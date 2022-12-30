ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (14-21) and Atlanta Hawks (17-18) meet Friday at State Farm Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Lakers vs. Hawks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Lakers failed to cover the spread as 8.5-point underdogs in a 112-98 loss at the Miami Heat Wednesday. Los Angeles was outscored 31-2 in points off turnovers and dropped to 1-6 against the spread (ATS) in its last 7 games.

The Lakers are 0-7 ATS in their last 7 road games vs. teams with a winning record at home.

The Hawks covered as 7-point home underdogs in a 108-107 loss vs. the Brooklyn Nets Wednesday. G Dejounte Murray finished with 24 points and 8 assists — both team-highs — in the absence of 2-time All-Star G Trae Young (calf contusion) who is expected to return Friday.

Atlanta is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 home games vs. teams with a losing record on the road.

Lakers at Hawks odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:37 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Lakers +225 (bet $100 to win $225) | Hawks -270 (bet $270 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Lakers +6.5 (-105) | Hawks -6.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 241.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Lakers at Hawks key injuries

Lakers

  • F/C Anthony Davis (foot) out
  • G Austin Reaves (ankle) probable
  • G Dennis Schroder (foot) probable
  • F Lonnie Walker IV (tailbone) questionable

Hawks

  • C Clint Capela (calf) out
  • F De’Andre Hunter (ankle) questionable
  • G Trae Young (calf) probable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Lakers at Hawks picks and predictions

Prediction

Hawks 125, Lakers 124

PASS.

The Hawks (-270) should win, but their ML is too expensive for a team that is 1-3 straight up in its last 4 games. Bet the spread or the total instead.

BET LAKERS +6.5 (-105).

The Lakers should bounce back after getting outscored 34-26 in the 3rd quarter vs. Miami when they were covering for the majority of the game. The Hawks seemed to have better chemistry without Young in the lineup vs. Brooklyn and the market may be overreacting to the announcement of his return. Take the points.

BET OVER 241.5 (-112).

The Over is 4-0 in the Lakers’ last 4 games following a straight-up loss and 5-1 in Atlanta’s last 6 after covering in its previous game. The Over has hit in the last 2 head-to-head meetings between these teams and should hit again Friday in another high-scoring matchup.

