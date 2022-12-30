ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos prepared to be 'ultra aggressive' in HC search

Having fired Nathaniel Hackett before the rookie head coach could finish his first year at the helm, the Broncos are finishing out their deeply disappointing 2022 campaign with Jerry Rosburg as interim HC. Unsurprisingly, it does not appear that Rosburg — who was pulled out of retirement earlier this year to assist Hackett with gameday management — is a candidate for the permanent head coaching gig.
DENVER, CO
The Blade

Editorial: Call Bengals-Bills a tie

A routine play in the National Football League’s premier matchup on Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills instantly became an emergency response to life or death trauma. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin took a blow to the chest while making a tackle with enough force to send his heart into cardiac arrest. The immediate response of lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen shocked the stadium into silence and players into tearful, bent-knee prayers. Mr. Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. The critical game between the Bengals and Bills was suspended, as players and coaches on both sides were in no emotional state to return to football. Read more Blade editorials
CINCINNATI, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs declare for draft

Young made seven appearances as a freshman in 2020, but took over as the team’s starter the following year. That campaign saw him re-write the school’s record books and establish himself as a serious candidate to be the top quarterback in the 2023 class. Young threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns as a sophomore. Both figures rank first in single-season program history.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins third-string QB Skylar Thompson likely to get start in Week 18

The 30-year-old is believed to have suffered a broken finger in his throwing hand, as reported by Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. The injury likely occurred on a throw in which Bridgewater’s hand hit a helmet while tossing an interception. His attempted tackle during the return from Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is suspected to be the cause, as head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game.
Pro Football Rumors

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee declares for NFL Draft

Bresee was the top prospect in the country in 2020 after he posted 35 sacks during his high school career. He, therefore, joined the Tigers with substantial expectations, which he lived up to immediately. In his freshman campaign, Bresee notched four sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble en route to being named a Freshman All-American.
CLEMSON, SC
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

