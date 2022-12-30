ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

Comments / 9

Jerry Walker
4d ago

If you are damaging the property or not paying your rent then you should absolutely not have legal representation unless you pay for it. And if you can afford a lawyer then you can afford to pay rent. There are other reasons that you should not have legal representation

Reply
7
Johanpanfootthefirst][.
3d ago

Wage theft to support deadbeats qualifies for May ballot

Reply
9
Related
The Portland Mercury

Mayor Wheeler Unveils New Bureau Assignments for City Commissioners

As promised, Mayor Ted Wheeler has kicked off 2023 with a reshuffling of city bureau assignments among city commissioners. This time around, Wheeler chose to cluster like-minded bureaus together with each commissioner, as an attempt to make the looming 2024 transition to a new form of government slightly smoother. "This...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Understaffed police is Hardesty’s legacy

City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty led the charge to slice the Portland police budget in 2020 that has resulted in an undermanned Portland Police Bureau and a lack of public safety that includes back-to back years of record-breaking homicides, (“Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s historic City Hall tenure ends with policy wins, political and personal missteps,” Dec. 28). That will be her legacy. That’s the primary reason she was overwhelmingly defeated in her bid for a second city council term. Her political and personal missteps played a secondary role.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

PGE, Pacific Power increase rates for customers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The cost of power is going up. Both Portland General Electric and Pacific Power have increased rates, effective Jan. 1. The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) says a typical residential customer of Pacific Power can expect an increase of 14.8% in monthly power bills. For instance, a bill of $91.89 will go up to more than $111.
PORTLAND, OR
montavilla.net

Pair of ADUs Added on E Burnside

Crews recently completed foundation work for two detached Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) at 6 NE 74th Avenue. This pair of two-story structures will join a remodeled house built in 1926. Each ADU is 20 feet by 18 feet wide with two bedrooms, one full-sized bathroom, and one half-bath powered room. The corner lot will retain its legacy driveway access to E Burnside Street, one of the factors constraining the new buildings’ footprint.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'

GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station, with investigators saying the injuries were so severe they could see the 78-year-old victim's skull. Initial reports came in at about 2:15 a.m. indicating that someone had been stabbed...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

Inmate walks away from transition center in Marion County

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find an inmate who walked away from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center. Bradley Wolf, 37, walked away from the facility around 4:09 p.m. on December 31. Wolf was in custody for probation violations,...
MARION COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Woody Guthrie’s Portland Apartment Is for Sale

Each new year shimmers with possibility. For example: Maybe 2023 is the year you move into Woody Guthrie’s apartment building. The fascist-fighting folk troubadour lived in Portland for just one month, starting in May 1941. Low on cash (Depression, dust bowl), he took a gig from the Bonneville Power Administration to write songs praising the construction of Columbia River dams. For four weeks, Guthrie, his wife Mary, and their three young children lived in a second-story apartment in the Southeast Portland neighborhood of Lents.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

It's a girl! Hattie Jane Davis is Portland's first baby of 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — The first baby born in 2023 was born at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center in Clackamas. Kaiser says Hattie Jane Davis was born at 12:21 a.m. and weighed in at 7 pounds 10 ounces. Another baby was born just after 3 a.m. at Kaiser’s Westside Medical Center in Hillsboro.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy