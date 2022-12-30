ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, WV

Comments / 1

WOWK 13 News

West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
CULLODEN, WV
WTAP

Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
wchstv.com

Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash

NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into power pole

VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday motor vehicle accident in which a driver lost control of his vehicle resulted in the vehicle striking a power pole. According to reports from Deputy L. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, authorities responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident in the Valley Bend area just before Kelly Surveying.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies

RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
RIPLEY, WV
ridgeviewnews.com

Red Devils Middle School Wrestling bring home 1 at Glenville State Tournament

On Wednesday Dec. 28th Calhoun Middle School wrestlers traveled to Gilmer County to compete in the Glenville State Wrestling Championship. With only 9 wrestlers in 8 weight classes the these boys definitely had their work cut out for them. Coaches Andrew Cummings and Dalton McCune knew the odds were tight but even at the end of the day we’re confident that their team finished at least in the top 4 out of 8 teams in attendance. Even with some slight setbacks and discrepancies in brackets they knew their team had done well throughout the day.
GLENVILLE, WV
meigsindypress.com

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury

Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV

