News Talk KIT

Find 11 New Laws to Help the Citizens of Oregon in 2023

When the clock strikes midnight every New Year immediately there are brand new laws and revisions that go into effect. Below are 11 new Oregon laws that could affect your life. 1) Mandatory Overtime. Senate Bill 1513 won't allow employers to penalize their tortilla plant workers or bakers if they...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Oregon’s new paid leave program goes into effect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Paid family and medical leave is now the law in Oregon, which means people will begin seeing a new deduction in their paycheck to pay for this leave. Paid Leave Oregon went into effect Jan. 1, but the state figures it won’t have the funds to pay for these new benefits until September.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Year of the parent in education

2022 was the year of the parent for K-12 education. Last year, parents across Oregon made progress working with their school boards to implement positive changes, including policy and procedures. Their voices are heard, bettering children’s learning and education. Parents are now inspired to run for a seat on their local school board to continue affecting the change they’ve long been working to achieve. The May election will change the tide here in Oregon when those elected act in the best interest of student-first education, focusing on math, writing and literacy.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon community colleges use state investment package to support students

Community college students across Oregon are beginning to see the benefits of a multi-million dollar statewide workforce package. Colleges have started offering free and discounted courses, funding for student needs, and expanded programming using money from Future Ready Oregon — the $200 million investment in job training and education passed by the state Legislature last year.
OREGON STATE
mynews4.com

Parents Defending Education files 3 complaints over discrimination issues

WASHINGTON (TND) — Parents Defending Education filed three complaints with the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights over race discrimination in multiple school districts. The cases involve schools in Oregon, Maine, and Vermont. Nicole Neily, who is the president of Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit organization that...
OREGON STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Oregonians Can Now Request SNAP Replacement Benefits Equivalent To One Month

Beneficiaries of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Oregon can now request replacement benefits equivalent to one month. Millions of American families in the country rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy their food every day. This is a federal program that makes sure that each American family has nutritious food to eat every day.
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Rogue Regional in Medford declares crisis standards of care

Nine months after Oregon terminated its COVID-19 emergency, Julie Serrano, an Oregon Nurses Association bargaining unit liaison at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, dd not hesitate. “This is the worst I've ever seen it,” she said. “I've been a nurse for 22 years here in this community.”...
MEDFORD, OR
gamblingnews.com

Oregon to Take Closer Look at Expanding Gambling in 2023

But whether this power is exercised to the ultimate benefit of the gambling industry and consumers remains to be seen. The committee’s breadth of operation is ambitious, with its members unabashedly describing it as the “first top-to-bottom look” at the state’s gambling laws in more than two decades.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Hospital Benefit Program Is Launched In Oregon

Hospital Benefit Program: A new study from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) details the state’s efforts to put into effect House Bill 3076, a law passed in 2019 by the Oregon Legislature that mandates reinvestment of a portion of the money made by nonprofit hospitals into the surrounding areas.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year

The shocking interruption of a typically quiet, late-August Sunday evening, when a disturbed young man fired off 100-plus bullets on the way to and inside Bend’s Eastside Safeway, only to be stopped by employee Don Surrett Jr.’s heroic actions in the produce department, were bound to be viewed as Central Oregon’s biggest news story of 2022, from the very moments those tragic events unfolded. The post Central Oregon’s 2022: Heroism amid shocking tragedy symbolize a conflicted picture of a newsworthy year appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kezi.com

OHA to begin licensing psilocybin service providers on Monday

WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- As the year comes to a close, those working to set up psilocybin services in Oregon are getting closer to their goal. The Oregon Health Authority will open licensure applications for service centers and facilitators starting on Jan. 2. This comes after the final rules to implement the Oregon Psilocybin Services Act were adopted earlier this week.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Judge In Harney County, Oregon Must Rule On A Disputed Gun Measure By Tuesday

Disputed Gun Measure: On Tuesday, January 3, a judge in Harney County will make a ruling on whether to temporarily halt the implementation of Measure 114. The proposed legislation would close a legal loophole that currently permits weapons to be sold by dealers before a background check clears if the buyer doesn’t provide a social security number.
HARNEY COUNTY, OR
