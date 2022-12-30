Read full article on original website
The great housing market ‘reset’ of 2022: The year the Fed had no mercy
What did the 2022 real estate crash mean for the housing market? Perhaps the best way to describe it is a “reset” from the pandemic buying frenzy. What are the housing market predictions for 2023?
Reminder: Salt Lake City & others require residents to shovel sidewalks
It’s time to talk about the cleanup from all this recent snow — particularly when it comes to your sidewalk. Salt Lake City says local residents and businesses need to do their part.
KUTV
Video emerges of chairlift altercation at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah – TownLift previously reported that on Monday, December 26, two people reportedly got into a physical argument on the Saddleback Lift at Park City Mountain Resort, according […]
HAPPENING NOW: University of Utah police searching for suspects in forcible entry
University of Utah police are reportedly searching for suspects involved in an alleged forcible entry at the University Student Apartments.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police officer arrested in Weber County on alleged DUI after injury accident
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department has been arrested in Weber County after allegedly causing an accident with injury while under the influence of alcohol. Thomas Caygle, 37, was driving his truck and caused a minor accident...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
ABC 4
Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
SLCPD officer arrested for DUI after allegedly pinning man with truck, refusing to reverse
A Salt Lake City Police officer drunkenly drove his truck into a man standing in between the back of his own car and the front of the officer's truck, pinning the man's legs and refusing to reverse, according to Riverdale Police.
kjzz.com
Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
kjzz.com
Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
ksl.com
Big snow day on New Year's Day for Utah's mountains, northern valleys
SALT LAKE CITY — The new year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow and car crashes. Northern Utah woke up to several inches of snow and a winter storm warning for much of the Wasatch Front. And the snow just kept coming.
Victim of Provo Airport plane crash identified
The man who was killed in a small plane crash at the Provo Municipal Airport on Monday, Jan. 2, was identified by Provo Airport officials on Tuesday.
kslnewsradio.com
Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts
SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
Park City couple welcomes first Summit County newborn of 2023
PARK CITY, Utah — During one of the biggest winter storms in recent memory, Eliza Aspyn Ray was born at 4:13 a.m. on January 1, 2023. Eliza is the daughter […]
Gephardt Daily
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
Rally car driver Ken Block killed in Utah snowmobile accident
Professional rally car driver Ken Block was reportedly riding on a steep slope when he was killed after the snowmobile upended on Monday.
