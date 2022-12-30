Read full article on original website
The Biggest Game Releases of 2023
With the new year fast approaching and many new game releases on the horizon, it’s time to look ahead at some of the biggest upcoming games of 2023. From Starfield coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC, to Spider-Man 2 releasing on PlayStation 5, and Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom coming to Nintendo Switch, there's LITERALLY something for everyone! So strap in and let's find out what's in store for us in 2023!
Biggest Changes in the Next-Gen Update
Originally released in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has received a Next-Gen update for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This update comes with overhauled graphics, a new questline, and enhanced gameplay options. This guide will highlight the biggest changes you'll find in this Next-Gen Update. Looking for a...
The Biggest TV Shows Coming to Streaming in 2023
Streaming had a rocky year, but there are still loads of exciting titles coming our way in 2023! Though we'll have to wait until 2024 for the return of House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and The Sandman's continuation, nostalgic and original programming are bountiful in the new year.
The Best Valheim Armor
There's danger around every corner in Valheim and the best way to protect yourself is with a good set of armor. This section of IGN's Valheim guide features every obtainable armor set, including crafting recipes and individual spawn codes. Looking for a specific Valheim armor tier? Click the links below...
Aussie Deals: $40 Off Fancy Colour Controllers, Half Price Sonic, Horizon, GT7 and More!
Welcome to a fresh year of ludicrous bargains. Let's you and I pick through the bones of 2022, scoring all of the best it had to offer for way less than original pricing. Alternatively, it's also a really good day to get our peripheral game sorted—controllers and mice are going cheaper than the budgie.
Tower of Fantasy - Official Nvidia DLSS 3 Comparison Trailer
Take a look at this comparison trailer for Tower of Fantasy showcasing Nvidia DLSS 3 with RTX On. Embark on a fantasy adventure in the open-world MMORPG, Tower of Fantasy, enhanced with the AI-accelerated power of NVIDIA DLSS 3 – coming April 2023 with RTX On.
Beginner's Guide - Witcher 3 Features and Things to Know
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an Action Role-Playing game developed by CD Projekt RED. It was first released on May 19, 2015 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It has since been re-released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Witcher 3 is one of the most...
M7 - Seeking Priceless Items
This section of IGN's Crisis Core wiki guide details all the Chest locations in the M7 series of side-quest Missions, called Seeking Priceless Items. Use the table below to jump to the section you need!
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - 10 Minutes of Exclusive New Gameplay | IGN First
Check out 10 minutes of exclusive new gameplay from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the upcoming soulsborne action-RPG from Team Ninja (makers of Nioh and Ninja Gaiden) as our month of exclusive IGN First coverage kicks off. Wo Long will be released on March 3 for Xbox platforms (including Xbox Game Pass on day one), PlayStation platforms, and PC.
Microsoft Patent Wants to Track Gamers; Here Is All You Need to Know, Including the Why
Microsoft is one of the heavy hitters in the gaming industry, and it wishes to bolster that position by acquiring Activision Blizzard. The issue is that they aren't able to figure out how to get the deal through, as it has been under fire by the FTC and the EU Commission. Amidst the chaos, it seems their work on gaming hasn't stopped, as details about the new gaming-related patent have been unveiled.
Witchfire - Official Nvidia DLSS3 Gameplay Trailer
Here's your look at action-packed gameplay in this latest trailer for Witchfire, the upcoming rogue-lite shooter game. The trailer also reveals that NVIDIA DLSS3 technology is coming to Witchfire. Witchfire is coming to Early Access in 2023.
Throne and Liberty - Official GeForce RTX Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Watch the latest GeForce RTX trailer for Throne and Liberty to see gameplay from this upcoming MMORPG. Throne and Liberty is coming later in 2023 with NVIDIA DLSS 3. In Throne and Liberty, players pick a faction, and go to war in huge PvP battles, while also following an intricate story, and participating in raids against screen-filling bosses.
CES 2023: Dates, Schedule, and What to Expect From the Show
CES or the Consumer Electronics Show is the biggest industry event for technology is back in full swing and in person in Las Vegas. Though the show was in-person to a limited capacity last year, this will be the first in-person, full capacity CES since 2020 since the Covid pandemic.
The Day Before - Official 4K RTX ON Gameplay Reveal Trailer
Take a tour of the world of The Day Before and check out gameplay in this latest trailer for the upcoming open-world MMO survival game set in a deadly, post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars. The Day Before will be...
Nvidia Officially Announces RTX 4070 Ti Desktop Graphics Card
As part of its GeForce Beyond stream at CES 2023, Nvidia announced that its RTX 40 series is gaining a new GPU in the form of the RTX 4070 Ti. Using Nvidia's new Ada Lovelace architecture, the RTX 4070 Ti is designed to succeed the RTX 3090 Ti graphics cards with improved performance and support for DLSS 3. Nvidia claims the RTX 4070 Ti will perform up to three times that of the previous RTX 30 flagship, the RTX 3090 Ti.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Animator Provides an Insight Into the Movie's Innovation Through Visuals
The Spider-Verse series is known for creating waves in the animation genre. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was a film that received an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Therefore, Sony Pictures Entertainment have to bring their A-game in order to maintain the level they have created. According to recent reports, it seems they are putting in all the efforts to provide the best possible animation yet.
Evil Dead Rise Poster Revealed Alongside Brand-New Teaser
Evil Dead Rise is just a few months away, and we're getting some fresh looks at the long-awaited horror sequel in the form of a poster and a teaser. On Twitter, Evil Dead's account revealed the new poster for the movie. The banner includes the tagline, "Mommy Loves You to Death", as Alyssa Sutherland's Ellie shows off her creepiest smile.
The Official Hori Taiko no Tatsujin Drum Controller for Nintendo Switch Has Dropped to the Lowest Price Ever
If you've been eyeing the official drum controller for the Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! but shied away at the steep price, look again. Right now it's on sale for the lowest price ever. Official Taiko no Tatsujin Controller for Switch. Right now you can pick up the officially...
Elden Ring Official Art Books Are Up for Preorder
It seems that From Software is really onto something with Elden Ring. Not only was it IGN’s Game of the Year 2022, but it’s also been a massive success with fans, selling millions and millions of copies. If you count yourself an Elden Ring fan, you might want to check these out: up for preorder on Amazon right now are volume 1 and volume 2 of the Elden Ring official Art Books. They’re set to publish on July 25, and they’re both on sale for $53.99, which is six dollars off their MSRP.
Move Deck Build Guide
Move decks are one of the main deck types in Marvel Snap, and they use a solid, albeit slightly chaotic, game plan to win matches. These decks can be built as early as Pool 1, making them a great choice for beginners. But they become much more complex as more cards are earned.
