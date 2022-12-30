Read full article on original website
Related
In 1968, a white woman made a friendly gesture to a black man on prime time TV and it became a scandal
Petula Clark in 1969Photo byTullio Piacentini/Federico Zanni; Public Domain. On April 2, 1968, a scandal was created when a white British singer, Petula Clark, touched the arm of legendary American actor, singer, and civil rights advocate, Harry Belafonte.
Kate Hudson Is Escorted By Lookalike Son Ryder, 18, Honored At 2022 UNCA Awards: Photos
Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.
TV Star Tunisha Sharma Died By Suicide On The Set Of Her Show, And Her Co-Star Has Been Arrested
After Tunisha Sharma's death by suicide, her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been arrested.
Jennifer Coolidge Sets the Record Straight on Sleeping With "200 Men" After American Pie
Watch: Jennifer Coolidge Clarifies Sleeping With "200 Men" Quote. One time in an interview, Jennifer Coolidge tried her hand at using a hyperbole, claiming she slept with scores of men after playing Stifler's mom in 1999's American Pie. "I did say that jokingly," the actress said in a conversation with...
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together
It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen! Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect […]
We're Still Dreaming About This High-Slit Dress Mariah Carey Wore While Performing Her Final 'Merry Christmas To All!' Show
When it comes to the holiday season, there is one star unquestionably synonymous with Christmas: Mariah Carey. The singer has been a Christmas icon since the ‘90s and when we saw her perform during her holiday special on CBS, we can confirm she’s as much the queen of Christmas today as she was almost thirty years ago! These new looks? Iconic.
tvinsider.com
‘That Girl’: How Marlo Thomas Convinced Execs to Create ‘Revolutionary’ Female Lead
That Girl broke ground in television, and it returns to TV in a special marathon on Sunday, January 1 on Antenna TV. Ahead of its return, Marlo Thomas tells TV Insider what she did to make sure Ann Marie was different from women anyone had ever seen on TV. “There’d...
Simply Red announces ‘sad news’ as band member quits after 19 years
Simply Red have announced the “sad news” that Dave Clayton has quit the band.The star has played the keyboard for the band, fronted by Mick Hucknall, since 2003.Throughout his time with the group, Clayton toured the world, but has now made the decision to step down he no longer wants to travel.The band’s official Instagram page wrote on Saturday (31 December): ”Sad news for Simply Red. Our dear friend and colleague Dave Clayton has announced that he no longer wishes to tour and is inevitably leaving the band. “We fully respect his decision. Touring is a challenge even for...
George Riley: the R&B songwriter and club kid who is switching on the joy
“That was like my angsty, sad, depression era, which I’m happy to say is now over,” George Riley says of her debut full-length project, 2022’s acclaimed Running in Waves. Written over a week in summer 2020, it was deliciously packed with diaristic turns of phrase detailing life challenges, evolving friendships and introspection; her uncategorisable music saw furious drum breaks, soulful vocals and mellow strings dancing for space. Take the stunning Time, a resounding manifesto in which Riley declares her boundaries and lists the things in life she holds dear: in-depth conversations, good weed, Camper shoes. Today she calls the song her attempt to “be in control where I haven’t been in control before”.
TODAY.com
Adam Grant talks finding hope and inspiration in the new year
Adam Grant, a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and host of the podcast “WorkLife," shares how the new year is the ideal moment for people to set goals and make change in their life. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 1, 2023.
TODAY.com
How fried chicken put this NYC pop-up on the culinary map
NBC’s Jacob Soboroff travels to Brooklyn, New York, to visit Pecking House, which started as a pop-up known for its chili fried chicken and has become a food destination sensation.Jan. 2, 2023.
Popculture
Netflix Mysteriously Cancels Popular Drama Series After Just One Season
Netflix has canceled the sci-fi mystery series 1899 after just one season. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut, making the streaming platform's move to cancel is particularly baffling. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark.
TODAY.com
Streaking With Jenna: Start a reading habit with Jenna Bush Hager in 2023
This much is true: There’s no shortage of books out there to read. But ask anyone past the age of visiting the library in elementary school, and they’re likely to say that finding time to read can be tough. Between personal, familial and professional obligations — plus reading slumps and even the price of a paperback — there can be numerous challenges between you and your next favorite book.
Comments / 0