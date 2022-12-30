ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Dollar Tree worker killed in machete attack in Northwest Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Dollar Tree employee in Northwest Ohio is dead after being murdered with a machete while working on Sunday. The incident happened in Upper Sandusky just before 4:30 p.m. on New Year's Day. Upper Sandusky police said they were called to the store after a...
