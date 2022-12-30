ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

stupiddope.com

6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas

Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Excitement stirring for return of CES in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is set to return to Las Vegas in 2023. Beyond the cool new gadgets, apps, and tools, the CES also brings in massive crowds of people from all over the globe. “It is all about exposure, getting the word out about...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

The Las Vegas Restaurant News Stories That Shocked Us in 2022

It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they think back to the most surprising news story in Las Vegas in 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million

7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Mayor Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 widening

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With travelers heading back to Southern California after the New Years holiday facing an 18-mile backup Monday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on improvements to be completed. In a tweet sent Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Mayor Goodman said that “once again” travelers spent...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Notorious Piece of the Las Vegas Strip Sold; New Casino Likely

Most Las Vegas Strip deals are splashy with the land purchase sort of kicking off the publicity cycle for whatever massive casino, resort, or attraction might someday get built on the property. That's essentially what Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has done. The billionaire, who also owns the Golden Nugget...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Non Profit Provides Physical Fitness For Those With Disabilities

Did you know people with disabilities are more likely to have weight problems? Many medications prescribed for this community come with the side effect of weight gain. And typical gyms are not made for people who have limitations. Up until recently, there weren’t any gyms in Las Vegas designed for people with disabilities. That has since changed.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Buffalo's Fire

MGM announces land purchase by FBIR

MGM Resorts International has announced that the Three Affiliated Tribes, TAT, of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, FBIR, has purchased a 15.26-acre lot along the Las Vegas Strip. The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is situated across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip and is...
LAS VEGAS, NV
twowanderingsoles.com

17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas

This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
verticalmag.com

Jetson welcomes test pilot Lexie Janson to the team

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 20 seconds. Lexie Janson recently joined the Jetson team at the newly renovated research and development (R&D) facility in Arezzo, Tuscany. The former “flying car” racing pilot will play a significant role in the Jetson One testing program. Jetson One is currently the...
HENDERSON, NV
jammin1057.com

New Year’s Eve Las Vegas: What To Know

New Year’s Eve Las Vegas edition: It’s basically the West-Coast equivalent of New York City’s Ball Drop. If you’re coming to Las Vegas for the New Year then we welcome you with open arms! However, be prepared because streets, restaurants and traffic will be congested. The Strip is often a place of avoidance for many locals. But, the chaos is what makes this day in Las Vegas fun and unlike any other. Have you truly experienced the fruits of life if you haven’t visited Vegas during a tourism surge? It can be fun — if you’re prepared.,
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

