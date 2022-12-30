Read full article on original website
New Grand Junction Colorado Burger Joint Announces Opening Date
A new Grand Junction, Colorado restaurant will be opening its doors very soon. The opening date has been announced. Residents of Grand Junction have anxiously awaited the opening of Culver's at 582 24 1/2 Road. The employees are in training, and doors will open soon at the area's newest restaurant.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Newest Auto Parts Store Officially Open
Shoppers in Grand Junction, Colorado now have a new auto parts store to choose from. The new store in Orchard Mesa officially opened yesterday, January 2, 2023. This store has been some time in the making. Thankfully, with the new year comes another option to choose from. New Auto Parts...
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction woman gets the gift of life thanks to a stranger
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction woman has a new lease on life after a complete stranger volunteered to become a living organ donor. Laura Patricks received a life-changing diagnosis 14 years ago, after moving to Grand Junction from Denver to be closer to be with her parents. An infection she had been fighting for six months landed her in the St. Mary’s Emergency Room just after moving, where things went from bad to worse.
Nuclear Threats: These are the Biggest Targets in Colorado
If America ever comes to a nuclear exchange with another country, which places in America are most at risk? Which locations in Colorado are most at risk?. Colorado is home to several military targets and has been home to a portion of America's nuclear arsenal since its earliest days. Scroll on to check out the places in Colorado most likely to be the target of a full-scale nuclear attack. Is Grand Junction one of them?
Grand Junction’s Picks for the Best Concerts of 2022
Now that we're wrapping up this past year and heading into a new one, it's fun to reflect on the positive things that happened over the past 12 months. Luckily, for many of us, a lot of those good things that took place in 2022 were concerts. When the COVID-19...
Arrest made in Grand Junction robbery
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) arrested a man accused in a recent convenience store robbery. Officers arrested 22-year-old Marcus Alexander on December 28th and transported him to the Mesa County Detention Facility. Alexander is charged with strong-arm robbery, assault in the third degree, and petty theft. GJPD officers responded […]
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
This Is Where Grand Junction Colorado Will Celebrate ‘Bacon Day’
Most people would say every day is bacon day. Well, it just so happens, Friday, December 30, 2022 is "Bacon Day." Where in Grand Junction, Colorado does one go to celebrate this most awesome of holidays? I asked you to tell me where one can find the best bacon in the Grand Junction area. This is what you had to say.
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
westernslopenow.com
Sunday January 1, 2023 Forecast First
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Colder temperatures are expected for the early upcoming week. That will keep the best chance of valley snow tonight through Monday!
Chase on I-70 Leads To Drug Bust
A pursuit on I-70 lands one behind bars facing up to 13 criminal charges.
Grand Junction Colorado’s Lowest Temps For The Last 50 Years
Communities across the United States are being hit with record-low temperatures. Today, in Grand Junction, Colorado, we are expecting a low temperature of 24 on December 28, 2022. Looking back over the last 50 years, what have been the lowest temperatures in Grand Junction for each calendar year? Do the...
Check Out Some of Montrose Colorado’s Oldest Buildings
Like so many Montrose folks, you may like to get out and take a walk. You may just walk around your neighborhood, or maybe you enjoy the tons of walking trails throughout the city. Did you know how much history can be found just by taking a stroll in Montrose? There are over forty, forty-four to be exact, very historic places.
KJCT8
Next winter storm arriving tomorrow
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Active Alerts:. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
Vehicle pursuit on I-70 leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, other narcotics
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after attempting to elude police, leading deputies to discover large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics.According to authorities, investigators of the multijurisdictional Special Problems Enforcement and Response Team and Garfield County Sheriff's Office contacted a vehicle near Rifle for driving recklessly.Authorities say the suspect, Dylan Thomas Zweygardt decided to elude officers which caused a pursuit on I-70 headed toward Grand Junction. Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle as the driver continued a few more miles until it came to a complete stop near the Garfield and Mesa County...
CLASSIC PHOTOS: Celebrate Grand Junction’s End of Year Snow
Barely 60 hours remain before the end of 2022, and Grand Junction, Colorado is wrapping up the year with an awesome snowfall. How does winter in Grand Junction of 2022 compare to the winter of 1948?. Look below and you'll see three galleries featuring classic photos from late Daily Sentinel...
