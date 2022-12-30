Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Meet The Marshfield Resident Who Became a CBS Reality Show ContestantDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
The Marshfield Dog Park Has Announced When They'll Open!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Red Sox Come To Agreement With Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
No Tipping: Just Burgers, Fries, And Livable Wage At New North Shore Eatery
A new restaurant promises to not just take care of their customers, but also their staff, resulting in a different approach to dining that means customers are not expected to tip. The Cormorant is located on Merrimac Street in Newburyport in the building where permanently-closed Mama Dukes ope…
Butcher shop on North Shore known for gigantic craft sandwiches moving to new location
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — A butcher shop on the North Shore that’s known for its gigantic craft sandwiches and raised meats is moving to a new location in 2023. In a Facebook post, The Modern Butcher announced that it will be leaving Newburyport for Danvers. The Modern Butcher said...
communityadvocate.com
Pastries, generosity and more: a Westborough bakery begins anew
WESTBOROUGH – Sweets fill the space within the newly-opened Main Street Pastries and More at the Chauncy Plaza at 135 Turnpike Road. Cookies, cupcakes, cocoa bombs, truffles, apple turnovers, gingerbread, cheesecake – gluten-free, sugar-free, allergen-free, free for those in need. At the center of it all – a...
L Street Brownies to continue century-spanning polar plunge tradition
BOSTON — The L Street Brownies will continue their century-old tradition of running into the Boston Harbor on New Year’s Day on Sunday. The L Street Bathhouse, now the BCYF Curley Community Recreation Center, is still undergoing renovations, so plungers will dive into the icy waters next door at M Street Beach.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Massachusetts
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Massachusetts. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which are great.
NECN
Car Crashes Into Boston Barbershop
A car slammed into a barbershop in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Monday night. Photos from the scene showed damage to the 34 Barbershop on Washington Street with some bricks and other debris strewn on the sidewalk. Initial information was extremely limited, but Boston police confirmed there was a report of a...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
iheart.com
Cambridge's Mary Chung Closes After 40 Years, Fans Lined Up Down The Street
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Cambridge residents lined up down the block for one last chance to taste their favorite dish at Mary Chung on Saturday. Mary Chung announced the Chinese food restaurant was closing for good on the last day of 2022 after being a staple for the Cambridge community for the past 40 years.
Boston-Born Barbara Walters and Her Family Had Some Notable New England Roots
“Trailblazing,” “pioneer”, and “hero” are words that have been used to describe the journalism icon who passed away this weekend at age 93. However, one descriptive term may have been lost among all the others used to describe the first female host of the “Today” show: “New Englander.”
NECN
Car Slams Into Front of Macy's Store in Saugus
A car crashed into a Macy's storefront Monday afternoon in Saugus, Massachusetts, damaging the building. Saugus police say a 72-year-old man was backing out of his parking spot when he accidentally accelerated into the doorway of the store located at 1185 Broadway. No one was injured in the incident at...
franklintownnews.com
How to Get Rid of an Old Mattress – and Other Textiles, Now
Textiles, defined by Mass.gov as bedding, clothing, curtains, fabric, footwear, towels, and similar items, are among items named in a new Massachusetts law aimed at reducing the “waste stream.” These items, if clean, should now be recycled instead of thrown away. Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer. You may (or...
franklintownnews.com
Meet Toby – Baypath Shelter Pooch of the Month!
Toby is a handsome man, looking for a home with rottie experience! This handsome gentleman is looking to relax and soak up all the love in an adult-only dog only household. He is SUPER smart and loves to do training! Sit, paw, touch – he knows it all! No food puzzle has yet to stump him! He loves to go on walks and explore his environments. He is also always ready for chin scratches and rubs!
Saugus firefighter comforts young child following multi-car crash
SAUGUS, Mass. — A Saugus firefighter is gaining a great deal of praise after he went above and beyond the call of duty on New Year’s Eve. A photo shared Saturday by Saugus Firefighters Local 1003 showed the firefighter comforting a young child following a crash with reported injuries in the area of Essex Street.
universalhub.com
Houses shook, car alarms went off, cats panicked and some people's ears began to ring: Not an alien invasion, just a pre-hockey jet flyover at Fenway
Around 2:25 p.m. people across the area, thousands of people who were not at Fenway Park for the Bruins/Penguins winter classic, suddenly heard a roar overhead, of the sort that might presage the kind of alien invasion only knowledge of Macintosh computer viruses and a stirring speech by Bill Pullman could fend off.
miltonscene.com
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7
Pruning hydrangeas: a how-to program – taking place January 7. “Pruning Hydrangeas: A How-To” will be held outside on Saturday, 1/7, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Hydrangea Paniculatas are probably the most vibrant, reliable, fool proof, and lovely members of the hydrangea family. Their white pinecone shaped flowers never fail to bloom and the plant can grow 5-6 feet in a year if you let it get out of control.
MA Residents Can Avoid Wasting Money On A Daily Basis
No doubt inflation is putting a dent on everybody's wallet, but there are ways you can save money as we have 5 suggestions for Bay State residents from the Berkshires to Boston and our tri-state region neighbors in keeping their budgets intact as we can prevent everyone from overspending as in these instances "frugality" rules:
Meet Boston’s first baby of 2023
BOSTON — The first baby born in Boston in 2023 has arrived!. Baby Boy Iraklis was delivered at Brigham and Women’s Hospital at 12:07 a.m., and welcomed by his mom Paula and his dad, Vasilos. Baby Boy Iraklis weighed in at 9 lbs-10 oz. The Public Affairs offices...
Brandi Carlile to headline Maura Healey's inaugural party at TD Garden
BOSTON - Brandi Carlile will headline Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey's inaugural party at TD Garden in Boston Thursday."I'm thrilled to be honoring two barrier-breaking women in Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll this week," the singer said in a statement issued by the inaugural committee Tuesday. "As forces across this country try to sow division and anger, it fills me with hope to see women like them lead us forward with positivity and empathy."Carlile, who has won six Grammy Awards, leads a long list of performers at the event Thursday evening. They include Todd Angilly, Boston Arts Academy students, the Boston Gay Men's Chorus, DJ Frenchy, Abilities Dance Company, Witch Pitch, OOMPA, and SciTech.You can buy tickets at healeydriscollinaugural.com/tickets.Healey is the first woman to be elected governor in Massachusetts. She'll also be the first lesbian governor in the nation.Carlile and her wife were married in Massachusetts.
Officials investigating fire at six-story mill in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Ma. — Officials are investigating after a fire at a six-story mill in Lawrence Monday night. According to fire officials at the scene, the building is a very large, old structure. Crews were able to successfully navigate the building and put out the flames. The cause of the...
Despite near record warmth, rain, cold and ice will return later this week
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON - Happy First Monday of 2023! We are picking up 2023 right where we left off in 2022, warm and wet.First things first - a quick check back at the entire year of 2022 in Boston shows that the city finished in the top ten in both driest year and warmest year on record. Looking ahead to January, which, on average, is our coldest month of the year, it's hard to believe last January we had more than 3 feet of snow in Boston!As of now, we do not see any major...
Comments / 0