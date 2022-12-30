Read full article on original website
Springfield Police Identify Two Killed In Double Homicide
(KTTS News) – Police in Springfield are releasing more information on the double homicide that took place Wednesday night. The Springfield Police Department was dispatched Wednesday night to the 2200 block of North Link to check the well-being of a male that was suffering from injuries to his face.
Vehicle flips in Springfield morning crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A vehicle overturned in what appeared to be a two-vehicle crash around 9:30 am at the corner of S. National Ave. and Seminole St. The crash was reported with injuries. Officers directed traffic around the area until just before 10:30am. To report a correction or typo,...
Springfield woman accused of shooting at ex-boyfriend, her truck
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Police arrested a local woman suspected of shooting at her ex-boyfriend while he was driving her truck on Dec. 28. Jami Mae Parsons, 30, of Springfield, was arrested and formally charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to court documents, Springfield Police Department officers were called to […]
Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings. Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges. According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021,...
Police release details, name victims of Wednesday double homicide
UPDATE 11 A.M. — The Springfield Police Department in a press release laid out more details of the investigation into Wednesday’s double homicide. The police arrived at a North Link Avenue address to check on the well-being of a man who was suffering from facial injuries. When they arrived, they found that he had been […]
Crews spend hours containing vacant house fire in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Springfield spent hours Sunday evening keeping a vacant house fire from spreading. Crews were called out for a large house fire at Grant and Catalpa in Springfield a little after 5:00 p.m. Sunday. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the abandoned building was fully engulfed when they got on the scene. Crews then spent nearly two and a half hours keeping the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings.
Webster County Sheriff still looking for answers in the disappearance of Prem Prasad
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Webster County Sheriff’s Department issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing woman. Prem Kuar Prasad, 65, disappeared from an area near Elm Branch Road on Friday, December 16, morning. “We’ve had several different sightings of her in the past few weeks and have...
Brush Fire Claims 40 Acres of Land in Nixa
Officials in Nixa are investigating a large brush fire that damaged dozens of acres of land in Nixa. Reports say firefighters in Nixa were called to the scene Sunday afternoon, where what was reportedly a small fire had grown quickly. Crews from Clever, Highlandville and Battlefield were also called to...
FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents in Kansas City arrested a man who had escaped federal custody in early December. According to a press release, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested Friday around 11 a.m. Sparks was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on December 7. Sparks...
Single-vehicle accident causes injuries for 2 minors in Ava
Two minors from Ava were injured in a single vehicle accident Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 20-year-old Joshua Swops, was driving westbound on Missouri Highway 14 in Ava when he traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Swops...
Warsaw man seriously injured during police chase through Dallas County
A Benton County man suffers serious injuries during a police chase about 30 miles south of his hometown in neighboring Dallas County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Brandon Hensley, 38, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65 just south of Preston early Saturday morning when he crashed his truck. The patrol says Hensley’s pickup truck traveled off the side of the road, where it struck a fence and overturned.
Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fair Grove, who works for Burrell Behavioral Health, is being charged in Webster County with abusing his oldest daughter over several years. According to court documents, 47-year-old Todd Maynard has been charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect. In October 2022,...
Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died. Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield. Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.
Police investigate accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield. The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the appears to be the result of an accident. While the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the death is suspicious.
Multiple agencies battle a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa, Mo.
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Nixa, along with Clever, Highlandville, and Battlefield Fire Protection District, responded to a rapidly growing brush fire in Nixa. “Originally, it started as a quarter acre,” said Nixa Battalion Chief Gary Josephson. “And by the looks that I’m estimating about 35 to 40 acres., and it grew in a short amount of time. Within five minutes, it grew and tripled in size.”
CoxHealth announces first Springfield baby of 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth announced the first baby born in Springfield in 2023. According to CoxHealth, the first baby born at a Springfield hospital in 2023 arrived at 12:25 a.m. Brantley Mykhael Brennan was born at Cox South and weighs five pounds, 14 ounces, and measures 19 inches long.
Missouri City One of the 10 Most Dangerous and It’s Not St. Louis
There's a new ranking showing the most dangerous places in America and one of them is in Missouri, but it's not St. Louis or Kansas City like you might think. With another year of data in the books, there's a new ranking of most dangerous cities in America that's just been shared by Safewise. Among the top 10 is a Missouri city, but it's not one of the 2 major metro areas that normally get called out for their high crime rates. Listed as the #9 most dangerous city in America is...Springfield, Missouri.
Ozark License Office (DMV) closed after building collapses nearby on the historic Ozark, Mo., square
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - If you were waiting to get your driver’s license or tags, you won’t be able to in downtown Ozark until at least next week due to a building collapse. The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church inside Adventure Coffee. Police say there are no injuries reported. The coffee shop was open at the time of the collapse. Investigators say workers evacuated the building before it fell. There are apartments on top of the coffee shop.
Regal announces closing date for its Hollywood Theaters in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Regal announced it will close the Hollywood Theaters at College Station in Springfield in January. The company set the closing date for January 5. The company announced the Joplin location will remain open. Cineworld Group, the parent company, started Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the U.S....
