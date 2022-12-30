Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 Year in Review
If 2020 and 2021 were dominated by the pandemic, 2022 marked a gradual return to normalcy. First though, Hopkinsville had to deal with an EF2 tornado that came without warning and went through 18 city blocks, affecting 85 homes, 13 businesses and two churches on New Year’s Day morning of 2022. There were no injuries, but some of the effects can still be seen today and it came only weeks after over 80 Kentuckians died in a historic tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky.
whopam.com
Man flown to Nashville hospital after bypass accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following a single vehicle accident Sunday night on the Bypass in Hopkinsville. It happened about 9:15 p.m. near Davenport Lane according to the Hopkinsville police report, the driver—22-year-old William Gentry of Oak Grove—was heading eastbound on Eagle Way when he left the northside of the road for an unknown reason, crossed the median and struck a guard rain on the north shoulder of the roadway.
whopam.com
Missing man found dead in abandoned home
A man recently reported missing after being released from the hospital has been found deceased. Christian County Deputy Coroner Christy Adams says 56-year old Gregory Bush was found dead in an abandoned home on Beach Street Monday afternoon. She says there are no signs of foul play and the death...
whopam.com
Medical issue likely a factor in Todd County motorcycle accident
A medical episode was likely a factor in a motorcycle accident New Years Day on US 79 in Todd County that sent a man to the hospital. Guthrie Police Sgt. Eric Pinkett investigated and determined Brent Coyler of Clarksville had been southbound near KY 181 about 4:30 p.m. when he apparently experienced a medical issue and passed out, causing him to lay the motorcycle down.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville woman charged with first-degree criminal abuse
Hopkinsville police have charged a Hopkinsville woman with first-degree criminal abuse after she allegedly burned a child’s feet with hot water. According to the police report, 27-year-old Faith Holland allegedly immersed the 16-month old victim in hot water, causing severe burns to the victim’s feet. She is also accused of grabbing the victim by the arm in a way the caused bruising, causing bruises across the victim’s body—possibly caused by pinching—and there was an apparent cigarette burn on the victim’s hand.
whopam.com
CBB Monday News and Notes
Blair Green scored 14 points but the Kentucky women’s basketball team lost to No. 24/23 Arkansas 71-50 on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum. Jada Walker added 13 points for the Cats, while Maddie Scherr had eight points and a game-high 10 rebounds for UK. Kentucky (8-6, 0-2 SEC) was without leading scorer Robyn Benton, who missed the game with a hand injury and Benton’s absence hurt UK’s offensive effort. The Cats made just 17 of 65 (26.2 percent) of their shots, including just two of 14 (14.3 percent) from behind the arc. Kentucky also committed 23 turnovers in the contest.
whopam.com
HCA Goes 0-3 in Border Battle Tournament
It only took till day three for HCA to get to face a team from the Volunteer state in their post Christmas Tournament. Then it only took thirty-two minutes and some very physical and petty play for them to fall to Gordonsville from just south of Nashville. Their is not...
whopam.com
Sunday marks one year since New Year’s Day 2022 tornado
Today marks one year since an EF2 tornado caused significant damage to the east side and downtown areas of Hopkinsville. The survey report showed the tornado that came without warning at about 9:30 on New Year’s Day morning in 2022 had maximum winds of 115 mph, was 125 yards wide and stayed on the ground for just over a mile.
whopam.com
Severe storms, heavy rain possible Monday night into Tuesday
The chance for severe weather does exist for western Kentucky Monday evening into Tuesday morning, with people urged to keep a way to receive weather warnings nearby as you go to bed tonight. That’s according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, which states that our area is likely to...
