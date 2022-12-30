ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Phelia scores 24, No. 14 Michigan women beat Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Laila Phelia scored 24 points, Leigha Brown had 22 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 14 Michigan beat Penn State 82-72. Phelia, Brown and Maddie Nolan combined for Michigan's opening 20 points of the fourth quarter, including a 10-0 run to pull away. Brown started the run with a three-point play and Nolan capped it with a 3-pointer to give Michigan the first double-digit lead of the game at 72-62 with 5:34 left. Nolan finished with 17 points and five 3-pointers and Emily Kiser had 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Michigan.
Penn State's young core leads the way in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. — Penn State's 35-21 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl was driven by strong performances from the Nittany Lions' underclassmen, increasing expectation to take the next step forward and reach the College Football Playoff next season. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen capped off their impressive freshman seasons by combining for 157 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries, and sophomore wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith had an 88-yard touchdown catch. But how freshman QB Drew Allar fares in replacing sixth-year senior Sean Clifford could determine Penn State's ceiling in 2023.
