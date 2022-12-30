Read full article on original website
NAKAMURA VS. MUTA RESULT IS...
WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Great Muta in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH'S New Year event at Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Nakamura avoided Muta's dreaded green mist, struck Muta with mist of his own and scored the pin with the Kinshasa. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
12/31 PRO WRESTLING GRIND LIVE REPORT FROM WORCESTER, MA - WRESTIVAL DAY THREE
It’s Day 3! The wrestle MANIA is setting in. We have three hot shows on the books to close this crazy weekend out. The mood lights are out as we’re working the room dimly tonight. Grind has even brought their cool custom entryway. It’s very old school, wooden doors with smoke behind them. It’s super cool looking. We have boxing style corner pads instead of buckles. We have steel barricades! Ethan Scott is our announcer. Let’s goooooo!
GREAT MUTA VS. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA NOAH HIGHLIGHTS, NAKAMURA COMMENTS ON BOUT
Pro Wrestling NOAH released the following clips of Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Great Muta on social media as well as Nakamura's post-match interview:
MLW STAR RELEASED
Matthew Waters aka Madds Krugger in MLW has come to terms with the promotion on his contractual release from the company. The two sides negotiated and came to terms on the exit several months back, but PWInsider.com can confirm that the release officially went into effect as of today. Krugger,...
NJPW WRESTLE KINGDOM THIS WEDNESDAY, COMPLETE LINEUP
New Japan Pro Wrestling will present their biggest event of the year this Wednesday 1/4 as they present Wrestle Kingdom 17 event at the Tokyo Dome, streaming live only on New Japan World. The event will feature:. *IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada. *IWGP United States Champion...
FORMER NWA CHAMPION NICK ALDIS NOW FREE AGENT
As of midnight tonight, former NWA Champion Nick Aldis, who was a big part of the current incarnation of the promotion, is officially a free agent as his contract with The National Wrestling Alliance has run its course. Aldis announced he was exiting the company, leading to NWA President Billy...
RIC FLAIR'S LAST MATCH NOW AVAILABLE AT IMPACT+

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS VS. AMERICAN WOLVES & MORE: 12/30 PRESTIGE WRESTLING IN WORCESTER, MA LIVE REPORT - WRESTIVAL DAY TWO
Prestige is in from the West Coast making their East Coast debut. Owner Will Quintana is out here to hype the crowd and give a little code of conduct. Thank goodness, we police our own around here so I don’t think we got anything to worry about on that front. The main event is a sheer monster of a clash between tag team pioneers the Motor City Machineguns and The American Wolves. Rich Palladino is our master of ceremonies, LETS GOOOOOOO!
UPDATED AEW DYNAMITE LINEUP FOR SEATTLE DEBUT THIS WEDNESDAY, FIRST MATCH SET FOR BATTLE OF THE BELTS V
Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear. *AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe vs. Darby Allin. *AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal with Sonjay Dutt & Satnum Singh. *AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill & Red Velvet...
SECOND GENERATION STAR NOW FREE AGENT
Colby Corino, who has evolved into one of the best if (if not THE best) wrestler out of the Carolinas in recent years, is no longer under contract to the National Wrestling Alliance. Corino announced such with the following simple tweet this morning:. Corino, the son of former ECW World...
DREW & SHEAMUS VS. THE USOS, NXT RETURNS TO LIVE EPISODES TOMORROW AND MORE
After taking a few days off for the New Year, WWE is back with a full schedule of broadcasts and live events this coming week. Beyond tonight's Raw, here is the schedule. After several weeks off with taped episodes, WWE NXT returns with a live broadcast tomorrow on the USA Network, featuring:
WHAT HAPPENED WITH JOHN CENA AND THE BLOODLINE AFTER SMACKDOWN WENT OFF THE AIR...
After Smackdown went off the air, John Cena got on the mic but was attacked by Sami Zayn and the Usos. They worked over Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out. The Usos left the ring and Cena gave Sami an FU. Cena cut a...
WWE NXT LVL UP REPORT
Your announcers are Sudu Shah and Byron Saxton. Match Number One: Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) versus Amari Miller. They lock up and Hail with a wrist lock and Miller with a reversal into an arm bar. Hail tries for a reversal but Miller holds on to the wrist lock. Miller turns it into an arm bar. Hail with a reversal and side head lock take down. Hail with an arm drag and a Japanese arm drag. Hail with an arm drag and Miller kicks Hail from the corner. Miller with a take down and she goes for a catapult but Hail lands on the turnbuckles. Thea misses a cross body and Miller gets a near fall.
BY THE NUMBERS 670
This week’s episode of AEW Dark Elevation was 45 minutes, AEW Dark was 60 minutes. When looking at the matches, if there is a [c] next to the match, that means that the show went to commercial during the matches. All times are rounded to the nearest minute so if a match is 4 minutes 29 seconds, it will be listed as 4 minutes. If a match is 5 minutes 41 seconds, it will be listed as 6 minutes. All times are based on my timing while watching the shows and should not be considered as the definitive totals.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Nashville, TN at the Bridgestone Arena:. *WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss. *WWE United States Champion Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
AEW DARK - ELEVATION PREVIEW
*ROH Women's Champion Athena vs. Gypsy Mac. *Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal vs. Justin Andrews & Ryzin. *The House of Black vs. Hagane Shinno & Dean Alexander & Rosario Grillo. *Hikaru Shida vs. Rusemev. *Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. The Pillars of Destiny. *Matt Hardy & Isaiah Kassidy vs....
AEW DEBUTS IN SEATTLE WEDNESDAY, PORTLAND FRIDAY FOR LIVE DYNAMITE, RAMPAGE & BATTLE OF THE BELTS BROADCASTS
AEW has two big debuts this week as they will be in Seattle for a live Dynamite on Wednesday and then in Portland, Oregon for a live Rampage and a Battle of the Belts special this Friday. Scheduled for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TBS:. *AEW Champion MJF to appear.
AAW UNSTOPPABLE RESULTS FROM CHICAGO
AAW Pro Wrestling - Unstoppable Live Report. Before the show Jah C elected to vacate the AAW Tag Team Championship (he had won it with ACH and defended it twice without him <once with Manders and once with Tankman>) as he wanted to earn the titles with Tankman as a team.
AEW VIDEOS
Is Darby Ready for the TNT Champion Samoa Joe? | AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash, 12/30/23. Did Paul Wight Make a Mistake on New Year's Eve? | Hey! (EW), 1/1/23.
CENA’S RETURN, JERICHO’S NICKNAMES, LUGER IN THE HALL AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. If WWE inducts Lex Luger into the Hall of Fame, is Jim Cornette the best guy to induct him at this point, because of their involvement in Summerslam 93?. I would go with either Sting or Ric...
