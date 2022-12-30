Man allegedly fatally shot wife on Christmas Eve, told father she had killed herself

ENOLA, Pa. (TCD) -- A man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting his wife in the head on Christmas Eve inside their home.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, Hampden Township Police officers responded to a home on Wild Orchid Lane to perform a welfare check. At the scene, the victim, Tamara Colbert, was reportedly found dead with a gunshot wound to her head.

The victim’s husband, Christopher Colbert, was the only other person in the home at the time of the alleged shooting. Christopher told his father that his wife’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted, and the father called police, WHP-TV reports.

Police told WHP they could smell alcohol on the suspect, and he refused to respond to their orders.

Police reportedly discovered a blood-spattered note written by Christopher that read in part, "I’m so impossibly sorry, understand that I didn’t kill her. She and I had a fight. We were not doing well."

According to WHP, in an interview, Christopher told authorities that he and his wife had gotten into dispute before he went upstairs to grab a gun from a safe, and the two wrestled for the weapon.

During the fight, Christopher allegedly said that as the couple wrestled for the gun, it went off.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Christopher was charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, strangulation, and tampering with evidence. He was booked into the Cumberland County Prison without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 12.

