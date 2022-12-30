ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Atlas Obscura

The Arizona Cattle Ranch Hiding 10,000 Year-Old Petroglyphs

As a small child in the 1940s, Brantley Baird lived in Show Low, Arizona, a town over a mile above sea level in the White Mountains. He and his brother rode their horses—bareback—to the one-room schoolhouse each day, tying up the animals to wait outside until school finished. It was an extreme place to live, Baird remembers: “The snow would get up around the horse’s belly in winter.”
WINSLOW, AZ
KTAR News

Rain sets new record in Phoenix, snow hits Arizona’s high country

PHOENIX — A powerful winter storm started the new year off in Arizona, with heavy snow in the high country and record-setting rain in the Valley. After closing out the day with .43 inches of total rain recorded at Sky Harbor Airport by 9 p.m., a 117-year-old daily record was set on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Winter weather delays schools, causes travel issues in Northern Arizona

Some Northern Arizona schools have made the decision to delay or close schools due to winter weather. Flagstaff Unified School District - School is canceled. Northland Preparatory Academy - School is canceled. Flagstaff Junior Academy - School is canceled. School closures and delays for Tuesday, January 3:. Blue Ridge School...
Arizona Weather Force

Final Forecast: New Years to Start with a Strong Storm System Moving Across Arizona

Not too much to say from the previous forecast with the exception of the chance of thunderstorms New Years Day for all metro areas, spanning from Flagstaff southward through the metros of Maricopa/Pinal/Pima County and areas surrounding there. Flagstaff will see 3-4″ of snow by noon on New Years, with the final tally of a foot of snow by the time the storm moves on out.
ARIZONA STATE
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Going Local with Thrift Shop at Barnabus Farms

The best part of the business, he says, is loving the people. Edward Albus mixes a thrift shop, appliance store and mechanic shop with ministry and food. Going Local thrift plus appliance and mechanic shop, located on Highway 89 in Chino Valley, is operated through Albus Enterprises, which Albus owns and operates along with his son, David.
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Snowstorm leaves Flagstaff looking like a winter wonderland

Beltone West hearing specialist Dustin McMinn is in the studio to show us how to keep children's ears safe from those noisy Christmas toys. Valley hit with rain, just in time for the morning commute. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A major winter storms is hitting the entire state on...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona's minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1

PHOENIX - Some workers across Arizona are getting a pay boost as the minimum wage is set to increase on Jan. 1. The minimum wage is set to go up from $12.80 an hour to $13.85 an hour. In Flagstaff, it'll be boosted from $15.50 an hour to $16.80. Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police New Year Traffic Enforcement

This New Year’s Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be out in force conducting DUI, seat belt, and other traffic enforcement. The Prescott Valley Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement, which begins Saturday, December 31, 2022, and continues through Monday, January 2, 2023.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Ronald W. Bryden ARRESTED FOR MOLESTING 4-YEAR-OLD CHILD ￼

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – (December 29, 2022) – On 28 December at approximately 5:30 PM, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Caren Way in Rimrock for a reported sex offense. Upon arrival, Deputies and Detectives were told 57-year-old Ronald W. Bryden was caught on video sexually molesting a 4yr old victim.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ

