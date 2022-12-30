Hundreds of Oregon criminal convictions overturned due to nonunanimous jury verdicts, Supreme Court decides

So, the Supreme Court can vacate hundreds of convictions on a simple majority vote, but a jury trial that is 10 or 11 of 12 votes equals not guilty by a jury of our peers. Sounds like fewer prosecutors will be needed in future because the 'odds' of a jury to be unanimous for all cases will be far lower. I'm surprised this didn't make front page news, so criminals will be alerted to their status as a Protected class. While the law abiding people need to just protect themselves better. Our law enforcement certainly isn't allowed to do much now anyway. I got it. Criminals are never racist but any given group of 12 random law abiding citizens are likely racist. What a sad commentary on our general population.
