These portraits at Denver’s Clyfford Still Museum are reuniting Native people with their ancestors — and forging new bonds

Bailey Placzek will never forget the look on one woman’s face — the first time she saw her grandfather as a young man. “She just immediately broke down,” said Placzek, an associate curator at the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver. “It made me tear up because it was just such a human emotional response, seeing the face of your grandfather. She just said, ‘I'm sorry, it's just his face. Seeing him as a young man.’ It was such a touching moment.”
Icy weather, slick roads and more snow expected for much of Colorado today

Freezing drizzle is leaving a slick, dangerous glaze on roads and highways across the state, according to the National Weather Service. Snow is expected to taper off this morning before picking back up again this afternoon. The forecast has triggered winter storm and avalanche warnings from southern Colorado all the...
