troytrojans.com
First Basketball Trojan Talk Airs Tonight
TROY, Ala. – Trojan Talk returns in 2023 for its first airing of the basketball season with Troy men's basketball head coach Scott Cross, Troy women's basketball head coach Chanda Rigby and "Voice of the Trojans" Barry McKnight. The weekly show airs live from Momma Goldberg's Deli on the Square in Downtown Troy from 6-7 p.m. plus the full Troy Sports Radio Network.
Who Will Be A Big Contributor For Alabama Football Next Season: Just A Minute
Mason Smith and Austin Hannon take an early look at who will fill the space left by the departure of over a dozen starters.
tigerdroppings.com
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season
2022 was disappointing for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season, didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began, and ended up beating the Kansas State Wildcats in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday, 45-20. Nick Saban already has his thoughts on 2023...
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — See 3 heritage recipes that took top prizes at Alabama National Fair
Alabama Living again sponsored a cooking competition at the Alabama National Fair, marking the eighth year the magazine has helped judge the annual contest in the fair’s Creative Living Center. The fair, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery, draws thousands of visitors from across central Alabama. The recent...
tallasseetribune.com
PHOTOS: Community remembers THS senior Bethany Walters
Tallassee High School faculty and students honored the life of student Bethany Walters, 17, Monday during a memorial service at the school, which celebrated the life of Walters with prayer and speakers.
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
alabamanews.net
CODE RED ALERT: Tornado Watch until 5PM
WAKA CBS 8 Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler has declared a CODE RED ALERT for Tuesday into early Wednesday due to the enhanced risk for severe weather over most of the area. A Tornado Watch is now in effect for part of the viewing area until 5PM. Local counties...
newsnationnow.com
Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d
(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County area under threat for severe storms Tuesday
Severe storms are possible over the Coosa, Elmore and Tallapoosa County region. Storms Tuesday afternoon have the potential to turn severe due to a cold front pushing through the area. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the timing for severe weather for the Lake Martin area begins around 2...
WSFA
Water main break to delay return for some MPS students
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery elementary school will not return to class Wednesday after a water main break. According to the school system, Highland Gardens Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break at the school. The day will not count against the school year. School...
Troy Messenger
Dr. Tennille, the man and his vision for a town
According to Margaret Pace Farmer’s book, One Hundred Fifty Years in Pike County Alabama 1821-1971, Dr. A. St. C. Tennille was a physician and manufacturer. His name is in fact connected with many enterprises during the time he lived in Pike County. The town of Tennille was named for Dr. Tennille in recognition of his part in bringing the railroad to the county. In 1887, the Messenger published a brief history of Dr. Tennille’s accomplishments.
wtvy.com
EMA: Trees down on homes, boats sunk in Elmore County storm damage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen with additional severe weather expected. STORM DAMAGE. Autauga County. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home,...
WSFA
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Well it looks like 2023 will start off in a busy way. A mainly quiet day today with mainly cloudy skies and some isolated showers will give way to a much more active day tomorrow... Rain and thunderstorms are likely tomorrow afternoon and night as a...
Alabama woman killed in accident early on New Year’s Eve
An Alabama woman was killed New Year’s Eve, police say. Montgomery police said officers responded to a single-vehicle wreck Saturday morning on East South Boulevard. Samantha Edwards, 47, of Montgomery, Alabama, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Vibe. Details of what exactly occurred in the accident were not immediately disclosed.
WSFA
Programming Alert: WSFA 12 News to air at 5 pm, 6 pm, 10 pm Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News will only air its regularly scheduled newscast programming at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Monday. At 10 a.m., viewers can watch the Rose Bowl Parade. The program will last 90 minutes with commercial breaks. All newscast programming will resume at...
dothanpd.org
Shooting Leads to Murder Arrest
On Monday, January 2, 2023, at 3:10 AM Dothan Police Officers and Dothan Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a possible suicide at Highland Hills Apartment Complex on South Brannon Stand Road. Officers and Paramedics arrived and began life saving measures on the victim. The victim, 48 year-old Richard Brandon Littlefield, sustained one gunshot wound to the upper torso. The only other person present at the time of the incident, 31 year-old Justin Tyler Marchozzi, is the one who called 911.
American Airlines ground crew employee reportedly killed on ramp at airport in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An American Airlines ground crew employee was reportedly killed on a ramp at the Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama Saturday. The Montgomery Regional Airport released a statement on Twitter Saturday evening, confirming that at around 3 p.m., a ground crew piedmont employee with American Airlines was involved in a deadly incident. They said that there is no additional information at this time.
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka Publix Lot
The country’s largest employee-owned company, Publix, will have a store in Wetumpka soon.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Family fight could lead to misdemeanor charges, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– Geneva County Sheriff Deputies were called to a family fight near Slocomb. According to Sheriff Tony Helms, the report originally came into dispatch as a stabbing but was changed and deputies were told a television had been smashed over a family member’s head. When...
WSFA
2 injured, 1 critically, in Montgomery crash involving 4 vehicles
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left two people hurt on New Year’s Eve. According to police, units responded to the scene in the 200 block of Eastern Boulevard shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said one driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while another...
