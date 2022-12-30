2022 was the year of the parent for K-12 education. Last year, parents across Oregon made progress working with their school boards to implement positive changes, including policy and procedures. Their voices are heard, bettering children’s learning and education. Parents are now inspired to run for a seat on their local school board to continue affecting the change they’ve long been working to achieve. The May election will change the tide here in Oregon when those elected act in the best interest of student-first education, focusing on math, writing and literacy.

OREGON STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO