Topeka, KS

JC Post

20-year-old Kan. woman injured in Dec. 26 fire has died

SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas woman critically injured in a house fire the day after Christmas has died. Just after 6p.m. Dec. 26, crews responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1278 SW Lincoln Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. During their initial search, firefighters...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

1 dead, 3 injured after crash while fleeing Kansas officer

ATCHISON COUNTY— One person died and three were injured in an accident just after 2a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly at 6th and U.S.59 Highway. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled north on 4th Street.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Woman found with gunshot wound in rural Kan. ditch

MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. First responders found a woman in her 40s in a ditch...
PAOLA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man critically injured in accidental shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Just after 9:30a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a person who was shot in the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Matt Danielson. Officers located a man...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Man dies in officer-shooting at Kan. home on New Year's Eve

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to to report of a physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street in Olathe, according to a media release. Officers arrived and contacted a 27-year-old white male inside the...
OLATHE, KS
JC Post

Deputies use drone to catch Kan. woman transporting fentanyl

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged drug violations. Just before 1a.m. December 29, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevy Impala near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The vehicle contained two occupants. The...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Person of interest detained after man found dead at KC home

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Kansas City. Just after 8p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they were directed into a residence were they located a man who...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

KCPD officers shoot, kill man who drove off in a patrol car

WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at 95 and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after 8a.m., police responded to a call of an individual who had car trouble at the 92nd and Parallel, according to police. As the officer approached the disabled...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

RCPD: 3 accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan and have three men in custody. Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots were fired at the Links Apartments in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way, according to a media release.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Geary County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental shooting.

On December 30th at 8:54 p.m. Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound. During the investigation it was revealed to Deputies the victim received his wound as an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm, the firearm was discharged and the victim was struck in the shoulder.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Stormont Vail Health cuts the ribbon on the Geary County campus

There was a major milestone accomplishment Tuesday in Junction City when the ribbon was cut for the Stormont Vail Health - Flinthills Campus. Dr. Rob Kenagy, Stormont Vail CEO, told a large audience at the campus ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ), that the hospital and clinic will be successful because the confidence of the community had been regained.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

KC restaurant owner made building available to drug traffickers

KANSAS CITY– The owner of the Rockstar Burgers restaurant in Kansas City, Mo., has pleaded guilty in federal court to allowing his former restaurant building to be used in a drug trafficking conspiracy that is alleged to have distributed more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin, valued at more than $1.7 million, according to the United State's Attorney.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Public infrastructure improvements continue in Junction City

As the year comes to an end Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel looks back in his 515 report at all of the public improvements that have been completed or are still underway. First of all, it is a good sign that the City has moved from the “depth of the debt issues” and the City can afford to make infrastructure improvements.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 30

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kati King, Theft-shoplifting, Arrested 12/29. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
