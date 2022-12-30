One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including two juveniles and one adult, have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Friday, December 30, 2022. An altercation between two groups of minors resulted in roughly twenty rounds of gunfire, leaving one juvenile with a fatal gunshot wound.

VIVIAN, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO