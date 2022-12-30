Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm Tuesday, cooler overnight
TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday afternoon with a breezy southwest wind, warming temperatures into the lower 70s. We remain dry for anyone who may be picking up damage left behind following Monday’s storms. TUESDAY NIGHT: Some extra clouds will move through. But we remain...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain and storms leave; it remain warm and breezy today
The rain is wrapping up in Central Arkansas. It will take a little longer to wrap up in East Arkansas. It will be warm and breezy today. Cooler weather will start to move in tonight. A cool front moving through tonight and tomorrow morning is now in western Oklahoma. It...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms Monday & Monday night
OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Be Weather Aware today and tonight. Severe storms are likely.
There is some fog, mist, and drizzle this morning across the state with temperatures mainly in the 60s. They will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 74°. Eventually showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon with severe storms possible this afternoon and tonight.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Multiple rounds of severe storms possible Monday
MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with cloudy skies and fog. Some areas of drizzle and light rain will also be possible during the morning. Temperatures start out mild, likely in the upper 60s to near 70. Temperatures remain in the lower 70s through late-morning with perhaps a few peeks of sunshine.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: State sees tornadoes, flooding as part of January 2 severe storms
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Strong storms moved through the Natural State on Monday, January 2 bringing heavy rain, damaging winds, and several tornado warnings. Severe storms started to move into the state during the afternoon on Monday. The first tornado warning for Arkansas was issued at 2:22 p.m. in northwest Arkansas for portions of Logan and Johnson counties.
