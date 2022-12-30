Bailey Placzek will never forget the look on one woman’s face — the first time she saw her grandfather as a young man. “She just immediately broke down,” said Placzek, an associate curator at the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver. “It made me tear up because it was just such a human emotional response, seeing the face of your grandfather. She just said, ‘I'm sorry, it's just his face. Seeing him as a young man.’ It was such a touching moment.”

DENVER, CO ・ 16 HOURS AGO