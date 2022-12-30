Read full article on original website
West Virginia fire truck crashes on its way to fire
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A fire truck was involved in a crash on its way to a fire in Culloden on Sunday. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that the truck was from the Culloden Fire Department. The crash happened on Panther Lick Rd. Eggleton says that no one was injured.
Rollover crash on I-79 in West Virginia sends at least 1 to hospital
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—At least one person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Kanawha County early Sunday morning, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the Elkview exit on I-17 southbound. The roadway was shut down for about an hour but has since reopened. There is […]
WTAP
Single car runs into building along Williams Hwy
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - At 4:22 p.m., Sunday evening a call reported that a single car had run into a building along Williams Hwy. The building took significant damage but no person involved in the crash was transported to the hospital. The Williamstown police and fire department reported to the...
Route 20 fully open after ‘huge rock slide’ in Webster County, West Virginia
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Webster County 911 said West Virginia Route 20 is fully open again after a “huge rock slide” that partially blocked the road. The incident happened Friday about two miles from Webster Springs, West Virginia. Webster County 911 said the West Virginia Division of Highways had one lane open on McQuire […]
Fully-involved structure fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there is a fully-involved structure fire in the 1700 block of Decota Road in the Leewood, West Virginia, area. The call came into 911 around 2:38 p.m. Dispatchers say there are no injuries. Cabin Creek Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene and will be there for […]
Single-vehicle crash causing traffic backup in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 64 West in Charleston is causing traffic backup, West Virginia 511 cameras show. The crash happened around 1:26 p.m. near exit 58C. According to Metro 911, one person was taken to the hospital. Dispatchers do not know how bad the injuries are. Metro 911 says the […]
wchstv.com
Driver arrested after four-mile pursuit in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a driver was arrested Monday morning after a pursuit. The pursuit lasted about four miles on Coal Fork Road and ended in Cabin Creek when the vehicle got stuck in the mud, Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.
3 lanes of Interstate 64 closed after tractor-trailer jackknifes in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says three lanes of Interstate 64 Westbound are closed after a tractor-trailer crash near Dunbar, West Virginia. Dispatchers say a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit a car. There are no injuries, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers say the call came in around 3:30 p.m., and the incident happened at approximately […]
4 emergency crews respond to pedestrian hit in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says a pedestrian was hit in front of the Putnam Business Park in Fraziers Bottom, West Virginia. The call came into 911 around 5:53 p.m., dispatchers say. Dispatchers say responders include West Virginia State Police, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, Putnam County EMS, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s […]
1 taken to hospital in Nitro, West Virginia, crash
NITRO, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a crash in Nitro. According to Kanawha County 911 Metro dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Locust Street in Nitro. Dispatchers say the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown. […]
PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer comes close to Yann’s Hot Dog Stand
A semi-truck came close to hitting Yann's Hot Dog Stand on Friday.
WSAZ
Pursuit ends after driver gets stuck in mud
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man who tried to evade police was arrested after his vehicle became stuck in mud, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The police pursuit was reported near Dawes Mountain Road. Deputies say someone with the Samples Surface Mine reported a suspicious...
2 bodies found in Elk River after subject fled WVSP officer
Two bodies were recovered from the Elk River after a subject with an active warrant fled an officer with the West Virginia State Police.
1 injured after Jackson County, West Virginia, crash
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person has been flown for medical treatment after a crash in Sandyville. According to Jackson County dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened around 2:47 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 on Liverpool Road in the Sandyville area. Dispatchers say the crash involved a convertible that rolled over. Dispatch says the patient […]
WDTV
Motorcyclist reached speeds in excess of 130mph during pursuit, sheriff says
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrestd after he sped away from a deputy and later crashed a motorcycle into a patrol car, authorities said. Just before noon Friday, an Upshur County deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist on Rt. 33 near Mt. Nebo Rd. When the driver, identified...
Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes into power pole
VALLEY BEND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Tuesday motor vehicle accident in which a driver lost control of his vehicle resulted in the vehicle striking a power pole. According to reports from Deputy L. Elbon of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, authorities responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle accident in the Valley Bend area just before Kelly Surveying.
Ripley, West Virginia, CVB Director dies
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — Director of the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau, Mike Ruben, has died, according to Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader. Ruben served as the voice of the Ripley High School sports teams, including football, basketball and baseball. He was also the voice of the Thundering Herd at one point. At the end of […]
ridgeviewnews.com
Red Devils Middle School Wrestling bring home 1 at Glenville State Tournament
On Wednesday Dec. 28th Calhoun Middle School wrestlers traveled to Gilmer County to compete in the Glenville State Wrestling Championship. With only 9 wrestlers in 8 weight classes the these boys definitely had their work cut out for them. Coaches Andrew Cummings and Dalton McCune knew the odds were tight but even at the end of the day we’re confident that their team finished at least in the top 4 out of 8 teams in attendance. Even with some slight setbacks and discrepancies in brackets they knew their team had done well throughout the day.
meigsindypress.com
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury
Meigs County Resident Indicted by Gallia Grand Jury. Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster County, Mineral County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM unless otherwise noted.
