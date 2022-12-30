ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms Monday & Monday night

OVERNIGHT: A second round of strong to potentially severe storms develops tonight. Southwest Arkansas should see activity ramp up more around 7pm and near 9pm for Little Rock. Rain lasts through 3am for the metro, with showers and storms clearing the state entirely near sunrise Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 60s after hitting the 70s earlier today.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: State sees tornadoes, flooding as part of January 2 severe storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Strong storms moved through the Natural State on Monday, January 2 bringing heavy rain, damaging winds, and several tornado warnings. Severe storms started to move into the state during the afternoon on Monday. The first tornado warning for Arkansas was issued at 2:22 p.m. in northwest Arkansas for portions of Logan and Johnson counties.
