Thomas Barrett
4d ago
Just less money in our Paychecks, and more for the Liberals and Democrats to Steal and lone their pockets with!!!!
Find 11 New Laws to Help the Citizens of Oregon in 2023
When the clock strikes midnight every New Year immediately there are brand new laws and revisions that go into effect. Below are 11 new Oregon laws that could affect your life. 1) Mandatory Overtime. Senate Bill 1513 won't allow employers to penalize their tortilla plant workers or bakers if they...
kptv.com
Oregon’s new paid leave program goes into effect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Paid family and medical leave is now the law in Oregon, which means people will begin seeing a new deduction in their paycheck to pay for this leave. Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1, but the state figures it won’t have the funds to pay for these new benefits until September.
Readers respond: Year of the parent in education
2022 was the year of the parent for K-12 education. Last year, parents across Oregon made progress working with their school boards to implement positive changes, including policy and procedures. Their voices are heard, bettering children’s learning and education. Parents are now inspired to run for a seat on their local school board to continue affecting the change they’ve long been working to achieve. The May election will change the tide here in Oregon when those elected act in the best interest of student-first education, focusing on math, writing and literacy.
opb.org
Oregon community colleges use state investment package to support students
Community college students across Oregon are beginning to see the benefits of a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package. Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon — the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state Legislature last year.
mynews4.com
Parents Defending Education files 3 complaints over discrimination issues
WASHINGTON (TND) — Parents Defending Education filed three complaints with the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights over race discrimination in multiple school districts. The cases involve schools in Oregon, Maine, and Vermont. Nicole Neily, who is the president of Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit organization that...
proclaimerscv.com
Oregonians Can Now Request SNAP Replacement Benefits Equivalent To One Month
Beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Oregon can now request replacement benefits equivalent to one month. Millions of American families in the country rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy their food every day. This is a federal program that makes sure that each American family has nutritious food to eat every day.
thelundreport.org
Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care
Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
gamblingnews.com
Oregon to Take Closer Look at Expanding Gambling in 2023
But whether this power is exercised to the ultimate benefit of the gambling industry and consumers remains to be seen. The committee’s breadth of operation is ambitious, with its members unabashedly describing it as the “first top-to-bottom look” at the state’s gambling laws in more than two decades.
focushillsboro.com
The Oregon Governor Released Nearly 7,000 People Who Owe More Than $1.8 Million in Court Fines
Oregon Governor Released: Last week, Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed an executive order that waived unpaid court fees and made it possible for drivers whose licences had been suspended due to debt to get them back. The licence suspension fees for drivers whose court appearances were missed are also waived.
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Measure 114′s background-check requirement that closes ‘Charleston loophole’ remains blocked by judge
A state judge Tuesday continued to temporarily block Measure 114′s provision that would require the completion of a criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred in Oregon. Harney County Circuit Judge Robert S. Raschio issued his decision after hearing arguments in court last month. Oregon...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley Measure Prohibiting Hedge Fund Investors From Participating In The Housing Market
Oregon Leaders Reply To Merkley: Following Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley’s introduction of the End Hedge Fund Control of American Homes Act, state and local leaders in Oregon have enthusiastically responded in support of his bill. “The housing in our neighborhoods should be homes for people, not profit...
focushillsboro.com
Hospital Benefit Program Is Launched In Oregon
Hospital Benefit Program: A new study from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) details the state’s efforts to put into effect House Bill 3076, a law passed in 2019 by the Oregon Legislature that mandates reinvestment of a portion of the money made by nonprofit hospitals into the surrounding areas.
KTVZ
New jobs, transfers still bringing many newcomers to Oregon, annual movers’ survey shows
ST. LOUIS (KTVZ) – United Van Lines released the company’s 46th Annual National Movers Study Monday, which indicates Americans continued to move to lower-density areas in 2022, accelerated by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement and wanting to be closer to family. According to the results...
Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year
The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
focushillsboro.com
Federal Dollars Make The Competition Fierce As Oregon Competes To Become A Hydrogen Hub
Oregon Competes: A private business is now attempting to compete with Oregon and Washington’s government-financed Pacific Northwest hydrogen center, as we previously reported. However, it is only the beginning of this tale, and Oregonians may learn much more in 2023. Oregon Competes To Become A Hydrogen Hub. States are...
kezi.com
OHA to begin licensing psilocybin service providers on Monday
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- As the year comes to a close, those working to set up psilocybin services in Oregon are getting closer to their goal. The Oregon Health Authority will open licensure applications for service centers and facilitators starting on Jan. 2. This comes after the final rules to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act were adopted earlier this week.
Oregon witness questions large circle indentation in backyard snow
Witness image.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). An Oregon witness at La Pine reported unusual activity in his home after discovering a 30-foot-wide, circle-shaped indentation in the snow at about 4:30 a.m. on December 31, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
focushillsboro.com
Judge In Harney County, Oregon Must Rule On A Disputed Gun Measure By Tuesday
Disputed Gun Measure: On Tuesday, January 3, a judge in Harney County will make a ruling on whether to temporarily halt the implementation of Measure 114. The proposed legislation would close a legal loophole that currently permits weapons to be sold by dealers before a background check clears if the buyer doesn’t provide a social security number.
Idaho laws going into effect at the start of 2023
IDAHO, USA — Three bills are now law at the start of 2023. Here's what we know. SB 1298: Adds to existing law to provide certain protections regarding automatic subscription renewals. This amends the Idaho Consumer Protection Act. It requires that the consumer of a subscription must be able...
