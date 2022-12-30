Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
Rhinos battle hard in loss to seventh-ranked Raiders in inaugural Pavelchik Classic
A loss is something that is never easy for a team to stomach. That being said, when you battle against a Top-10 high school team in the section with a roster of underclassmen, it’s nothing to be ashamed of. That was the case on Monday night as the Twelve...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs place seventh in Reno
Folsom High had four wrestlers place at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno last week, as the Bulldogs took seventh out of 77 teams at the big tournament featuring teams from the six states. Elias Rivera placed second at 115 pounds, while Kay Yi-Berg (108), Ryland Smith (144) and Colin...
goldcountrymedia.com
Athlete of the Week: Alicia Osegueda scores two goals for the Lady Zebras against Rocklin High
The Lincoln High girls’ soccer team is entering the new year with a 3-3-1 record, following a 4-4 draw against Rocklin High on Dec. 29. The Lady Zebras were aided to that result by the play of sophomore Alicia Osegueda, who scored the first two goals for the team in the contest. Osegueda went on to score five goals in the Zebras’ 9-1 win over Golden Sierra High on Monday night.
CBS News
Sacramento native Mike Black "living a dream" as football spotter
He has one of the most important jobs on any football broadcast, but you never see him on the air. Jake Gadon has this behind-the-scenes story.
Elk Grove Citizen
Deceased driver found near flooded Hwy. 99, south of EG
Cosumnes firefighters on Jan. 1 recovered a deceased driver who was reported missing near Dillard Road after the overflowing Cosumnes River flooded the rural area south of Elk Grove. A flood caused by a levee failure along that river prompted Caltrans staff to temporarily close nearby Highway 99, between Grant...
Wilton Rancheria Tribe says flooding near Elk Grove threatens sacred burial grounds
ELK GROVE — The Wilton Rancheria Tribe in Elk Grove said Monday that flooding caused by the weekend storm has threatened to disturb their sacred burial grounds.The tribe said it has burial sites along the Cosumnes River near the original rancheria site in Wilton, which is just east of Elk Grove.The public is asked to report any sightings of artifacts or bones to the tribe.Jese Tarango, the chairman of Wilton Rancheria, said in a statement:"There are hundreds of unmarked Wilton Rancheria ancestral burial sites along the Cosumnes River that date back many generations. These are sacred grounds and we are...
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
capradio.org
One dead, thousands still without power in Sacramento after unexpectedly strong New Year's Eve storm
As 2023 began, people throughout the Sacramento region awoke to survey the damage from a powerful New Year's Eve storm that brought flooding, closed highways, downed trees and power outages to hundreds of thousands of residents. At least one person has died in the flood waters that shut down Highway...
Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove
(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
This El Dorado Hills cemetery was created to replace one Folsom Lake submerged
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A cemetery in El Dorado Hills was created to replace the original cemetery that was submerged by Folsom Lake. When the Folsom Dam was built in 1955, Mormon Island Cemetery was created as a replacement for several cemeteries that were submerged under Folsom Lake. The cemetery was built in […]
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
Fox40
Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road
A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Traffic Update – Jan 3, 2023 7:30 am. Traffic Update - Jan 3, 2023 7:30 am. Large tree topples...
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
KCRA.com
2 levee breaches confirmed near Wilton, officials say
WILTON, Calif. — There has been a double levee breach near Wilton, Sacramento County officials confirmed on Sunday, hours after a flash flood warning told residents in a part of the area to seek higher ground. The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued its flash flood warning due to...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Union School District school consolidation decision approaching fast
There are only a few more public meetings before the Auburn Union School District Board of Trustees are scheduled to decide how to consolidate their district from five schools to three next week. The district is preparing for its second year of deep cuts after the Placer County Office of...
Strong winds cause widespread outages in greater Sacramento region, affecting thousands
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Over 100,000 customers are affected by power outages, according to SMUD. There are currently hundreds of outages in the area, both for SMUD and PG&E customers as the winter storm pushes out of our region for the night. Wind gusts are up to nearly 60 mph...
Tower Bridge reopened after brief closure
Update: 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Tower Bridge has been reopened, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Original Story Below. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department shared on Tuesday that Tower Bridge will be closed in both directions as they work to gain contact with a man armed with a knife on the bridge. […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas
California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
CBS News
Tree falls on townhouse in Pocket area
A tree toppled onto a townhouse in the Pocket area of Sacramento. The incident happened early Sunday morning, a neighbor says. No word on injuries.
KCRA.com
2 rescued from Elk Grove home surrounded by water, Cosumnes Fire Department says
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews rescued a couple on Monday from their Elk Grove home, which was surrounded by floodwater after last weekend's storm. "I just kept watching the water raise and raise," said Dan Achondo, watching on Saturday night as water levels rose around the home of his mother- and father-in-law.
