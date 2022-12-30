A succession of locally-made hit films released in the second half of the year helped the cinema box office in Hong Kong to stage a remarkable comeback in 2022. Aggregate box office for the year was HK$1.14 billion ($147 million), some 40% lower than pre-pandemic 2019, according to new data from Hong Kong Box Office Limited. In its annual assessment, the organization echoed its earlier alarm and described the situation in 2022 as “very severe.” The full year total was only 5% lower than in 2021 and was achieved despite cinemas being closed for 104 days on government orders in 2022, following...

36 MINUTES AGO