ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Laila Phelia scored 24 points, Leigha Brown had 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 14 Michigan beat Penn State 82-72. Phelia, Brown and Maddie Nolan combined for Michigan's opening 20 points of the fourth quarter, including a 10-0 run to pull away. Brown started the run with a three-point play and Nolan capped it with a 3-pointer to give Michigan the first double-digit lead of the game at 72-62 with 5:34 left. Nolan finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers and Emily Kiser had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO