A routine play in the National Football League’s premier matchup on Monday Night Football between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills instantly became an emergency response to life or death trauma. Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin took a blow to the chest while making a tackle with enough force to send his heart into cardiac arrest. The immediate response of lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen shocked the stadium into silence and players into tearful, bent-knee prayers. Mr. Hamlin is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. The critical game between the Bengals and Bills was suspended, as players and coaches on both sides were in no emotional state to return to football. Read more Blade editorials

