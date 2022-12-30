ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KJCT8

Pres. Joe Biden signs limited TikTok ban

Southwest Airlines returned to a nearly full schedule Friday after a massive service breakdown. Moscow, Idaho community and families feel relief after murder suspect caught. For seven long weeks life in the town of Moscow, Idaho was upended. Plow crews worked around the clock on New Years due to storm.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Lauren Boebert votes against Kevin McCarthy in bid for speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. (KJCT) - Rep. Lauren Boebert has voted against Rep. Kevin MCCarthy’s bid for speaker, highlighting the internal struggle to obtain enough votes to take the seat as Speaker of the House. McCarthy failed to get enough votes in the first round of balloting, and additional balloting is expected.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

With no Speaker, line of succession is again two women

As Republican infighting continues to delay the election of a House Speaker, the first two spots in the line of presidential succession are once again held by women. Vice President Harris and President Pro Tempore Patty Murray (D-Wash.) are currently first and second in line to the presidency, after a small group of Republicans blocked…
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover

Montana needs to be sure it can hire and keep snowplow drivers to clear highways, for starters. The state needs to fill open positions at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge as well — with a 40 percent vacancy rate, according to the director of the Department of Corrections. It also needs psychiatric technicians […] The post Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy