Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, PennsylvaniaMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
4 Places For Indoor Family Fun in and Around Lancaster, PA This HolidayMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Is This The Best Holiday-Decorated Restaurant in Lancaster City?Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
lebtown.com
Geraldine E. “Gerry” Long (1941-2022)
Geraldine E. “Gerry” Long, 81, of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at her residence. Gerry was the wife of the late Leon M. Long, who passed away in 2018. Gerry was born in Lebanon on December 20, 1941, to the late Floyd A. and Violet...
lebtown.com
Hilda Jane Eckenroth (1932-2022)
Hilda Jane Eckenroth, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at MS Hershey Medical Center. She was 90 years old. Hilda was born September 9, 1932, in North Londonderry Township, Lebanon County, to the late William K. and Jennie (Shearer) Rott. She was a 1950 Hummelstown High School...
WGAL
Meet the first babies of 2023
EPHRATA, Pa. — A handful of parents around the country are celebrating. Some can say their new baby was one of the first ones born in 2023. At WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, the first baby was born at 12:20 a.m. Sunday. The baby girl was 5 pounds, 10 ounces,...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Penn State Health welcomes first baby of 2023
HERSHEY, Pa. - It only took four hours for Penn State Health to welcome its first baby of 2023. Kawon Kilo Mooring was born at 4:12 a.m. to Rebeca E. Henriquez-Membreno and the late Kawon C. Mooring of West Lawn, Berks County, at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey.
echo-pilot.com
Six Pennsylvania officials violated state ethics in 2022. Here's the list
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission found six government officials guilty of ethics violations in 2022, most involving nepotism. A school superintendent in Chester County. A county controller in Clearfield County. A register of wills and recorder of deeds in Susquehanna County. A township supervisor in Montour County. A borough council...
abc27.com
Midstate hospitals welcome first babies of 2023
MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Some families around Midstate are welcoming 2023 with new bundles of joy! WellSpan Health, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Penn State Health, and UPMC Harrisburg have announced their first babies of 2023. According to WellSpan, on Jan. 1 at 12:20 a.m., a healthy baby girl...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Sabine & Jose's Wedding at Rodale Institute
Sabine Page and Jose Grullon met at Rutgers University, then maintained their relationship long distance afterward, Sabine off to dental school and Jose to podiatry. Sabine’s graduation was cause enough for celebration, but it would also be the day Jose proposed amid friends and family, making her both a fiancée and a doctor.
abc27.com
Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
New owners begin transition to take over central Pa. winery
When Jake Gruver and Dean Miller bought the 250-year-old Robert Armstrong farm in Halifax, Dauphin County, in 2005, they largely saw it as a place to chill during the summer months away from their Florida residence. The idea of turning it into Armstrong Valley Winery, one of central Pennsylvania’s best-known...
abc27.com
When is the PA Farm Show 2023?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The PA Farm Show returns in 2023 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. This year’s PA Farm Show will be held from January 5-14, 2023. The first event of this year’s PA Farm Show will not be open to the public. The swine judging on January 5 in the Small/Sale Arena will be at 10 a.m., but the first public events will begin on January 6.
sanatogapost.com
Multiple DUI Offender Punishments Increased in 2022
HARRISBURG PA – Police officers from Lower, Upper and West Pottsgrove, Pottstown, Douglass, North and East Coventry, Limerick, New Hanover, and Upper Providence worked overnight hours at sobriety checks several times during 2022 to stop drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. State lawmakers played a role too, in passing new rules to increase punishments against multiple DUI offenders.
Fate of monkeys lost near Interstate 80 near Danville is unknown
This article originally published on Jan. 22, 2022. The story of the missing monkeys following a crash on I-80 made national headlines and raised concerns of the safety of transporting laboratory animals. Updated Jan. 23: State Police said all monkeys have been accounted for, according to release issued at 7:16 p.m. on Jan. 22. The Associated Press reported that the Centers for Disease Control said the monkeys were humanely euthanized. NorthcentralPa.com has reached out to the CDC to ask why the monkeys were euthanized. ...
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
Mother charged after son drowns in Lancaster County
CONOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after her 5-year-old son drowned in the Susquehanna River in 2021, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department. Police said Autumn Lynn Vossler, 29, was charged on Dec. 29, 2022, after a “lengthy investigation” into her son’s drowning. The incident happened on Aug. 29, […]
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
lebtown.com
WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital welcomes Emma Grace, 1st birth of ’23
WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital welcomed its first birth of 2023 on Jan. 1 at 1:23 p.m. Baby Emma Grace came out at 7 lbs., 10 oz., and parents Chrissy and Jon likely immediately forgot all about last night’s stunning comeback by Georgia against the Buckeyes when Emma Grace arrived.
abc27.com
Pasta sold to Pennsylvania distributors recalled due to possible Listera risk
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A New Jersey-based pasta company is recalling over 5,600 pounds of pasta due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria. According to a release, Caesar’s Pasta, LLC of Blackwood New Jersey is recalling 5,610 pounds of frozen manicotti. The frozen manicotti was sold...
Is Ames Department Store coming back to Pa?
(WTAJ) — In August 2002 Ames Department Stores across the country went out of business. Over 20 years later, the discount store is expected to make a comeback. While details about the store’s return are limited, an announcement from the Ames website has teased the return of the department stores in states including Pennsylvania. The […]
Suspect in Geisinger shooting identified
Aristes, Pa. — The man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend in a hospital parking lot on Friday has been identified. David Morgan, 48, of Mount Carmel, died in a fiery crash on Route 42 in Columbia County around 6 p.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Reese. That's about an hour after Morgan is suspected of gunning down 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel of Berwick, officials say. Wetzel was walking to her car at...
Comments / 0