ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Comments / 4

Related
96.3 The Blaze

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
crimereads.com

A Murder on the Margins, and a Death That Would Haunt One Writer for Years to Come

Emotions ran high in the university town of Missoula, Montana, on April 12, 2010. Police termed it “a night of chaos,” with rowdy demonstrators and counter-protesters clogging the streets around City Hall. Within, a tense debate ran well past midnight over what would become Montana’s first nondiscrimination ordinance against LGBTQ+ people.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?

Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?”. It is 40.7 square miles. So that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Grazing and agriculture conference in Missoula will cover innovation, marketing

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State University Extension in Missoula County will host the annual Western Montana Grazing and Agriculture Conference in the Garden City this January. The two-day conference highlights innovative strategies and marketing options that producers use to manage land. Keynote speaker Cory Miller will talk about...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Local expert launches task force in Missoula to help with hoarding disorder

MISSOULA, Mont. — Compulsive hoarding disorder is a mental illness defined by the excessive accumulation of stuff and the refusal to discard acquired things. Psychiatrists consider it to be a stand-alone diagnosis as listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders since 2013. It is estimated that...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

UM Complies With Governor and Agrees to Take Down TikTok Account

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The University of Montana has complied with a request from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to take down its institutional TikTok account. According to a press release from the governor’s office that stated: ‘After banning TikTok on state devices, for state business, and while connected to the state network, Governor Greg Gianforte today urged the Board of Regents to support efforts by Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian to take similar action within the university system.’
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Save Missoula Landfill Space: Time to Recycle Those Christmas Trees

The City of Missoula is once again people an opportunity to recycle their Christmas trees. The Christmas Ever-Green program started this week and runs through January 14th. People can drop off their cut Christmas trees at three area parks and Garden City Compost where the trees will be recycled into productive mulch and conserve space at the landfill. Residents may recycle their trees at McCormick or Playfair parks and Fort Missoula Regional Park (in the South Avenue parking lot) through January 14.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Man shot in Kalispell, 1 man arrested

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man was hospitalized in Kalispell Friday night after a shooting on West Reserve Drive. Police received a call at 9:34 p.m. that a man was shot outside the Town Pump gas station. Officers said three men got into an altercation outside the gas station. At...
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Unattended candle starts fire in Missoula apartment

MISSOULA, Mont. - An unattended candle started a fire in the Parkside Apartments in Missoula Friday. The Missoula Fire Department responded to the apartments around 11:10 pm for a report of smoke and flames coming from an apartment on the 2nd floor. When the first fire engine arrived on scene,...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula PD asking for help identifying a person regarding a stolen truck

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck. MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

A Virtual Walking Tour Of U.M Is Here. Super Convenient (Video)

Are you considering enrolling at the University of Montana, but don't want to travel all the way to Missoula for a tour? Well, you can take a virtual walk around campus here. First, a massive shoutout to the fine folks at University Walk Tour who put together this awesome video. This really is a great idea. Ever since covid, we have thought way outside the box on how we work, live, consume, learn and experience the world. Now, if you are a new high school graduate, or someone considering a change of education, why couldn't you take a virtual walking tour of the campus you are considering? That's exactly what you can do here at the University of Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy