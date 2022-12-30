ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kwhi.com

LIQUOR STORES TO CLOSE FOR 61 HOUR PERIOD DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND

For consumers planning to include liquor in their New Year’s Eve holiday plans, stores are encouraging you to shop early. Liquor stores in the state of Texas will be closed for a 61-hour period that will run from 9pm on Saturday night until 10am Tuesday morning. In accordance with...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Massive rental home 'rager' frustrates neighbors in Houston area neighborhood

HOUSTON - A Houston-area neighborhood is cleaning up after what neighbors describe as a rental home rager. Over the New Year’s weekend, cellphone video shows crowds of people outside a home along Bankside Drive near Braeswood and South Gessner. Loud music can be heard as dozens of people stand outside the home yelling and walking on the street.
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Things that happen at Waffle House:

1. You ask for a cup of hot water to soak your utensils. 2. Your bill is gonna be different EVERY time. 3. You're gonna get that all-star. 4. You want your drink in a to-go cup because we know their glasses a Lil cloudy and we know they aren't clean all the way.
SANTA FE, TX
KHOU

Ground stop issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights

HOUSTON — A ground stop has been issued at Hobby Airport for all inbound flights, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The ground stop was issued due to thunderstorms in the area. It's expected to last until 4 p.m. You should check with your airline carrier for any delays...
HOUSTON, TX
Covering Katy

Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhere

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - Krispy Kreme is closing many of its locations, the most recent in Katy, as it transitions to a new business model. The big Krispy Kreme sign above the front door at 1815 South Mason Road in Katy is gone, as is the Hot Now neon light, which hung in the front window, signaling that freshly made donuts were available. The only signage remaining is a small “closed permanently” message next to the front door and on the drive-thru window.
KATY, TX
thekatynews.com

City of Katy Water Bill Will be Higher in January

At the December meeting of the Katy City Council, after much discussion, announced single family residential, multi-family residential, and commercial structure units will see a $0.16 increase on their water bills. Rate will increase from $2.19 per 1,000 gallons water used to $2.35 per one thousand gallons of water used. The new rate will become effective January 15, 2023.
KATY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Hit-and-run driver still on the run following Katy area fatality

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS - (Covering Katy News) The Harris County Sheriff's Office hopes a public tip will lead them to the driver who struck and killed a man on FM 529 at Barker Cypress Road in the pre-dawn hours of Christmas Day. Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident at...
KATY, TX
cw39.com

Severe weather risk | When and where to be on the lookout for storms

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Scattered thunderstorms return to the Greater Houston area Monday, and a few may be severe. The primary severe threat is strong winds, with a less-likely threat for hail and even one or two tornadoes somewhere in Southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has Houston in a...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Puppies ready for adoption after found during winter storm

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Last week’s winter storm left several puppies in Grimes County in need of shelter. Zoi’s Animal Rescue, along with volunteers, had to break open a culvert to get the three puppies during the extreme winter conditions. After much help, they got out of the drainage pipe safe and sound.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Wing Stop Murder Victim Identified

WEST HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Covering Katy News) - The man found shot to death in his car behind a Fry Road Wing Stop is identified as 22-year-old Alfredo Salgado. When Deputies arrived late Friday night, they discovered the body of Salgado at 5200 Fry Road, a short distance north of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX

