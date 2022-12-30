ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Taste of Country

Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve

New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
NASHVILLE, TN
Decider.com

Where To Watch ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Live Online

Live from Music City, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash airs on CBS and Paramount+!. Who wants to ring in the New Year with a star-studded country music extravaganza? Hosted by Jimmie Allen, Elle King, and Rachel Smith, New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash features a plethora of must-see performers, including Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn, Little Big Town, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, King Calaway, Sheryl Crow, Flo-Rida, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker, Lainey Wilson, and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
tvinsider.com

‘NCIS: LA’: Why It’s the Perfect Season to Finally Have the ‘Deeks, M.’ Episode

“Callen, G.” Season 1. “Lange, H.” Season 3. “Blye, K.” Season 3. “Granger, O.” Season 7. It’s about time that a “Deeks, M.” episode joins that list, and NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 so far is shaping up to be perfect for it. (We haven’t forgotten that we haven’t gotten a “Hanna, S.” episode either yet, to our surprise.)
Deadline

Bill Pence Dies: Telluride Film Festival Co-Founder Was 82

Bill Pence, a former VP at Janus Films who co-founded the integral Telluride Film Festival in 1974, has died. He was 82. The Telluride Daily Planet said Pence died December 6 after a long illness. A native of Minneapolis, Pence launched the Telluride fest with his wife, Stella, along with friend and film historian James Card, who became the event’s co-director, and Tom Luddy, who still co-directs the fest today. The inaugural festival at the Colorado burg’s Sheridan Opera House — and a local bar — featured tributes to Francis Ford Coppola, Gloria Swanson and Leni Riefenstahl and was a surprise...
TELLURIDE, CO
NME

M83 is teasing new music

M83 has begun teasing his return, sharing a clip of new music on social media – get a teaser of the new track below. The electronic project – now featuring sole member Anthony Gonzalez – released its last album, titled ‘DSVII’, in 2019. On Instagram...
TODAY.com

Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters dies at 74

Anita Pointer of the Grammy-winning Pointer Sisters, who rose to fame with hits in the 1970’s and 80’s including “I’m So Excited,” died of cancer on Saturday, her publicist announced. She was 74. Anita was surrounded by her family at the time of death, her...
E! News

Sara Bareilles Is Engaged to Joe Tippett: See Her Ring

Watch: Sara Bareilles Feels Similar to Her Character in Girls5eva. Sara Bareilles kicked off 2023 on a high note. The "Love Song" artist celebrated the New Year with an engagement, sharing on Instagram that her boyfriend of five years, Joe Tippett, popped the big question. "Yes to marrying this man,"...
Elle

The Glossy, Glorious Return of Adult Contemporary Pop Music in 2022

On her sophomore album Hold the Girl, Rina Sawayama, the breakout British artist known for the mashup style of her 2020 debut—Y2K pop meets nu-metal meets ‘90s R&B—doubles down on her sonic signature. This time, she hones in on the sounds of early 2000s adult contemporary radio, updating them with stadium-sized drum fills and stomping club beats to tell the story of reparenting herself.
MAINE STATE
Decider.com

Will There Be a ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix‘s Kaleidoscope kicks off 2023 with a bold new experiment for the streaming giant. While Netflix has experimented with “Choose Your Own Adventure” style programming before, Kaleidoscope is the first series that is designed to be watched in any order. In fact, your Netflix account will probably show a different episode order than your best friend’s. The only thing that everyone’s Netflix account should have in common is that the “last” episode should be the “White” episode of Kaleidoscope, aka the actual heist. But once you’ve binged the whole series, will you want more? Will Netflix make a Kaleidoscope Season...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 Year in Illustration

The Hollywood Reporter‘s designers in 2022 commissioned more than 100 illustrations from more than 80 artists for stories across all genres. Below is a selection of the art team’s favorite pieces over the last year. Beverly Hills Spy: How a WWII-Era James Bond Betrayed the Allies Illustration by Barbara Gibson Art direction by Peter Cury Read the full articleMore from The Hollywood ReporterRobert J. Dowling, Former Publisher of The Hollywood Reporter, Dies at 83The Hollywood Reporter Editors' Picks of 2022Penske Media Acquires Contemporary Art Publication Artforum Immunity Building: Hollywood Doctors on Upping Your Well-Being Amid Omicron Illustration by Maite FranchiArt direction by Nicholas BrawleyRead the full...

