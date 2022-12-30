Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Cher Celebrates New Year's Eve With Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards Amid Engagement Speculation
Cher and Alexander "A.E." Edwards rang in 2023 together! The 76-year-old singer took to Twitter on New Year's Eve to share a pic from their festivities, and made sure to show off the massive diamond ring her 36-year-old music executive beau got her for Christmas. The shot shows Cher smiling...
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Where To Watch ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Live Online
Live from Music City, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs on CBS and Paramount+!. Who wants to ring in the New Year with a star-studded country music extravaganza? Hosted by Jimmie Allen, Elle King, and Rachel Smith, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash features a plethora of must-see performers, including Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and more.
NME
Miley Cyrus announces new single ‘Flowers’ and duets with David Byrne on NYE special
Miley Cyrus announced the release of a new single, ‘Flowers’, during her Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party broadcast last night (December 31). The star shared two teasers for the track during the show, which saw the singer take part in a number of performances as well as hosting the programme.
tvinsider.com
Kevin Hart Comments on Andy Cohen & Anderson Cooper’s Sober New Year’s Eve Show
It was a sober affair for Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper this New Year’s Eve as they presented CNN‘s annual celebrations live from Times Square in New York City, and their guests had something to say about it. In November 2022, CNN chairman and CEO Chris Licht announced...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
tvinsider.com
‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode
“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
tvinsider.com
Could ‘NCIS’ Have a Tiva Return? – Michael Weatherly Hints at Possibility
NCIS fans could be in for a very happy new year after Michael Weatherly teased a return to the long-running CBS police procedural, including a potential Tony and Ziva reunion in 2023. Weatherly, who played Agent Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS from 2003 to 2016, hinted at the return in New...
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: A Couple Walks Off Tell All (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 18 “Tell All: No Limits Part 1.”]. For the first time ever, there are four Tell All: No Limits episodes to conclude this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
tvinsider.com
‘The Company You Keep’: Milo Ventimiglia Plays Con Artist in Teaser for ABC Drama (VIDEO)
“I’m a criminal,” says Milo Ventimiglia in the first teaser for ABC‘s upcoming drama series The Company You Keep, the actor’s first television role since This Is Us ended its run last year. In the newly released video (watch below), viewers get their first glimpse of...
Bill Pence Dies: Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder Was 82
Bill Pence, a former VP at Janus Films who co-founded the integral Telluride Film Festival in 1974, has died. He was 82. The Telluride Daily Planet said Pence died December 6 after a long illness. A native of Minneapolis, Pence launched the Telluride fest with his wife, Stella, along with friend and film historian James Card, who became the event’s co-director, and Tom Luddy, who still co-directs the fest today. The inaugural festival at the Colorado burg’s Sheridan Opera House — and a local bar — featured tributes to Francis Ford Coppola, Gloria Swanson and Leni Riefenstahl and was a surprise...
NME
M83 is teasing new music
M83 has begun teasing his return, sharing a clip of new music on social media – get a teaser of the new track below. The electronic project – now featuring sole member Anthony Gonzalez – released its last album, titled ‘DSVII’, in 2019. On Instagram...
Al Roker sets 'Today' return after months-long medical hiatus
'Today' weatherman Al Roker has been in and out of the hospital since mid-November while receiving treatment for blood clots in his leg and lungs.
TODAY.com
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies at 74
Anita Pointer of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters, who rose to fame with hits in the 1970’s and 80’s including “I’m So Excited,” died of cancer on Saturday, her publicist announced. She was 74. Anita was surrounded by her family at the time of death, her...
tvinsider.com
Tyler Hilton on Why People Still Love ‘One Tree Hill’ & Making Christmas Movies
Chances are you recognize Tyler Hilton either from his music or from playing Chris Keller on the long-running teen drama series One Tree Hill, which aired nine seasons from 2003 to 2012 on The WB then The CW. You might also know him from the Christmas movies he’s done, including...
Sara Bareilles Is Engaged to Joe Tippett: See Her Ring
Watch: Sara Bareilles Feels Similar to Her Character in Girls5eva. Sara Bareilles kicked off 2023 on a high note. The "Love Song" artist celebrated the New Year with an engagement, sharing on Instagram that her boyfriend of five years, Joe Tippett, popped the big question. "Yes to marrying this man,"...
Elle
The Glossy, Glorious Return of Adult Contemporary Pop Music in 2022
On her sophomore album Hold the Girl, Rina Sawayama, the breakout British artist known for the mashup style of her 2020 debut—Y2K pop meets nu-metal meets ‘90s R&B—doubles down on her sonic signature. This time, she hones in on the sounds of early 2000s adult contemporary radio, updating them with stadium-sized drum fills and stomping club beats to tell the story of reparenting herself.
Will There Be a ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 2 on Netflix?
Netflix‘s Kaleidoscope kicks off 2023 with a bold new experiment for the streaming giant. While Netflix has experimented with “Choose Your Own Adventure” style programming before, Kaleidoscope is the first series that is designed to be watched in any order. In fact, your Netflix account will probably show a different episode order than your best friend’s. The only thing that everyone’s Netflix account should have in common is that the “last” episode should be the “White” episode of Kaleidoscope, aka the actual heist. But once you’ve binged the whole series, will you want more? Will Netflix make a Kaleidoscope Season...
tvinsider.com
Roush Review: Dionne Warwick Is Always in Tune in ‘Don’t Make Me Over’
“Is Dionne Warwick a legend? Is pig pork?” Of all the many celebrity testimonials in Don’t Make Me Over (premiering January 1 on CNN), including a touching tribute from the late Olivia Newton-John, Snoop Dogg’s puckish salute may be the least expected. Elsewhere in this admiring and...
The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Year in Illustration
The Hollywood Reporter‘s designers in 2022 commissioned more than 100 illustrations from more than 80 artists for stories across all genres. Below is a selection of the art team’s favorite pieces over the last year. Beverly Hills Spy: How a WWII-Era James Bond Betrayed the Allies Illustration by Barbara Gibson Art direction by Peter Cury Read the full articleMore from The Hollywood ReporterRobert J. Dowling, Former Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter, Dies at 83The Hollywood Reporter Editors' Picks of 2022Penske Media Acquires Contemporary Art Publication Artforum Immunity Building: Hollywood Doctors on Upping Your Well-Being Amid Omicron Illustration by Maite FranchiArt direction by Nicholas BrawleyRead the full...
Comments / 0