Salt Lake County, UT

ABC 4

Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Scattered power outages affecting 10,000+ Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over a dozen reported power outages have affected more than 10,000 Utah residents Sunday afternoon. The outage locator pictured below created by representatives of Rocky Mountain Power showcases just several of the outages throughout the Salt Lake and Metro-Jordan Valley area. Rocky Mountain officials...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
MAGNA, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Northern Utah has snow, southern Utah has flash flood alerts

SALT LAKE CITY — The New Year continues what the end of 2022 brought to many Utahns — snow, and in southern Utah, flash flood warnings. The flash flood warning extends until Sunday afternoon across portions of Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. The National Weather Service said that as of mid-morning on Sunday, flash flooding had already occurred.
UTAH STATE

