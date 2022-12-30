ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed for U.S

MEXICO CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Four human skulls were discovered inside a package at a Mexican airport that was due to be sent by courier to the United States, local authorities said on Friday.

The skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, a statement from the National Guard said.

The package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan - one of the most violent parts of the country - and was destined for an address in Manning, South Carolina, it said.

The National Guard gave no further details on the age, identity or possible motive for the sending of the human remains.

The transfer of human remains requires a special permit from a competent health authority which was not obtained, it said.

NM Retired Chief
4d ago

You have 1,200,000 more live skulls at the southern border waiting to invade our country. Then after giving them housing food and money they will vote Democrat.

FIXITANDMOVEON
3d ago

These are probably the remains of someone's family. Most likely the people in America had to pay thounds of dollars to "have their family returned" to America, no questions asked. Meanwhile they are invading America and nobody cares. WTF?

animal_lover
4d ago

if us Americans treat them the sameway. rob, kidnap, and worse. its are called racist. when they do it, everyone is silent and could careless.

