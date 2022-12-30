Read full article on original website
Related
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Incoming GOP congresswoman says she was threatened for not backing Kevin McCarthy
Incoming GOP congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (FL) said Friday that she was threatened by a sitting House member to commit to backing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for speaker. "I got a very inappropriate phone call," Luna told Steve Bannon in an interview. "Another member had called me basically...
KJCT8
Pres. Joe Biden signs limited TikTok ban
Southwest Airlines returned to a nearly full schedule Friday after a massive service breakdown. Moscow, Idaho community and families feel relief after murder suspect caught. For seven long weeks life in the town of Moscow, Idaho was upended. Plow crews worked around the clock on New Years due to storm.
KJCT8
Lauren Boebert votes against Kevin McCarthy in bid for speaker
WASHINGTON D.C. (KJCT) - Rep. Lauren Boebert has voted against Rep. Kevin MCCarthy’s bid for speaker, highlighting the internal struggle to obtain enough votes to take the seat as Speaker of the House. McCarthy failed to get enough votes in the first round of balloting, and additional balloting is expected.
With no Speaker, line of succession is again two women
As Republican infighting continues to delay the election of a House Speaker, the first two spots in the line of presidential succession are once again held by women. Vice President Harris and President Pro Tempore Patty Murray (D-Wash.) are currently first and second in line to the presidency, after a small group of Republicans blocked…
Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover
Montana needs to be sure it can hire and keep snowplow drivers to clear highways, for starters. The state needs to fill open positions at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge as well — with a 40 percent vacancy rate, according to the director of the Department of Corrections. It also needs psychiatric technicians […] The post Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Comments / 0