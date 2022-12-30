ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salon

Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House

A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Connecticut Public

What's ahead for the war in Ukraine in 2023

It's been quite a year in Ukraine, and the worst of winter is still ahead. To talk more about what could come next and the challenges that 2023 could bring, we turn to Melinda Haring, the outgoing deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, who's helped guide my reporting in Ukraine. Melinda Haring, thanks for being with us.
WASHINGTON STATE
Connecticut Public

Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine

Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Connecticut Public

NYC's mayor faces backlash for planning to involuntarily hospitalize homeless people

New York City is considering a plan to remove some people living on the street. A group called the Coalition for the Homeless tries to estimate how many people in the city spend their nights in shelters, in tents and on sidewalks. They assert the numbers are the worst in generations. Many residents say they feel unsafe around people who are mentally ill, which is apparently why Mayor Eric Adams says he wants to take some people to hospitals, whether they want to or not. Let's talk this through with NPR's Jasmine Garsd, who is in New York. Good morning.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Connecticut Public

Sunday Puzzle: Who Was Who in 2022?

On-air challenge: Every year around this time we do a year-end "New Names in the News Quiz." Here's how it works. I'll name some people you probably never heard of until 2022, but who made news during the past 12 months. You tell me who they are. This list was compiled with the help of Kathie Baker, who played a similar quiz in the past.
ARIZONA STATE
Connecticut Public

Baker will soon exit office as Massachusetts prepares for Healey's historic inauguration

We're in the final days of Gov. Charlie Baker's administration with an historic inauguration on Thursday. Baker may be headed out of the State House, but he still has some work to do. There are bills on the governor's desk awaiting a decision. Matt Murphy, senior reporter with the Statehouse News Service, says there are about twenty bills in a pile on Baker’s desk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
