ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldogs place seventh in Reno

Folsom High had four wrestlers place at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno last week, as the Bulldogs took seventh out of 77 teams at the big tournament featuring teams from the six states. Elias Rivera placed second at 115 pounds, while Kay Yi-Berg (108), Ryland Smith (144) and Colin...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Athlete of the Week: Alicia Osegueda scores two goals for the Lady Zebras against Rocklin High

The Lincoln High girls’ soccer team is entering the new year with a 3-3-1 record, following a 4-4 draw against Rocklin High on Dec. 29. The Lady Zebras were aided to that result by the play of sophomore Alicia Osegueda, who scored the first two goals for the team in the contest. Osegueda went on to score five goals in the Zebras’ 9-1 win over Golden Sierra High on Monday night.
LINCOLN, NE
Elk Grove Citizen

Deceased driver found near flooded Hwy. 99, south of EG

Cosumnes firefighters on Jan. 1 recovered a deceased driver who was reported missing near Dillard Road after the overflowing Cosumnes River flooded the rural area south of Elk Grove. A flood caused by a levee failure along that river prompted Caltrans staff to temporarily close nearby Highway 99, between Grant...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Wilton Rancheria Tribe says flooding near Elk Grove threatens sacred burial grounds

ELK GROVE — The Wilton Rancheria Tribe in Elk Grove said Monday that flooding caused by the weekend storm has threatened to disturb their sacred burial grounds.The tribe said it has burial sites along the Cosumnes River near the original rancheria site in Wilton, which is just east of Elk Grove.The public is asked to report any sightings of artifacts or bones to the tribe.Jese Tarango, the chairman of Wilton Rancheria, said in a statement:"There are hundreds of unmarked Wilton Rancheria ancestral burial sites along the Cosumnes River that date back many generations. These are sacred grounds and we are...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Two people rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove

(KTXL) — Two people were rescued from Laguna Creek in Elk Grove on Saturday after being stranded on a temporary island, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. Fire crews arrived at the scene on Pelham Way at around 9:50 a.m. and began preparing plans for rescuing the two people from the island. At 10:17 a.m., […]
ELK GROVE, CA
Fox40

Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road

A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Traffic Update – Jan 3, 2023 7:30 am. Traffic Update - Jan 3, 2023 7:30 am. Large tree topples...
WILTON, CA
KCRA.com

2 levee breaches confirmed near Wilton, officials say

WILTON, Calif. — There has been a double levee breach near Wilton, Sacramento County officials confirmed on Sunday, hours after a flash flood warning told residents in a part of the area to seek higher ground. The National Weather Service in Sacramento issued its flash flood warning due to...
WILTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Union School District school consolidation decision approaching fast

There are only a few more public meetings before the Auburn Union School District Board of Trustees are scheduled to decide how to consolidate their district from five schools to three next week. The district is preparing for its second year of deep cuts after the Placer County Office of...
AUBURN, CA
FOX40

Tower Bridge reopened after brief closure

Update: 7:36 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2022 Tower Bridge has been reopened, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Original Story Below. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department shared on Tuesday that Tower Bridge will be closed in both directions as they work to gain contact with a man armed with a knife on the bridge. […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas

California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
FOLSOM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy