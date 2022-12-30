ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction woman has a new lease on life after a complete stranger volunteered to become a living organ donor. Laura Patricks received a life-changing diagnosis 14 years ago, after moving to Grand Junction from Denver to be closer to be with her parents. An infection she had been fighting for six months landed her in the St. Mary’s Emergency Room just after moving, where things went from bad to worse.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado

If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado

A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

Check Out Some of Montrose Colorado’s Oldest Buildings

Like so many Montrose folks, you may like to get out and take a walk. You may just walk around your neighborhood, or maybe you enjoy the tons of walking trails throughout the city. Did you know how much history can be found just by taking a stroll in Montrose? There are over forty, forty-four to be exact, very historic places.
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

Next winter storm arriving tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Vehicle pursuit on I-70 leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, other narcotics

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after attempting to elude police, leading deputies to discover large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics.According to authorities, investigators of the multijurisdictional Special Problems Enforcement and Response Team and Garfield County Sheriff's Office contacted a vehicle near Rifle for driving recklessly.Authorities say the suspect, Dylan Thomas Zweygardt decided to elude officers which caused a pursuit on I-70 headed toward Grand Junction. Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle as the driver continued a few more miles until it came to a complete stop near the Garfield and Mesa County...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy