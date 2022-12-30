Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash
One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
wkdzradio.com
Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville
A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after bypass accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single vehicle accident Sunday night on the Bypass in Hopkinsville. It happened about 9:15 p.m. near Davenport Lane according to the Hopkinsville police report, the driver—22-year-old William Gentry of Oak Grove—was heading eastbound on Eagle Way when he left the northside of the road for an unknown reason, crossed the median and struck a guard rain on the north shoulder of the roadway.
Murray Ledger & Times
Online Obituaries Dec. 30, 2022
Mr. Dennis W. Sliger, 67, of Murray, passed on to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Murray Calloway County Hospital. Mr. Sliger was born on September 7, 1955 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Hulon and Vivian Bean Sliger. He attended Calloway County High School and was a member of Hope Harbor Church, formerly First Assembly of God in Murray. Dennis was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
Year in Review: Hopkinsville’s most notable news stories from 2022
It was our very first story of the year: Just weeks after two long-track tornadoes devastated much of Western Kentucky and crossed through southern Christian County, an EF-2 touched down on New Year’s Day in the heart of downtown Hopkinsville. It was one of at least five to hit...
whopam.com
Missing man found dead in abandoned home
A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
whopam.com
2022 Year in Review
If 2020 and 2021 were dominated by the pandemic, 2022 marked a gradual return to normalcy. First though, Hopkinsville had to deal with an EF2 tornado that came without warning and went through 18 city blocks, affecting 85 homes, 13 businesses and two churches on New Year’s Day morning of 2022. There were no injuries, but some of the effects can still be seen today and it came only weeks after over 80 Kentuckians died in a historic tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing
Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
whvoradio.com
Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash
Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
whopam.com
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident
A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse
Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman struck and killed on Lone Oak Road
A Paducah woman was struck and killed after reportedly stepping into traffic on Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. Paducah Police said that 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah apparently stepped into the path of a pickup just before 6 p.m. Thursday. The driver of the truck, 67-year-old Stephen Dew of Boaz, told police Snow stepped in front of his truck and he was unable to stop.
Woman wanted by police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
radionwtn.com
Henry County’s New Year 2023 Baby Makes His Debut
PARIS, TN – Franklin Matthew made his debut at HCMC on January 1, 2023, becoming this year’s New Year Baby. He was born in the Women’s Center of Henry County Medical Center at 6:53 a.m. to proud parents Ashley Orr and Justin Blankenship of Paris, TN. Matthew...
KFVS12
Woman wanted in connection with armed robbery at Graves Co. Dollar General
The new Missouri attorney general will be sworn in on Tuesday, January 3. A 2 year old Portageville girl is still on her journey for a multi-organ transplant only done at a few hospitals around the country. Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous. Updated: 13...
Hopkinsville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Lyon County High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
wkdzradio.com
Rep. Petrie Presented KLC ‘Friend of Kentucky Cities Award’
The Kentucky League of Cities presented 16th District State Representative Jason Petrie, of Elkton, with a 2022 “Friend of Kentucky Cities” award — an award that is bestowed upon legislators who perform outstanding work advocating for issues that impact cities across the state. As chair of the...
whvoradio.com
Man Rushed To Hospital After Motorcycle Crash
An Indiana man was injured when his motorcycle struck the cable barriers on Interstate 24 in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a man was getting onto Interstate 24 from Pennyrile Parkway when he lost control causing his motorcycle to cross through the grass and then both eastbound lanes before hitting the cable barrier.
whopam.com
Sunday marks one year since New Year’s Day 2022 tornado
Today marks one year since an EF2 tornado caused significant damage to the east side and downtown areas of Hopkinsville. The survey report showed the tornado that came without warning at about 9:30 on New Year’s Day morning in 2022 had maximum winds of 115 mph, was 125 yards wide and stayed on the ground for just over a mile.
Comments / 0