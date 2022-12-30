ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

whopam.com

Man flown to Nashville hospital after bypass accident

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single vehicle accident Sunday night on the Bypass in Hopkinsville. It happened about 9:15 p.m. near Davenport Lane according to the Hopkinsville police report, the driver—22-year-old William Gentry of Oak Grove—was heading eastbound on Eagle Way when he left the northside of the road for an unknown reason, crossed the median and struck a guard rain on the north shoulder of the roadway.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Dies After Dawson Springs Road Crash

One of four people injured in a crash on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County on December 13th died at a Nashville hospital December 27th. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 63- year old Anthony Loving died as a result of his injuries. Loving, of Hopkinsville, was southbound when he lost control of his truck, causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger, of Oak Grove.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Missing Man Found Deceased In Hopkinsville

A man reported missing in Hopkinsville has been located deceased on Beach Street Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say Gregory “Knuck” Bush who has been missing since December 12th was located deceased on Beach Street. No foul play is suspected in his death. Bush was pronounced dead by Christian...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

2022 Year in Review

If 2020 and 2021 were dominated by the pandemic, 2022 marked a gradual return to normalcy. First though, Hopkinsville had to deal with an EF2 tornado that came without warning and went through 18 city blocks, affecting 85 homes, 13 businesses and two churches on New Year’s Day morning of 2022. There were no injuries, but some of the effects can still be seen today and it came only weeks after over 80 Kentuckians died in a historic tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Oak Grove Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash

Police have released the name of an Oak Grove man that was severely injured in a wreck on Eagle Way at the intersection of Davenport Lane Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car driven by 22-year-old William Gentry crossed the median and hit a guardrail before crossing the median again causing the car to overturn and come to a rest in the middle of the roadway.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Missing man found dead in abandoned home

A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Reported Missing

Authorities are asking for help locating a man reported missing in Hopkinsville Saturday. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Gregory “Knuck” Bush was dropped off by a Blue line cab on December 12th in the area of East 19th Street and Beach Street after leaving Jennie Stuart Health around 2 pm.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident

A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Victim Identified In Thursday Canton Pike Crash

Deputies have released the name of a man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car driven by David Loar crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car driven by Avonte Tyler head-on. Loar was taken by ambulance to meet with a waiting helicopter to transfer him to a Nashville hospital.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse

Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Highschool Basketball Pro

Hopkinsville, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Lyon County High School basketball team will have a game with Hopkinsville High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Dec. 29, 2022

Shirley Ann Rule, 82, of the Coldwater Community, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 7, 1940, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Monroe Wilkerson and Clellon Cochrum Wilkerson. She was a seamstress, and a member of Coldwater Church of Christ. In addition to her...
MURRAY, KY
WBKO

Downtown BG warns of fake signs downtown

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Downtown BG is warning people of fake posters after multiple were found downtown about “a night of atonement”. One poster stated that Dec. 31 was reserved as “a night of atonement” for the city beginning at 7 p.m. and encouraging people to be in their homes. It further states that people who are out afterward “will get, what they get.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Woman wanted by police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — The Central City Police is reaching out to the public to help them find a wanted woman. The police department posted a picture of 25-year-old Natasha Bratcher on social media in hopes someone may know where she is. Authorities say she has an active arrest warrant, but would not say […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Severely Injured In Canton Pike Crash

A man was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Canton Pike in Christian County Thursday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car crossed into the eastbound lane and hit another car head-on. The driver of the westbound car was taken by ambulance to meet with...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green native turns 100 years old on New Years Eve

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Dec. 31, 1922, Uela Frances Boards was born. 100 years later, she celebrated her birthday with family and friends in her hometown of Bowling Green. A century’s worth of memories have been made, and Board’s family tree has grown significantly. “She had...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
14news.com

Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a crash Thursday evening at Nebo Road and Main Street. They say a victim’s car had been hit, but the other driver took off. The victim was able to get a photo of the license plate. Police say they tracked...
MADISONVILLE, KY
whopam.com

CBB Monday News and Notes

Blair Green scored 14 points but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to No. 24/23 Arkansas 71-50 on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum. Jada Walker added 13 points for the Cats, while Maddie Scherr had eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds for UK. Kentucky (8-6, 0-2 SEC) was without leading scorer Robyn Benton, who missed the game with a hand injury and Benton’s absence hurt UK’s offensive effort. The Cats made just 17 of 65 (26.2 percent) of their shots, including just two of 14 (14.3 percent) from behind the arc. Kentucky also committed 23 turnovers in the contest.
LOUISVILLE, KY

