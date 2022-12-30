ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, CA

5 children, 3 adults hospitalized after fire rips through apartment building in Alhambra

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OEBfi_0jz30ime00

Eight people were hospitalized, including five children, after a fire erupted Friday morning at an apartment building in Alhambra. Three of the victims were critically injured.

The fire was reported about 8:30 a.m. at a multi-level structure in the 300 block of North Electric Avenue, according to a statement issued by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The sound of screaming and the smell of smoke prompted neighbors to rush to help.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find multiple people hanging from a second-level window.

A family of seven was transported to a hospital along with a good Samaritan. Which of the eight patients were in critical condition was unclear.

The ages of the victims were not immediately available.

Twenty-three other residents of the building were displaced by the incident. Fire officials were working with the Red Cross to provide temporary housing for them.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but police say it started on the bottom unit and worked its way up.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA.com

Firefighters knock down structure fire in Huntington Park

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department extinguished a three-alarm fire in Huntington Park Sunday afternoon. The blaze was in a three-story commercial structure located at 2700 E. Slauson Avenue, officials said. When firefighters arrived on the scene, at around 1:40 p.m., the second and third floors of the...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Slams into Roadside Food Truck, 2 Transported to Hospital

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle slammed into a roadside food truck injuring multiple victims Sunday, Jan. 1, just before 10:00 p.m. The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers responded to a traffic collision involving a food truck at East Amar Road and North Echelon Avenue in the city of Valinda.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

L.A. fire crews battle hand sanitizer blaze

Firefighters took a defensive approach to a small fire in downtown Los Angeles Monday afternoon. The blaze was reported around 11:45 a.m. at 1100 E. 16th St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The incident was first reported as a trash fire, but crews eventually determined a pile of pallets containing hand sanitizer was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital

Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
IRVINE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man dead

LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Authorities locate 72-year-old woman missing out of Santa Clarita

Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have located a 72-year-old at-risk woman who had been reported missing. Norma Lidia Morales, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, had been missing since Monday around 2:30 a.m. in the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

L.A. hospital seeks help identifying patient

Officials at LAC+USC Medical Center are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has been hospitalized for four days. The patient is believed to be between 35 and 45 years old, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has a medium build, greenish-brown eyes and brown hair, officials […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

City bus crashes into Santa Monica building

A city bus crashed into the side of a Santa Monica building Monday afternoon. According to Big Blue Bus spokesperson Robert McCall, the crash happened at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Michigan Avenue. While the bus driver was taken to the hospital, no passengers required hospitalization. Riders were transferred to another bus and taken to their destination. A witness said that the bus was trying to avoid a crash and ended up swerving into a nearby Firestone tire business."It sounded like an earthquake," said store manager Alex Virula. "I looked out the window and it was almost like a movie. I just see a big blue bus coming along and I'm wondering where it was going to stop. Then I notice that it stopped right by our front door."The bus took down a tree and hit a parked vehicle that belonged to one of the Firestone employees. "As soon as I saw it, she hit my boss's truck," said witness Jesus Hernandez. "I thought it was an earthquake. It sounded like something hit very hard."Typically when school is in session, Virula said a food truck with high school students usually congregated near it is parked right where the bus crashed.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Key News Network

Vehicle Crashes into Tree Down in Roadway

Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station deputies responded to a vehicle into a tree down in lanes at South Grand and South Montefino avenues in the city of Diamond Bar just after 11:00 p.m., Dec. 31.
DIAMOND BAR, CA
KTLA

Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in South L.A. crash

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning at the intersection of Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the unidentified man was driving the motorcycle […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person dies from possible seizure on Southland freeway

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in two-vehicle crash in La Puente

LA PUENTE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. Thursday to the 15800 block of Cadwell Street where they learned a truck and another vehicle had collided, said a CHP spokesman.
LA PUENTE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by Metro bus

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – A female pedestrian has been fatally struck by a Metro bus, according to authorities. Authorities with the Glendale Police Department and Glendale Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Foothill Blvd and Dunsmore Ave in the city of La Crescenta. An MTA bus was...
GLENDALE, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy