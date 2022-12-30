Local and national retailers saw strong turnout this holiday shopping season as customers remained resilient amid rising prices. Prices for goods and services across the U.S. rose another 0.1% in November, up a total of 7.1% over last year, with the biggest increases coming in fuel, energy and food. But despite continued inflationary pressures holiday sales increased 7.6%, higher than the 7.1% increase projected by Mastercard SpendingPulse, which released the data Dec. 26. Although those numbers are less than last year, it’s still good news for retailers who rely heavily on the November-to-December shopping period to bolster annual sales.

