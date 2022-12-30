Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
JC Post
20-year-old Kan. woman injured in Dec. 26 fire has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas woman critically injured in a house fire the day after Christmas has died. Just after 6p.m. Dec. 26, crews responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1278 SW Lincoln Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. During their initial search, firefighters...
JC Post
1 dead, 3 injured after crash while fleeing Kansas officer
ATCHISON COUNTY— One person died and three were injured in an accident just after 2a.m. Monday in Atchison County. According to Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson, an officer on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly at 6th and U.S.59 Highway. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled north on 4th Street.
Sheriff: Woman found with gunshot wound in rural Kan. ditch
MIAMI COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. Just after 7:30p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of 299th Street and Sumerset Road in rural Paola, according to Undersheriff Matthew Kelly. First responders found a woman in her 40s in a ditch...
JC Post
Kansas man critically injured in accidental shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Just after 9:30a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a person who was shot in the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Matt Danielson. Officers located a man...
Police ID Kan. man who officers killed after he drove off in patrol car
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting have identified the man who died as 53-year-old Thomas Marshall of Kansas City, Kansas. Just after 8a.m. Friday, police responded to a call of an individual who had car trouble at the 92nd and Parallel, according to police. As...
Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
JC Post
Man dies in officer-shooting at Kan. home on New Year's Eve
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting. Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to to report of a physical disturbance in the 900 block of East Oakview Street in Olathe, according to a media release. Officers arrived and contacted a 27-year-old white male inside the...
Deputies use drone to catch Kan. woman transporting fentanyl
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for alleged drug violations. Just before 1a.m. December 29, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a 2005 Chevy Impala near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75 for an alleged traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The vehicle contained two occupants. The...
Person of interest detained after man found dead at KC home
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Kansas City. Just after 8p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 6900 block of E. 17th Street, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Upon arrival they were directed into a residence were they located a man who...
KCPD officers shoot, kill man who drove off in a patrol car
WYANDOTTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting at 95 and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas. Just after 8a.m., police responded to a call of an individual who had car trouble at the 92nd and Parallel, according to police. As the officer approached the disabled...
RCPD: 3 accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan
MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan and have three men in custody. Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots were fired at the Links Apartments in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way, according to a media release.
Geary County Sheriff’s Office investigating accidental shooting.
On December 30th at 8:54 p.m. Geary County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on Humboldt Creek Road for a pre-teen with a gunshot wound. During the investigation it was revealed to Deputies the victim received his wound as an older sibling was attempting to clear a firearm, the firearm was discharged and the victim was struck in the shoulder.
JC Post
🎥&📷: RCPD releases video investigates overnight shooting in Ogden
UPDATE: RCPD has released video of a vehicle arriving at and leaving from the scene of the shooting in Ogden in the early morning hours of December 30, 2022. Pictures of three suspects and the car were also released with the video. Anyone with information about the identity of the...
JC Post
Stormont Vail Health cuts the ribbon on the Geary County campus
There was a major milestone accomplishment Tuesday in Junction City when the ribbon was cut for the Stormont Vail Health - Flinthills Campus. Dr. Rob Kenagy, Stormont Vail CEO, told a large audience at the campus ( formerly Geary Community Hospital ), that the hospital and clinic will be successful because the confidence of the community had been regained.
Geary Community Hospital comes under Stormont Vail Health direction
Jan. 1 was the changeover date for Geary Community Hospital to come under the auspices of Stormont Vail Health. The ribbon cutting for Stormont Vail Health - Flint Hills campus will be at noon Tuesday.
FBI captures 1 of 2 inmates who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —One of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City is in custody, according to the FBI. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody early Friday in the 400 Block of Olive Street. The U.S....
JC Post
Forgery: Woman allegedly altered $10K check written by USD 383
USD 383 -Manhattan-Odgen schools reported a $10,832 check they wrote to Thermal Comfort Air, Inc. was altered by a 25-year-old woman who attempted to cash it at Landmark National Bank in Manhattan. Police released no additional details early Thursday.
KC restaurant owner made building available to drug traffickers
KANSAS CITY– The owner of the Rockstar Burgers restaurant in Kansas City, Mo., has pleaded guilty in federal court to allowing his former restaurant building to be used in a drug trafficking conspiracy that is alleged to have distributed more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin, valued at more than $1.7 million, according to the United State's Attorney.
JC Post
Public infrastructure improvements continue in Junction City
As the year comes to an end Junction City Manager Allen Dinkel looks back in his 515 report at all of the public improvements that have been completed or are still underway. First of all, it is a good sign that the City has moved from the “depth of the debt issues” and the City can afford to make infrastructure improvements.
JC Post
Geary County Booking Photos Dec. 30
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photos are unavailable. Kati King, Theft-shoplifting, Arrested 12/29. Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0