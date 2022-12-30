ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

UK weather: Heavy rain warning for two days as thawing snow risks flooding

A two-day warning for heavy rain has been issued by the Met Office for parts of the UK, with more snow set to fall in Scotland. It comes after a bitter start to Monday morning, with temperatures struggling to get into double figures and a warning for ice overnight on Sunday. The new rain alerts begin at 2pm on Tuesday and continue until 6am on Wednesday, as forecasters say heavy downpours and a thaw of lying hill snow could lead to localised flooding and transport disruption. The Met Office warnings cover large parts of Scotland, where more snow...
Narcity

Ontario Is Under A Rainfall Warning Today & Flooding Is Possible For These Cities

Ontario is under a rainfall warning on Monday, continuing the trend of wet weather that caused some residents to ring in 2023 with an umbrella in hand. As of 11:11 a.m. on Monday, January 2, Environment Canada (EC) has issued rainfall warnings for the following areas:. Hamilton. Dunnville - Caledonia...
The Independent

UK weather: Snow and rain warnings for new year weekend after floods and landslips

New Year’s Day will be welcomed in with weather warnings as snow and rain threaten to dampen the first new year celebrations without restrictions in three years. Two yellow warnings for snow and one for ice have been issued across Scotland for Sunday. Icy stretches are likely to form from Saturday night and last until Sunday morning, according to the Met Office.Spells of snow will fall mainly over hills and mountains in southern, central and eastern Scotland which may cause travel disruption.For the rest of the UK, the weather will be “largely dry”. Met Office forecaster Becky Mitchell...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

There's a good chance for at least 6 inches of snow in winter storm Thursday to Friday

A round of light snow Wednesday night will serve as a precursor to a much larger and more dangerous storm that's expected to hit southeast Wisconsin hardest Thursday night into Friday night. There is still some uncertainty over how the storm will develop, but there is a good probability for at least 6 inches of snow for southeast Wisconsin, said JJ Wood, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sullivan. ...
WISCONSIN STATE
Jus4Net

Massive Winter Storm Coming Through The US Midwest

Currently, there is a massive winter storm cutting through the United States of America is bringing severe weather to the country with dangerous blizzard conditions affecting the Great Plains region of the U.S. The icy weather is also affecting the upper Midwest and there are expected to be some severe storms along the Gulf Coast. There are more than ten million people living in seventeen states that are currently experiencing winter weather alerts as the massive storm continues to head from west to east. The storm is expected to strengthen into Thursday as it travels bringing strong winds, snow, and freezing rain. The southern end of the storm is expected to bring some late-season tornadoes to certain regions of the country along with some strong thunderstorms.
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

Tracking the winter storm as it moves east

Blizzard warnings are posted in parts of the West and Midwest, the Southern Plains is bracing for violent thunderstorms and hail, and the South is on the lookout for a possible tornado outbreak. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.
Bring Me The News

Sven Sundgaard's take on next week's big winter storm

It's likely going to be heavy, wet snow. The stuff that is difficult to shovel. The heaviest snow appears on track to fall Tuesday, though there remain some differences in the storm track. The American model takes the heavy snow through central Minnesota while the European and Canadian models appear to be honing in on southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

Ominous satellite images capture major storm bearing down on West Coast that will cause havoc across US - as forecasters predict three feet of snow, tornadoes, blizzards and heavy rain

A large storm system developing in the Pacific is expected to bring heavy rain, snow and even tornadoes to the US as it hits the country on Saturday. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Prediction Center said the storm would bring one to three feet of snow across the mountains in the West Coast before hitting the Northern Plains with a blizzard.
COLORADO STATE
iheart.com

Heavy Snow, Freezing Rains And Tornadoes Expected To Hit Parts Of US

Another major winter storm is expected to hit several parts of the United States, which could develop into tornadoes in certain regions, NBC News reports. Heavy snowfall, sleet and freezing rain, is expected to hit the Central High Plains as the winter storm continues to move northeast into the Great Lakes by Tuesday (January 2), according to the National Weather Service.
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Storm to ring in the new year with severe weather, snow in central US

Mother Nature will not be wasting any time brewing up another potent storm as 2022 comes to a close and the calendars turn to 2023. After heavy snow caused a travel nightmare around Denver on Wednesday and the eastern United States continues to thaw after a massive outbreak of Arctic air, a multifaceted storm system is expected in the southern and central U.S. early next week.
WISCONSIN STATE

