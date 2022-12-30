Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tragedy Hit Every Woman He Dated And Daycare Workers Became Concerned When Florida Mother Failed To Pick Up Her ToddlersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Is a Tua Tagovailoa Medical Malpractice Suit Inevitable?Aron SolomonMiami, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Mike McDaniel Has Been a Colossal Flop with DolphinsAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
The View Reunites Star Jones, Meredith Vieira and More Co-Hosts to Honor Barbara Walters
Watch: How The View Paid Tribute to Late Barbara Walters. The View is reflecting on the life of an undeniable legend. After Barbara Walters passed away at the age of 93 on Dec. 30, co-hosts from over the years appeared on the Jan. 3 episode to pay tribute to the daytime talk show's creator.
Naomi Campbell Kicks Off 2023 by Sharing Rare Photos of Her Daughter
Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace. Naomi Campbell's year is already off to a good start. The supermodel shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration, which included rare pics with her 19-month-old daughter. One sweet snap showed the tot, whose name she has...
Machine Gun Kelly Responds to Megan Fox "Seeking a Girlfriend"
Megan Fox is shooting her shot. Despite being engaged Machine Gun Kelly, the actress is currently on the hunt for a new romantic partner. On Dec. 30, Megan posted two sexy selfies on Instagram...
Why Lamar Odom Is "Afraid" to Fight for Another Chance With Ex Khloe Kardashian
Watch: Lamar Odom Wishes He "PROTECTED" Khloe Kardashian. For Lamar Odom, shooting his shot is easier said than done. More than seven years after finalizing his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA player shared how much affection he still has for his ex-wife. When asked on TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians if Khloe, 38, was the love of his life, Lamar, 43, didn't hesitate in his answer.
See Miley Cyrus' Best Fashion Moments From Her New Year's Eve Special
Watch: Miley Cyrus Talks "Unspoken" Bond With Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus had a party in the U.S.A. on New Year's Eve. The singer, 30, hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party along with her godmother and country music icon Dolly Parton live from Miami on Dec. 31. In addition to serving...
Miley Cyrus Releasing New Music on Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Birthday
Watch: Miley Cyrus on Hosting NYE With Pete Davidson vs. Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus is coming into 2023 like a wrecking ball. Before ringing in the New Year, the pop star surprised her Instagram followers by announcing there is new music on the horizon. Putting it simply, she captioned her Dec. 31 post, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE."
Cheryl Burke Shares Her "Mood" Amid Matthew Lawrence’s Romance With Chilli
Watch: Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Split. Cheryl Burke is dancing into the new year with a specific outlook. The Dancing With the Stars alum let fans in on how she is feeling stepping into 2023 just a few days after her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence confirmed his new romance with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.
Kim Kardashian Showcases Her Natural Hair Length in Relatable TikTok
Kim Kardashian is showing a rare side of herself. When it comes to The Kardashians star's beauty and fashion, there's no denying she always opts for a glitzy and glamorous getup. But the SKKN by...
Lily Collins Reveals How She Prepped to Sing on Emily In Paris
It pays to have musically-inclined friends. During the second episode of Emily in Paris' third season, Lily Collins takes center stage for a performance of the classic 1966 song "Alfie"—in honor...
Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton Ring In New Year With Mashup of "Wrecking Ball" & "I Will Always Love You"
Watch: Miley Cyrus on Hosting NYE With Pete Davidson vs. Dolly Parton. We can't stop listening to this iconic duet. Miley Cyrus teamed up with her godmother Dolly Parton to ring in 2023 on NBC's second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in Miami on Dec. 31—and the night was full of electric performances.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Candid Confession About Her New Bangs
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Shares Christmas Photo With Baby Boy & Daughter True. Khloe Kardashian is sharing an unexpected (hair) twist. The Kardashians star revealed that she didn't actually take the plunge and get fringe bangs, which she debuted in mid-December. "Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot,"...
Where Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Stands With Dad Kody Brown After Christine Split
Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. Gwendlyn Brown is getting candid on her dynamic with her dad. The daughter of Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his ex-wife Christine Brown recently reflected on where her relationship stands with her dad after his 2021 split from her mom. In her YouTube video posted Jan. 1, she addressed a fan that asked if her parents' breakup affected her relationship with Kody.
Tish Cyrus "Headed Into the New Year Happy" With Boyfriend Dominic Purcell
Watch: Tish Cyrus Debuts Romance With Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell. Tish Cyrus is kicking off 2023 with boyfriend Dominic Purcell by her side. "Headed into the New Year HAPPY @dominicpurcell," Tish captioned a Dec. 31 Instagram photo with the Prison Break star. "Wishing everyone a safe and magical New Years Eve!"
Jenna Marbles' Husband Julien Solomita Says Their Home Was Broken Into
Jenna Marbles' new year started off on a scary note. The YouTuber's new husband, Julien Solomita, detailed a break-in involving a "complete stranger" at the couple's Los Angeles home that he says...
Todd Chrisley Teases Bombshell Tell-All Interview Before Prison Sentence
Watch: Here’s When Todd & Julie Chrisley Will Begin Serving Prison Sentence. Todd Chrisley is getting in his last word—for now. Before he and his wife Julie Chrisley report to prison on Jan. 17, Todd will answer all about his family's legal drama in one final interview—conducted by son Chase Chrisley.
1923's Brian Geraghty Details the Show's Intense Cowboy Camp
The OMG TV Moments From 2022 That We Can’t Get Out of Our Heads So, what exactly did this cowboy camp entail? "We were running on horses, lassoing, I learned how to use an old six shooter,"...
What You Should Remember Ahead of Ginny & Georgia Season 2
Hey there, peaches. We know it's been a minute—678 days, to be exact—since season one of Ginny & Georgia was released on Netflix. So, we asked the show's stars Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Sara...
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Manifested Her New Beauty Role
Watch: "Euphoria" Season 2: 18 Makeup Looks We LOVE!. Sydney Sweeney's New Year is off to a fresh start—quite literally. The Euphoria star kicked off 2023 as the new brand ambassador for Armani Beauty's My Way perfume. A gig, she and her longtime makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, have been manifesting this role for at least six years. And now, the stars have aligned.
Three 6 Mafia Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead at 43
Gangsta Boo, rap pioneer and member of hip hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died at the age of 43, E! News has confirmed. "Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was pronounced dead on Sunday,...
E! News
230K+
Followers
58K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0