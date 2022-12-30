ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukraine and Russia launch deadly missile strikes

Ukrainian forces launched one of its deadliest missile strikes on New Year's Day, leveling a building that houses Russian soldiers. The two sides disagree on the number of troops killed, but both call it a massive attack. Ian Lee has more.
War in Ukraine: Convincing Putin he holds a losing hand

After 10 months of intense combat, the war in Ukraine heads into a cold and dark New Year. For Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, it is a fight for survival; for Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, it's a military debacle. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with military scholar Fred Kagan about the prospects of Russia breaking the Ukrainians' will to fight as Putin attacks their cities and energy grid.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE

An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
US reopening visa and consular services at embassy in Cuba

HAVANA (AP) — The United States Embassy in Cuba is reopening visa and consular services Wednesday, the first time it has done so since a spate of unexplained health incidents among diplomatic staff in 2017 slashed the American presence in Havana. The Embassy confirmed this week it will begin processing immigrant visas, with a priority placed on permits to reunite Cubans with family in the U.S., and others like the diversity visa lottery. The resumption comes amid the greatest migratory flight from Cuba in decades, which has placed pressure on the Biden administration to open more legal pathways to Cubans and start a dialogue with the Cuban government, despite a historically tense relationship. They are anticipated to give out at least 20,000 visas a year, though it’s just a drop in the bucket of the migratory tide, which is fueled by intensifying economic and political crises on the island.
Life in the most dangerous city in Ukraine, under constant Russian bombardment

Ian Lee traveled to Bakhmut, the most dangerous city in Ukraine, to see what life is like for the residents under constant bombardment from Russian artillery. They are being defended by a Ukrainian army that just won’t quit. Lee speaks with residents who won’t leave their homes, despite the fighting. He also meets a woman who tried to leave, but when she did, her son was killed.
