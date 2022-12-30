Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Broncos prepared to be 'ultra aggressive' in HC search
Having fired Nathaniel Hackett before the rookie head coach could finish his first year at the helm, the Broncos are finishing out their deeply disappointing 2022 campaign with Jerry Rosburg as interim HC. Unsurprisingly, it does not appear that Rosburg — who was pulled out of retirement earlier this year to assist Hackett with gameday management — is a candidate for the permanent head coaching gig.
Editorial: Call Bengals-Bills a tie
A routine play in the National Football League’s premier matchup on Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills instantly became an emergency response to life or death trauma. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin took a blow to the chest while making a tackle with enough force to send his heart into cardiac arrest. The immediate response of lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen shocked the stadium into silence and players into tearful, bent-knee prayers. Mr. Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. The critical game between the Bengals and Bills was suspended, as players and coaches on both sides were in no emotional state to return to football. Read more Blade editorials
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs declare for draft
Young made seven appearances as a freshman in 2020, but took over as the team’s starter the following year. That campaign saw him re-write the school’s record books and establish himself as a serious candidate to be the top quarterback in the 2023 class. Young threw for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns as a sophomore. Both figures rank first in single-season program history.
Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week, Week 18 schedule unchanged
The Bills announced Tuesday afternoon Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night’s game has brought other NFL matters to a halt. The NFL addressed the on-field procedures and decision to postpone...
Dolphins third-string QB Skylar Thompson likely to get start in Week 18
The 30-year-old is believed to have suffered a broken finger in his throwing hand, as reported by Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. The injury likely occurred on a throw in which Bridgewater’s hand hit a helmet while tossing an interception. His attempted tackle during the return from Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is suspected to be the cause, as head coach Mike McDaniel said after the game.
Broncos interested in interviewing Jim Harbaugh for HC vacancy
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Denver has reached out to Harbaugh to confirm their intent to interview him for their vacancy. The role opened up after rookie bench boss Nathaniel Hackett was fired with just two games remaining in the season, one in which the Broncos have fallen well short of expectations.
Dolphins preparing Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson in Week 18
The Dolphins have plummeted from 8-3 to 8-8 and are again navigating a Tua Tagovailoa concussion. The team still has a manageable path to the playoffs — a win over the Jets and a Patriots loss to the Bills — but it will probably have to complete part one of that scenario without its starting quarterback.
Clemson DT Bryan Bresee declares for NFL Draft
Bresee was the top prospect in the country in 2020 after he posted 35 sacks during his high school career. He, therefore, joined the Tigers with substantial expectations, which he lived up to immediately. In his freshman campaign, Bresee notched four sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, and one forced fumble en route to being named a Freshman All-American.
Broncos reportedly only connected to experienced HC candidates
Barring the team needing to move to second-tier candidates, it does not appear the Broncos’ new ownership contingent wants to put a first-timer in charge. The team continues to be connected to experienced candidates, Albert Breer of SI.com notes. Denver tried rookie HCs Vance Joseph, Vic Fangio and Nathaniel...
Broncos place Dalton Risner on IR; sides have not discussed new deal
Dalton Risner may have already played his final game with his home-state team. The Broncos placed the fourth-year guard on IR on Tuesday. Risner suffered a UCL sprain in his left elbow, per 9News’ Mike Klis (on Twitter). He is not believed to need surgery, Troy Renck of Denver7 tweets.
Falcons WR Cameron Batson facing five criminal charges
Falcons practice squad wideout Cameron Batson was involved in an altercation with police following a traffic stop over the weekend. He is now facing a total of five criminal charges stemming from the incident. Batson was pulled over early Saturday morning in Atlanta for speeding, and the officer on scene...
