Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: The Las Vegas Vipers coaching staff includes several notable namesEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Related
stupiddope.com
6 Best Recreational Cannabis Dispensaries in Las Vegas
Las Vegas is home to some of the best recreational cannabis dispensaries in the country. With a wide variety of high-quality products and knowledgeable staff, these dispensaries make it easy for visitors and residents alike to enjoy the benefits of cannabis. But with so many options to choose from, it can be tough to know which dispensaries are the best. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top six recreational cannabis dispensaries in Las Vegas, based on data from Yelp and Weedmaps.
8newsnow.com
Excitement stirring for return of CES in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is set to return to Las Vegas in 2023. Beyond the cool new gadgets, apps, and tools, the CES also brings in massive crowds of people from all over the globe. “It is all about exposure, getting the word out about...
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
Eater
The Las Vegas Restaurant News Stories That Shocked Us in 2022
It’s time again for the Year in Eater — where we look back at the last twelve months of Las Vegas’s restaurant scene. We reached out to Vegas’s finest food writers, reporters, and bloggers to get their takes on local trends, recent standouts, and notable newcomers. Here, they think back to the most surprising news story in Las Vegas in 2022.
Las Vegas Strip Adds Cannabis Lounges, $3.2 Billion in 2023 Projects
The Las Vegas Strip somehow came through the covid pandemic stronger than it was in 2019. Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Free Report and MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get Free Report both made major moves with MGM selling Mirage and buying Cosmopolitan while Caesars rebranded Bally's under its Horseshoe Brand.
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million
7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Mayor Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 widening
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With travelers heading back to Southern California after the New Years holiday facing an 18-mile backup Monday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on improvements to be completed. In a tweet sent Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Mayor Goodman said that “once again” travelers spent...
Las Vegas golf course water slashed going into 2023
Water for golf courses in the City of Las Vegas has been slashed by more than a third after a vote today by the Las Vegas Valley Water District Board of Directors.
Las Vegas is getting a makeover in 2023 with million dollar renovation projects
The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority construction bulletin shows 581,000 thousand square feet of new convention space and more than 4,700 new hotel rooms.
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
Notorious Piece of the Las Vegas Strip Sold; New Casino Likely
Most Las Vegas Strip deals are splashy with the land purchase sort of kicking off the publicity cycle for whatever massive casino, resort, or attraction might someday get built on the property. That's essentially what Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has done. The billionaire, who also owns the Golden Nugget...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Non Profit Provides Physical Fitness For Those With Disabilities
Did you know people with disabilities are more likely to have weight problems? Many medications prescribed for this community come with the side effect of weight gain. And typical gyms are not made for people who have limitations. Up until recently, there weren’t any gyms in Las Vegas designed for people with disabilities. That has since changed.
MGM announces land purchase by FBIR
MGM Resorts International has announced that the Three Affiliated Tribes, TAT, of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, FBIR, has purchased a 15.26-acre lot along the Las Vegas Strip. The property, officially known as the Las Vegas Village, is situated across from the Luxor on the Las Vegas Strip and is...
Now that the New Year's Eve fun is over, cleanup begins on the Strip
After hundreds of thousands of people gathered on Las Vegas Boulevard to celebrate New Year's Eve, Clark County's public works department begins a massive cleanup job.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man to ride in Rose Parade to celebrate new heart, kidney received in 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - For a former Nevada Correctional Officer and Navy and Air Force Veteran, 2022 was a life-changing and life-saving year. On New Year’s Day, he will ride on a float in the Rose Parade to celebrate the gift of life he was given: a new heart and new kidney.
twowanderingsoles.com
17 Fun Day Trips from Las Vegas
This page may contain affiliate links. More info in our Privacy Policy. For those looking to get out of the city, there are countless day trips from Las Vegas. Whether you’re looking to explore the surrounding national parks or visit a nearby ghost town, our detailed guide will offer all the information you need to plan.
verticalmag.com
Jetson welcomes test pilot Lexie Janson to the team
Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 20 seconds. Lexie Janson recently joined the Jetson team at the newly renovated research and development (R&D) facility in Arezzo, Tuscany. The former “flying car” racing pilot will play a significant role in the Jetson One testing program. Jetson One is currently the...
jammin1057.com
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas: What To Know
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas edition: It’s basically the West-Coast equivalent of New York City’s Ball Drop. If you’re coming to Las Vegas for the New Year then we welcome you with open arms! However, be prepared because streets, restaurants and traffic will be congested. The Strip is often a place of avoidance for many locals. But, the chaos is what makes this day in Las Vegas fun and unlike any other. Have you truly experienced the fruits of life if you haven’t visited Vegas during a tourism surge? It can be fun — if you’re prepared.,
'Really Strange': People Spot Mysterious Lights Hovering Above Las Vegas
"I’ve never seen anything like this.”
8newsnow.com
Dog found shot multiple times on side of road in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Animal Protection Services rushed a “sweet and loving” dog named Max to the Animal Foundation for medical care after he was found shot multiple times on the side of the road on the far east side of Las Vegas. Max was found on...
Comments / 0