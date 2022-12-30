Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 13:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Removed wording for the most recent storm. * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations through late Tuesday night of 2 to 6 inches below 5000 feet expected. Above 5000 feet, 6 to 12 inches are expected except 12 to 30 inches west of Highway 395. Higher peaks around Lassen National Park and the northern Sierra crest could receive 3 feet or more. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity this afternoon until late this evening. However, gusty winds, existing icy/snowy roadway surfaces, and isolated snow showers will keep winter driving conditions in place for many locations.
Special Weather Statement issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake STRONG ATMOSPHERIC RIVER WILL BRING IMPACTS TO THE BASIN AND RANGE THROUGH MID WEEK * A potent Atmospheric River storm is still expected to impact west central Nevada Monday into Tuesday. This system will bring copious amounts of moisture with periods of rain and snow. Light snowfall is likely Monday morning, potentially impacting the work commute. Snow levels are expected to rise during the day Monday before dropping again Monday evening through Tuesday. The greatest snowfall accumulations outside of the higher terrain will be west of Highway 95 near Fernley, Silver Springs, and Nixon where up to 2 inches are possible. Elevations above 5000 feet, including the upper sections of USA Parkway, may receive 6 or more inches of total snowfall from early Monday morning through Tuesday. * While winds are not expected to cause major travel disruptions, gusty and choppy conditions will be possible on Pyramid Lake each day and boaters should exercise caution.
Winter Storm Watch issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Now is the time to prepare an emergency kit for your home and car. If traveling consider alternate plans, remember to carry tire chains, extra food, water and clothing. Once the storm arrives, travel may be difficult or impossible for an extended period of time. Clean out storm drains and debris. If your home is prone to nuisance flooding, consider taking preventative actions like sand bags. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * CHANGES...Moved the start time up two hours to 2 AM Monday. * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, except 5 to 15 inches above 5000 feet possible. Isolated totals of 1 to 2 feet possible above 6000 feet. Wind gusts up to 45 mph possible. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start around 4000 feet early Monday. They will rise to 5000-6500 feet for a time on Monday afternoon before falling back to valley floors Monday night through Tuesday. Because of the uncertainty and variation of snow levels along with precipitation intensity, urban and small stream flooding is possible in the lower valleys, especially where there is poor drainage from current debris and snowpack. The severity of flooding remains highly dependent on variation of the rain/snow line so monitor conditions closely.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 13:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * CHANGES...Removed wording for the most recent storm. * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Total snow accumulations through late Tuesday night of 1 to 2 feet, except 2 to 5 feet above 7000 feet. Localized snowfall in excess of 5 feet is possible along the Sierra crest west of Lake Tahoe. Wind gusts up to 50 mph with exposed ridges gusting in excess of 130 mph at times. Waves up to 4 feet on Lake Tahoe. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a lull in snowfall activity this afternoon until late this evening. However, gusty winds, and existing icy/snowy roadway surfaces will keep winter driving conditions in place for many locations.
