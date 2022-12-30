Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team star's new show Fire Country has future revealed
SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's show Fire Country has been renewed for a second season. According to The Wrap, the CBS firefighter drama has been hugely popular since its premiere. It has attracted 8 million viewers an episode, with 10 million people tuning in through the network's streaming platforms. Speaking...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who star's new show axed despite season 2 filming completed
Doctor Who star Tosin Cole's US drama 61st Street has been cancelled, despite already wrapping filming on a second season. The AMC series sees Cole play the role of Moses Johnson, a promising Black teenager who gets wrongfully caught up in Chicago's corrupt justice system. However, despite already being renewed...
digitalspy.com
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley reveals whether she'd return to EastEnders
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has weighed in on the possibility of making a return to EastEnders, admitting she is keen to go back to Walford. The BBC reality show star actually appeared on the soap back in 2021 as the character of Rita, a homeless woman who has an encounter with Bailey Baker.
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race reveals big change for new season
Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres tonight (January 6) on its new home of MTV with a "supersized" two-episode double-bill. But along with moving house, the show is also undergoing another big change as it returns to airing 60-minute episodes following the two-episode premiere. Starting with season 10, Drag...
digitalspy.com
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front is a surprise BAFTA frontrunner
Netflix war drama All Quiet on the Western Front has become an unexpected BAFTA frontrunner. The movie has been longlisted in 15 categories, the most of any movie this year. The list of nominees will be whittled down to a shortlist, which will be announced on January 19. All Quiet...
Adam Rich, Eight Is Enough Family's Youngest Son, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, an actor best known for starring in the ABC dramedy Eight Is Enough, died Saturday. He was 54 years old. Family members confirmed the news to TMZ, but did not reveal a cause of death. The actor was reportedly found dead at his home, though foul play is not suspected. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son on Eight is Enough, for a total of 112 episodes. The series ran from 1977-1981 for five seasons, and co-starred Dick Van Patten, Betty Buckley, Grant Goodeve, Lani O’Grady and Laurie Walters, among others. He began his career at Chatsworth High School with a drama...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Reportedly Had Very Strong Feelings About Meghan Markle & Her Biggest Acting Gig Before Meeting Her
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before Meghan Markle became part of the British Royal Family, she was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in the long-running dramedy Suits. Since it ran for eight years (and Meghan was on for seven of them), it became a favorite show in many households: including with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
‘Idiot’: Londoners react to Prince Harry’s book
Londoners have given their two cents on Prince Harry’s much-anticipated memoir, Spare, as excerpts bring about bombshell revelations.Newspapers shared details from the book after it was released in Spain on Thursday, January 5, leaving the British public stunned.The prince wrote about how he lost his virginity in a field behind a pub, his drug use, and how many Taliban fighters he killed.This video gives a glimpse of how the book has gone down with the public, with some saying Harry has caused “irreversible” damage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
digitalspy.com
The Conjuring 4 gets a disappointing update
The Conjuring 4 could tie up the story of demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. Portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga across three eye-coveringly freaky flicks, the two characters (based on a real married couple) will return for one final movie, it's been suggested by director James Wan – written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.
digitalspy.com
Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne reveals his most embarrassing on-set moment
Fantastic Beasts actor Eddie Redmayne has revealed his most embarrassing moment on a film set — the Erumpent mating dance from the spin-off series' first movie. In a new piece by Vogue, multiple actors spoke about their time in the industry and discussed some notable moments from their careers. Redmayne, who stars in The Good Nurse, spoke about his most embarrassing time on set.
digitalspy.com
Is Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye based on a true story?
Netflix has gripped viewers with many true-crime stories over recent years, and you'd be forgiven for thinking The Pale Blue Eye could be yet another one to add to the collection. The new Gothic thriller stars Harry Potter's Harry Melling as famed writer Edgar Allan Poe who, while a cadet...
digitalspy.com
The Pale Blue Eye review: Is Christian Bale's Netflix movie worth a watch?
Netflix's first 2023 movie The Pale Blue Eye gets the year off to a chilly start with several mutilations, lashings of Gothic mood, and one big reveal that will leave you questioning long into the credits. Based on the book by Louis Bayard, the movie takes us back to 1830...
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who bosses considered non-binary actor for role before casting Ncuti Gatwa
Doctor Who's bosses had considered casting a non-binary actor before settling on Ncuti Gatwa, it has emerged. The Sex Education star was confirmed as the next incarnation of the Doctor (well, bar one now that David Tennant has briefly returned) last year. However, some new insight into the casting process...
digitalspy.com
M3GAN marked a big career first for Get Out's Allison Williams
M3GAN is the new horror movie everyone's talking about, and while star Allison Williams might be taking a backseat to the killer doll right now, the film did see her achieve a career first. The sci-fi horror marks the first time that Williams has executive produced a movie. Talking to...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks actor Richard Blackwood discusses real-life friendship with co-star
Hollyoaks' Felix Westwood actor Richard Blackwood has opened up about his real-life friendship with co-star Jamie Lomas, who plays Warren Fox. Felix and Warren were rivals in the shows after it was revealed that Warren used to bully Felix during their childhood in care homes. More recently, however, the duo seem to be getting along a little better.
digitalspy.com
Mythic Quest season 4 potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Mythic Quest season 3 spoilers follow. Like those final moments in Return of the King, Apple TV's Mythic Quest is the kind of adventure that has no end in sight. Except, in this case, it's actually a good thing. Over a year before season three started to air, the show...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Moira faces police trouble and 8 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday, Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira, Kyle, Amy, Mack, and Matty face the police. (Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV) As the...
Comments / 0