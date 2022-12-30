Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thekatynews.com
City of Katy Water Bill Will be Higher in January
At the December meeting of the Katy City Council, after much discussion, announced single family residential, multi-family residential, and commercial structure units will see a $0.16 increase on their water bills. Rate will increase from $2.19 per 1,000 gallons water used to $2.35 per one thousand gallons of water used. The new rate will become effective January 15, 2023.
Shenandoah City Council approves plan to provide funding for sewage and water improvements in Tamina
The Shenandoah City Council approved a plan to allocate $21 million in ARPA funding towards water and sewage improvements in the Tamina community. (Jessica Shorten/Community Impact) The Shenandoah City Council approved an interlocal agreement between itself and Tamina to use American Rescue Plan Act funding to provide water and sewage...
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99
KATY, TX - (Covering Katy News) - CarSquad is opening a vast pre-owned auto dealership on 15 acres at the northwest corner of the Katy Freeway at Highway 99. Customers can buy, sell or trade pre-owned vehicles online or on the lot with experts helping them identify suitable cars.
November featured neighborhood, market data: number of homes sold decreased year to year
A house located at 4920 Arbor Crest Lane. (Courtesy HAR) The Coastal Point is a 206-acre master-planned community in League City and zoned to Clear Creek ISD. Coastal Point is near Hwy. 146, the bay and various amenities. Median home value: $445,000. Homes on the market*: 30. Homes under contract*:...
getnews.info
Award-winning Cypress based property damage restoration company now extending 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration to Houston
Property Damage Restoration Services is providing all-in-one property damage restoration services in Houston and that too with 24/7 emergency assistance. Cypress, TX – December 31, 2022 – Property Damage Restoration Services is pleased to announce that they have recently extended their service area and will now be offering 24/7 Emergency Water Damage Restoration services in the Houston region. The Cypress-based award-winning restoration company will also be offering additional restoration and cleaning services to their Houston clients, such as fire damage restoration, carpet cleaning, and roofing services. Added to residential properties, Property Damage Restoration caters to commercial properties as well.
Student loans, school safety, mental health: All of the 2022 Pearland, Friendswood cover stories
Across Alvin Community College, the cost per credit hour this fall is $47 for in-district students and $143 for nonresident students. (Courtesy Alvin Community College) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered multiple local issues concerning government, education, healthcare, transportation and more. Here are all of the cover stories featured in the Pearland and Friendswood issues from 2022.
Tomball experiences ransomware attack; council authorizes city manager to spend money for recovery of city systems, data
During an emergency city council meeting Dec. 30, the Tomball City Council unanimously authorized City Manager David Esquival to spend the necessary funds for the recovery of city systems and data following a ransomware attack. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During an emergency City Council meeting Dec. 30, Tomball City Council unanimously...
mocomotive.com
Robin Montgomery: The dramatic saga of Conroe’s 19th century rail system
Between 1870 and 1900, multiple companies fashioned Conroe’s legacy of two intersecting railroads, between them encompassing Montgomery County. Along the way, each company stalled, became absorbed or experienced foreclosure. Let’s examine this striking phenomenon. When Conroe became the county seat in 1889 its two intersecting lines connected the…
New Chair King and four other businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
Preliminary FEMA flood map, online dashboard release expected in 2023
Local flood control entities partner with FEMA to provide information for those maps, which show flood risk and mandate the purchase of flood insurance in high-risk areas. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper) The Federal Emergency Management Agency will release Harris County’s preliminary flood insurance rate maps sometime in 2023, according to...
2022 in review: 11 business features in Conroe, Montgomery
Koba's Four Paws Institute is a dog training business in Montgomery. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Here is every business feature that ran in Community Impact in the Conroe/Montgomery edition in 2022. At the corner of Simonton and Main streets in downtown Conroe, a sign posted in the window declares Brownlee Jewelers...
Montgomery County legislators pre-file bills ahead of 2023 session
The 88th Legislative Session begins Jan. 10. (Community Impact Staff) Texas lawmakers pre-filed over 1,300 bills as of Dec. 29 ahead of the 2023 Legislative Session. Legislators serving Montgomery County residents pre-filed over 50 bills. Major issues to watch for in 2023 include property tax reform, education, school safety and health care issues.
Spacious $2.6 million condo for entertaining in Houston's River Oaks
The walk-in closet measures 24-by-16 square feet-much larger than most people's bedrooms.
Quick N Clean purchases land in Humble for new location
Quick N Clean Car Washing acquired 1.25 acres of land at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road in Humble. (Courtesy Pexels) Quick N Clean Car Washing will be opening a new location in Humble at the intersection of FM 1960 and Lee Road, according to a Dec. 19 announcement from real estate firm NewQuest Properties. The property is 1.25 acres and was acquired from AZ Global Business Solutions LLC.
Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds
The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
Flood projects, development, supply chain issues: Bay Area issues covered in 2022
“This is the largest and most important project in our city’s history,” Webster Mayor Donna Rogers said. “I am so grateful for the Great Wolf Resorts team and the Webster teams who got us to the finish line to celebrate what will be the only Great Wolf Lodge indoor waterpark resort, hotel and conference center in the entire Houston metropolitan statistical area.” (Designed by Jesus Verastegui)
Sugar Land to offer extra bulk pickup day, tree disposal
Sugar Land city residents can put out live trees during green collection days and artificial trees during bulk trash pickup (Courtesy Adobe Stock) There will be no New Year’s trash pickup delays for Sugar Land residents. According to city of Sugar Land officials, no delays are planned through the...
2022 in review: 10 most-read stories of the year in Tomball, Magnolia
NewQuest Properties announced plans May 2 for a 1,080-acre residential community in Plantersville at FM 1774 and Hwy. 105. (Courtesy NewQuest Properties) Here are the 10 most-read news stories by Tomball and Magnolia readers in 2022 as of Dec. 21. 1. 1,080-acre community to be developed at FM 1774, Hwy....
3.1 million square feet of commercial real estate space under construction in Tomball, Magnolia in December
There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14. (Courtesy Pexels) There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14, adding more than 3.1 million square feet of upcoming office, industrial and retail space to the market. Data shows 19,958 square feet of office space being built, 2.92 million square feet of industrial space under construction and 234,237 square feet of retail space in the works as of Dec. 14.
Trees for Kingwood embarks on mission to plant thousands of trees throughout city
Trees for Kingwood, a newly formed subsidiary of nonprofit Kingwood Service Association Parks Foundation, planted more than 100 trees along several major thoroughfares in Kingwood during a Nov. 7 event as part of the organization’s reforestation effort in the city. (Courtesy Trees for Kingwood) Trees for Kingwood, a newly...
