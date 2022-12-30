Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Returns to Flagstaff After Not Celebrating Christmas With Kody

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram; TLC

Settling back in. After spending the holiday season away from her ex-husband Kody Brown, Janelle Brown is back in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Taking to social media to share her experience with the ongoing “travel drama” plaguing the United States, Janelle shared that her trip to North Carolina would be extended by a “few extra days,” letting her soak in the sun and time with her daughter, Madison Brown. Notably absent from her festivities was Kody, whom Janelle shares six children with.

“Feels like spring even though it’s [the] end of December … Inches of snow at home in Flagstaff,” Janelle wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 29. “I have loved being at Maddie’s,” she continued.

Highlighting her time in North Carolina with her daughter, son-in-law Caleb Brush and her two grandchildren (with a third on the way), Janelle looked right at home posing in front of the Christmas tree and baking cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve. The holiday season came just three weeks after In Touch broke the news that Janelle had ended her spiritual marriage of almost three decades to Kody, with an insider exclusively sharing that she “outgrew” the TLC star.

“Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” the source shared at the time. Kody later confirmed their split, telling cameras during the December 11 episode of Sister Wives, “I am separated from Janelle, and I am divorced from Christine [Brown].”

In the news’ immediate aftermath, Janelle continued to strike out on her own, spending time with family without Kody. On December 11, the Plexus ambassador hosted dinner with Christine and “the Flagstaff kids,” taking to social media to share an inside look at the delicious rolls cooking in the oven. Christine – who split with Kody in November 2021 – made her support of Janelle’s decision clear throughout the month of December, posting inspirational quotes on her Instagram Stories about being “unafraid” and having “a purpose.”

Meanwhile, fans watched as both Christine and Janelle’s marriages with Kody fell apart during season 17 of the hit TLC show, with Kody’s frustration being a key element of the on-camera tension. The former car salesman accused Christine of halting his reconciliation with his first wife (and now ex) Meri Brown and characterized her as a “game player.” A separate insider told In Touch exclusively that Kody’s outbursts were due to him being “embarrassed” that his marriages are over.