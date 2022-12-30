On Wednesday Dec. 28th Calhoun Middle School wrestlers traveled to Gilmer County to compete in the Glenville State Wrestling Championship. With only 9 wrestlers in 8 weight classes the these boys definitely had their work cut out for them. Coaches Andrew Cummings and Dalton McCune knew the odds were tight but even at the end of the day we’re confident that their team finished at least in the top 4 out of 8 teams in attendance. Even with some slight setbacks and discrepancies in brackets they knew their team had done well throughout the day.

GLENVILLE, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO