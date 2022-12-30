Read full article on original website
Hit-and-Run Fatality Accident Occurs in North Highlands
Myrtle Avenue Fatality Accident Costs Life of Pedestrian. A fatal hit-and-run was reported in North Highlands on December 29. The Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the pedestrian was around Myrtle Avenue, where it crosses Auburn Boulevard, when a vehicle struck him. Moments later, another vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was lying on the road.
Tower Bridge back open after search for suspect armed with knife
SACRAMENTO – Police shut down the Tower Bridge early Tuesday morning as they looked for a man allegedly armed with a knife.The situation started around 2 a.m. when Sacramento police say they responded to investigate a report of a suspect threatening someone else with a knife.Officers managed to locate the suspect and tried to detain him, but he was reportedly still armed with a knife and wasn't cooperating. Police shut down both directions of the bridge due to the situation.The suspect was eventually taken into custody just after 7 a.m.The bridge has since been reopened.
Sacramento Traffic Crash Kills One and Injures Others
Fatality and Injuries Reported in Traffic Crash on Cosumnes River Boulevard. One person died and three others suffered injuries in a Sacramento traffic crash on December 29. The collision involved two vehicles and occurred near the Cosumnes River Boulevard intersection with Delta Shores Circle. The Sacramento Police Department reported that four people were involved in the collision.
Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reports first homicide of the year in the county
The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department reported the county recorded its first homicide of 2023 on New Year’s Day. On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at approximately 10:35 p.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the reports of a shooting at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of Westwood Lane in Carmichael.
STOCKTON – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Stockton Monday night. Stockton police say officers responded to the scene along the 400 block of S. Stanislaus Street just before 8:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. Medics soon arrived and attempted live-saving measures, but police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man killed has not been released. No motive has been identified and no suspect information is available.
(KTXL) — A man was killed in a Stockton shooting on Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street at around 8:29 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot and despite life-saving measures […]
Injuries Reported in Two-Vehicle Wreck on I-680 in San Ramon
On the morning of Friday, December 30, 2022, CHP traffic officials reported a two-vehicle crash with injuries on I-680 in the San Ramon area. The car wreck occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 680 at the Crow Canyon Road offramp, authorities reported. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash on...
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Cyber harassment, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Dec. 20. Caleb Aguilar-Reyes, 37, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant and an outside felony warrant in...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead after a shooting on Sunday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 2) Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 10:35 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 2800 block of...
City of Sacramento records first homicide of 2023
The City of Sacramento recorded its first homicide on New Year’s Day. On January 1, 2023 around 1:05 p.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Florin Road and Franklin Boulevard for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers located one adult male victim who sustained at least one gunshot wound. That victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding medical personnel. The suspect(s) fled the scene after the incident.
Man arrested after standoff with deputies, caused Amador County shelter-in-place
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Around 12:39 pm, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person walking around Circle View Drive in the Pioneer, CA area armed with a bow and arrow and hatchet. According to the sheriff’s office, the reporting party called dispatch again and said the suspect was […]
Cars caught in flooding on Highway 99 in Sacramento County, reports say
One is dead and dozens needed to be rescued as their cars got stuck on Highway 99 in Sacramento County due to flooding.
1 man dead in south Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after a shooting in south Sacramento. The incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened around 1:05 p.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Florin Road, leaving one man dead at the scene.
Loved ones of Oakland man allegedly killed by Stockton serial-slaying suspect speak out
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cousin and friend of an Oakland man shot dead last year said they were stunned when they learned the killing was linked to an alleged Stockton serial killer. "It was just a shock for me to, you know, when I come outside and see that it...
Pedestrian struck twice in North Highlands fatal hit-and-run
Sacramento County Main Jail inmate dies in custody
(KTXL) — An inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail died in custody on Sunday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, when a deputy was conducting an hourly cell check, the deputy found the 35-year-old male unresponsive lying on the floor. Deputies summoned medical staff and initiated CPR on […]
Car crashes into home in Carmichael, injuring 2 people
CARMICHAEL - Two people were injured after the car they were in crashed into a home in Carmichael Saturday morning. The incident happened along San Juan Avenue, just south of Winding Way. A CHP spokesperson says the Dodge sedan was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway, hit a fire hydrant, drove through a fence, crashed into a home, and came to rest in the front yard of the home. The car appears to be totaled. Crews from Sacramento Metro Fire responded to the scene. It's unknown how badly the two people in the vehicle were injured. No one inside the home was injured. The homeowner tells CBS13 he heard a loud boom and saw the aftermath of the crash. "It sounded like a bomb out front...I looked through the window and some guy was pulling a guy out of the passenger-side window. I came out and he was lying there, blood all over his self," said Tony, the homeower. "I came out and looked -- there's a hole in the wall and water's coming in the house."No further details about the crash have been released.
More than 1,000 inmates evacuated from Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 1,000 inmates and staff were evacuated from the Rio Cosumnes Correction Center due to a threat of flooding on New Year’s Day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the evacuation happened around 2 p.m. after the sheriff’s office initiated a Level 1 activation of the Emergency […]
Turlock Sideshow Turns Deadly, Tracy Man Killed by Gunfire
TURLOCK – A 20 year old Tracy man was killed in a shooting during a sideshow in Turlock late Friday night that ended with a pursuit and vehicle collisions. Authorities said officers responded to a sideshow in the area of South Avenue and Orange Street shortly before midnight. A sideshow is a gathering of several vehicles that often perform burnouts and donuts in roadways and intersections. The events sometimes draw large amounts of vehicles and spectators.
Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
