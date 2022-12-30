Microsoft is one of the heavy hitters in the gaming industry, and it wishes to bolster that position by acquiring Activision Blizzard. The issue is that they aren't able to figure out how to get the deal through, as it has been under fire by the FTC and the EU Commission. Amidst the chaos, it seems their work on gaming hasn't stopped, as details about the new gaming-related patent have been unveiled.

1 DAY AGO