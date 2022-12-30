ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

Source: UNT set to hire Jon Cooper as offensive line coach

North Texas is set to hire Jon Cooper as its offensive line coach, a move that will compete Eric Morris' first on-field coaching staff. Cooper spent last season as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma. He previously coached at Central Florida, Arkansas and Western Carolina. A source with knowledge of the...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Inflation who? Local, national retailers see strong holiday shopping season

Local and national retailers saw strong turnout this holiday shopping season as customers remained resilient amid rising prices. Prices for goods and services across the U.S. rose another 0.1% in November, up a total of 7.1% over last year, with the biggest increases coming in fuel, energy and food. But despite continued inflationary pressures holiday sales increased 7.6%, higher than the 7.1% increase projected by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which released the data Dec. 26. Although those numbers are less than last year, it’s still good news for retailers who rely heavily on the November-to-December shopping period to bolster annual sales.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy