address is a unique string of numbers that makes it possible to tell one machine apart from another.
