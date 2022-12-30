ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Is Escorted By Lookalike Son Ryder, 18, Honored At 2022 UNCA Awards: Photos

Kate Hudson had the very best date on her arm at the 2022 UNCA Awards! She was escorted by her 18-year-old son Ryder Robinson at the high-profile United Nations Correspondents Association event, held on Friday, December 9 at Cipriani in New York. In pics, Ryder, whom Kate shares with ex Chris Robinson, offered his arm to the Bride Wars star, 43. He looked dapper in a fully buttoned black suit with a white collared shirt. Kate looked radiant in a white, floor length gown with a plunging neckline and peekaboo navel cutout. She accessorized with gold details on the dress itself, along with matching gold earrings, heels, and clutch. Kate rocked a perfectly glam makeup look in brown tones and wore her famously blond locks brushed away from her face. She received the Global Citizen of the Year Award at the ceremony.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples Who Starred in Hallmark Channel Movies Together

It wouldn’t be a Hallmark Channel movie without chemistry between the two leads … and sometimes the love isn’t just onscreen! Three years after Carlos and Alexa PenaVega wed in 2014, they starred in the made-for-TV film Enchanted Christmas. The pair have gone on to costar in their own Hallmark Channel movie franchise, Picture Perfect […]
shefinds

We're Still Dreaming About This High-Slit Dress Mariah Carey Wore While Performing Her Final 'Merry Christmas To All!' Show

When it comes to the holiday season, there is one star unquestionably synonymous with Christmas: Mariah Carey. The singer has been a Christmas icon since the ‘90s and when we saw her perform during her holiday special on CBS, we can confirm she’s as much the queen of Christmas today as she was almost thirty years ago! These new looks? Iconic.
The Independent

Simply Red announces ‘sad news’ as band member quits after 19 years

Simply Red have announced the “sad news” that Dave Clayton has quit the band.The star has played the keyboard for the band, fronted by Mick Hucknall, since 2003.Throughout his time with the group, Clayton toured the world, but has now made the decision to step down he no longer wants to travel.The band’s official Instagram page wrote on Saturday (31 December): ”Sad news for Simply Red. Our dear friend and colleague Dave Clayton has announced that he no longer wishes to tour and is inevitably leaving the band. “We fully respect his decision. Touring is a challenge even for...
The Guardian

George Riley: the R&B songwriter and club kid who is switching on the joy

“That was like my angsty, sad, depression era, which I’m happy to say is now over,” George Riley says of her debut full-length project, 2022’s acclaimed Running in Waves. Written over a week in summer 2020, it was deliciously packed with diaristic turns of phrase detailing life challenges, evolving friendships and introspection; her uncategorisable music saw furious drum breaks, soulful vocals and mellow strings dancing for space. Take the stunning Time, a resounding manifesto in which Riley declares her boundaries and lists the things in life she holds dear: in-depth conversations, good weed, Camper shoes. Today she calls the song her attempt to “be in control where I haven’t been in control before”.
TODAY.com

Adam Grant talks finding hope and inspiration in the new year

Adam Grant, a professor of psychology at the University of Pennsylvania and host of the podcast “WorkLife," shares how the new year is the ideal moment for people to set goals and make change in their life. NBC’s Harry Smith reports in this week’s Sunday Spotlight.Jan. 1, 2023.
Popculture

Netflix Mysteriously Cancels Popular Drama Series After Just One Season

Netflix has canceled the sci-fi mystery series 1899 after just one season. Unlike other canceled Netflix shows, 1899 did very well with viewers after its Nov. 17 debut, making the streaming platform's move to cancel is particularly baffling. The series was created by Jantjee Friese and Baran bo Odar, the couple behind Netflix's first German-language original, Dark.
TODAY.com

Streaking With Jenna: Start a reading habit with Jenna Bush Hager in 2023

This much is true: There’s no shortage of books out there to read. But ask anyone past the age of visiting the library in elementary school, and they’re likely to say that finding time to read can be tough. Between personal, familial and professional obligations — plus reading slumps and even the price of a paperback — there can be numerous challenges between you and your next favorite book.

