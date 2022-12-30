ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

NFL Will Not Resume Bills-Bengals This Week

The NFL has not made a decision on when to resume Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. However the consensus is the game will not be made up this week. In a statement the League has made...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

NFL Players Send Support To Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin

Sadly, Monday Night Football was like no other tonight. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field mid-game after making a tackle. The traumatic incident occurred during the first quarter while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. The 24-year-old received immediate medical attention and CPR was administered...
CBS Baltimore

Ravens fans rally around Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he goes into cardiac arrest

BALTIMORE -- Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized and in critical condition after collapsing on the field during Monday night's football game against the Bengals.The outpour of support is continuing to come from across the country and in Baltimore. Many Ravens fans are praying for Hamlin to recover from his injuries."Praying—a lot praying—a lot for him," one Ravens fan said of Hamlin. "I hope he's OK."People are continuing to show their support the day following Hamlin's collapse. "When I saw it, I thought, you know, it's football. He just a regular injury," Ravens fan Renee Green said. "But once I saw...
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New York Jets Eliminated from Playoffs, Fans React

SEAHAWKS 23 – JETS 6. It was listless and dull, and like a tumble weed in the desert came and went with little notice or fanfare. That was the Jets playoff hopes in a dismal 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on New Year’s Day. Happy New Year...
