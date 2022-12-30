Read full article on original website
Jerry Walker
4d ago
If you are damaging the property or not paying your rent then you should absolutely not have legal representation unless you pay for it. And if you can afford a lawyer then you can afford to pay rent. There are other reasons that you should not have legal representation
Reply
7
Johanpanfootthefirst][.
3d ago
Wage theft to support deadbeats qualifies for May ballot
Reply
9
Related
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler shakes up city bureau assignments
With the stroke of his pen, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler reshuffled some of the city’s largest and most high-profile agencies — from transportation and parks to fire and housing — into new City Council members’ hands late last week. Those decisions, revealed Tuesday, come as Portland’s...
The Portland Mercury
Mayor Wheeler Unveils New Bureau Assignments for City Commissioners
As promised, Mayor Ted Wheeler has kicked off 2023 with a reshuffling of city bureau assignments among city commissioners. This time around, Wheeler chose to cluster like-minded bureaus together with each commissioner, as an attempt to make the looming 2024 transition to a new form of government slightly smoother. "This...
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Readers respond: Understaffed police is Hardesty’s legacy
City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty led the charge to slice the Portland police budget in 2020 that has resulted in an undermanned Portland Police Bureau and a lack of public safety that includes back-to back years of record-breaking homicides, (“Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s historic City Hall tenure ends with policy wins, political and personal missteps,” Dec. 28). That will be her legacy. That’s the primary reason she was overwhelmingly defeated in her bid for a second city council term. Her political and personal missteps played a secondary role.
KGW
Multnomah County start enforcing tighter rules on food carts in 2023
Food cart owners will need to either be connected to a sewer line or more frequently dump their wastewater. Either way, there’s a cost.
A Letter to Residents of N. and N.E. Portland from Commissioner Susheela Jayapal
Just under four years ago, I crossed the sky bridge that connects the Multnomah Building with our parking structure to start my first day as a ountycommissioner. As I looked to the west, I could see the new county courthouse - now completed - rising on the other side of the river. To the east was Mount Hood, outlined against a clear sky.
Portland woman claims it's a 'piece of cake' to be homeless in city
Outreach worker Kevin Dahlgren showcased the homeless crisis in Portland, Oregon, by telling the story of Wendy, a homeless woman looking for work.
kptv.com
Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
Report ranks Portland as one of the ‘neediest’ cities in the U.S.
The report was released in December 2022, around the same time that Portland broke the homicide record from the past year.
WWEEK
Why Did Portland General Electric Want to Build Trojan Nuclear Plant in the First Place?
I recall protesting against the now-defunct Trojan nuclear plant in the 1980s. One question I don’t recall anyone asking back then, however: Why did they want to build Trojan in the first place, given that our region already had (and still has) more hydropower than we can use? —Duke Nukem.
kptv.com
PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of power is going up. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have increased rates, effective Jan. 1. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) says a typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect an increase of 14.8% in monthly power bills. For instance, a bill of $91.89 will go up to more than $111.
montavilla.net
Pair of ADUs Added on E Burnside
Crews recently completed foundation work for two detached Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) at 6 NE 74th Avenue. This pair of two-story structures will join a remodeled house built in 1926. Each ADU is 20 feet by 18 feet wide with two bedrooms, one full-sized bathroom, and one half-bath powered room. The corner lot will retain its legacy driveway access to E Burnside Street, one of the factors constraining the new buildings’ footprint.
‘Perfect storm’ of violence, vice overwhelmed NE Portland block. Then the city tried something new
Sam Adams stood alone on Northeast Milton Street one day last July, trying to understand what he’d gotten himself into. “It was immediately apparent how dangerous and disordered the situation was,” the former mayor recalled recently. “Milton Street was clearly a drug bazaar.”. And not just drugs.
‘OUR CITY IS IN PERIL’: Portland business owners demand more action as criminals ‘wreak havoc’
Portland business owners are demanding officials do more to stop surging property crime. Their proposals? Prosecute criminals and put more cops on the streets.
KATU.com
Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone had been stabbed...
kptv.com
Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
Record-breaking Portland homicides loom over end-of-2022 celebrations
2022 was a year fraught with violence in Portland, with record-breaking homicide numbers and the lowest police staffing the city has seen in decades.
WWEEK
Woody Guthrie’s Portland Apartment Is for Sale
Each new year shimmers with possibility. For example: Maybe 2023 is the year you move into Woody Guthrie’s apartment building. The fascist-fighting folk troubadour lived in Portland for just one month, starting in May 1941. Low on cash (Depression, dust bowl), he took a gig from the Bonneville Power Administration to write songs praising the construction of Columbia River dams. For four weeks, Guthrie, his wife Mary, and their three young children lived in a second-story apartment in the Southeast Portland neighborhood of Lents.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KATU.com
It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 9