Miami, FL

thebrag.com

Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
RENO, NV
Naomi Campbell Kicks Off 2023 by Sharing Rare Photos of Her Daughter

Watch: Naomi Campbell Shares Pic of Baby Girl to Honor Gianni Versace. Naomi Campbell's year is already off to a good start. The supermodel shared photos from her New Year's Eve celebration, which included rare pics with her 19-month-old daughter. One sweet snap showed the tot, whose name she has...
Why Lamar Odom Is "Afraid" to Fight for Another Chance With Ex Khloe Kardashian

Watch: Lamar Odom Wishes He "PROTECTED" Khloe Kardashian. For Lamar Odom, shooting his shot is easier said than done. More than seven years after finalizing his divorce from Khloe Kardashian, the former NBA player shared how much affection he still has for his ex-wife. When asked on TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians if Khloe, 38, was the love of his life, Lamar, 43, didn't hesitate in his answer.
See Miley Cyrus' Best Fashion Moments From Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Miley Cyrus Talks "Unspoken" Bond With Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus had a party in the U.S.A. on New Year's Eve. The singer, 30, hosted Miley's New Year's Eve Party along with her godmother and country music icon Dolly Parton live from Miami on Dec. 31. In addition to serving...
Miley Cyrus Releasing New Music on Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Birthday

Watch: Miley Cyrus on Hosting NYE With Pete Davidson vs. Dolly Parton. Miley Cyrus is coming into 2023 like a wrecking ball. Before ringing in the New Year, the pop star surprised her Instagram followers by announcing there is new music on the horizon. Putting it simply, she captioned her Dec. 31 post, "NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE."
Cheryl Burke Shares Her "Mood" Amid Matthew Lawrence’s Romance With Chilli

Watch: Matthew Lawrence Dating TLC's Chilli After Cheryl Burke Split. Cheryl Burke is dancing into the new year with a specific outlook. The Dancing With the Stars alum let fans in on how she is feeling stepping into 2023 just a few days after her ex-husband Matthew Lawrence confirmed his new romance with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Candid Confession About Her New Bangs

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Shares Christmas Photo With Baby Boy & Daughter True. Khloe Kardashian is sharing an unexpected (hair) twist. The Kardashians star revealed that she didn't actually take the plunge and get fringe bangs, which she debuted in mid-December. "Fun fact: I wore clip on bangs for this shoot,"...
Where Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Stands With Dad Kody Brown After Christine Split

Watch: Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT. Gwendlyn Brown is getting candid on her dynamic with her dad. The daughter of Sister Wives star Kody Brown and his ex-wife Christine Brown recently reflected on where her relationship stands with her dad after his 2021 split from her mom. In her YouTube video posted Jan. 1, she addressed a fan that asked if her parents' breakup affected her relationship with Kody.
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney Manifested Her New Beauty Role

Watch: "Euphoria" Season 2: 18 Makeup Looks We LOVE!. Sydney Sweeney's New Year is off to a fresh start—quite literally. The Euphoria star kicked off 2023 as the new brand ambassador for Armani Beauty's My Way perfume. A gig, she and her longtime makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, have been manifesting this role for at least six years. And now, the stars have aligned.
Three 6 Mafia Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead at 43

Gangsta Boo, rap pioneer and member of hip hop group Three 6 Mafia, has died at the age of 43, E! News has confirmed. "Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was pronounced dead on Sunday,...
