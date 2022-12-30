Read full article on original website
KTBS
Texarkana Arkansas Mayor Allen Brown swears in on New Year's Day
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana Arkansas kicks off the New Year with the swearing-in ceremony of incumbent Mayor Allen Brown after church services at the First United Methodist Church at Fourth and Laurel Street. Brown claimed victory for his second four-year term on November 8, defeating political newcomer Tederal Jefferson.
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Ten houses move during past two weeks
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 13-27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale and 10 residential sales.
TTPD: Suspects steal thousands from elderly woman
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
talkbusiness.net
Murphy USA donates $25 million to its charitable foundation
El Dorado-based Murphy USA announced Thursday (Dec. 29) that its board of directors approved a $25 million donation to the Murphy USA Charitable Foundation. The foundation funds will support community investments and organizations in El Dorado and Southern Arkansas. The foundation lists three key priorities of funding programs: education and...
Teenager Killed In McCurtain County Shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting an investigation in McCurtain County where authorities say a fight between teenagers led to a deadly shooting Saturday morning. The Idabel Police Department says the fight was between two teenagers and a group of teenagers near 2500 SE Washington St. in Idabel...
ktalnews.com
Reports: 3 teens shot at Idabel restaurant, 1 dead
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – One teen is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting early Saturday morning at a restaurant in Idabel, according to statements from the sheriff’s office and McCurtain Memorial Hospital. The Idabel Police Department and the Federal Beauru of Investigation have requested the...
One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots
One Louisiana Teen Dead, Two Teens and an Adult Arrested After Altercation with Multiple Gunshots. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including two juveniles and one adult, have been arrested in connection with a homicide that took place on Friday, December 30, 2022. An altercation between two groups of minors resulted in roughly twenty rounds of gunfire, leaving one juvenile with a fatal gunshot wound.
ktalnews.com
Police: Texarkana woman stole co-worker’s debit card info, racked up charges
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas are asking for the public’s help finding and arresting a woman they say used a co-worker’s debit card information without permission and went on a spending spree. Kenya Moore is wanted on a felony warrant for fraudulent use of...
arkadelphian.com
Nashville man dies in head-on collision
A Nashville man died Wednesday in a head-on collision with another vehicle in Hempstead County. The deadly accident happened at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on state Highway 278 near its junction with Highway 32 in Hope. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Robert Chism, 59, of...
Teenager in custody following early morning homicide in Idabel
IDABEL, Okla. — A teenager is in custody after a homicide in Idabel, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). According to an OSBI social media post, the Idabel Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) requested OSBI’s help with the investigation of a homicide that took place around 4:30 a.m. on Dec 31, 2022.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County may be in middle of Monday's severe weather
Columbia County is almost in the middle of a bullseye for severe weather potential on Monday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center said Sunday afternoon that the Four State region is under an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms through Monday night. Tornadoes and scattered damaging winds will be the...
