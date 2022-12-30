Read full article on original website
Politics chat: President Biden begins 2023 with a politically divided Congress
Let's start with politics. President Biden returns to Washington tomorrow, and Congress will be back on Tuesday for what could be a year of intense partisan conflict. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith joins us to explain how the year might play out. Good morning and Happy New Year, Tamara.
Shock twist after Idaho cops denied claim by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s lawyer – only to make U-turn
A SHOCK claim made by murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer was initially denied by cops - until eerie new video emerged. Kohberger, 28, is accused of killing University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20. The four students were brutally stabbed...
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Trump drank non-stop Diet Cokes to avoid filming video announcing he'd leave the White House
A glass of Diet coke on the Resolute Desk as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 (Getty Images) On the day after his supporters ransacked the United States Capitol building, former President Donald Trump released a video announcing that he would be leaving the White House and that then-President-elect Joe Biden would be taking over.
Encore: President Biden has made choosing diverse federal judges a priority
President Biden has appointed dozens of judges with lifetime tenure for the federal bench, setting records on professional and racial diversity. Advocates press for more action in 2023.
Could a bill passed by the previous Congress make it easier to save for retirement?
Over the holidays, President Biden signed a $1.7 trillion spending bill, and it includes provisions that are meant to help U.S. workers set aside more money for retirement. NPR's Arezou Rezvani has been looking at the finer details and joins us now to talk about what's changing. Hi, Arezou. AREZOU...
What's ahead for the war in Ukraine in 2023
It's been quite a year in Ukraine, and the worst of winter is still ahead. To talk more about what could come next and the challenges that 2023 could bring, we turn to Melinda Haring, the outgoing deputy director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, who's helped guide my reporting in Ukraine. Melinda Haring, thanks for being with us.
Photographing the levity and macabre of living through the war in Ukraine
Even amidst war, love stories take shape. That's at the heart of a new photo essay that was published on npr.org documenting the war in Ukraine, captured by four-time Pulitzer-Prize-winning journalist Carol Guzy. The photos show a couple navigating a new altered reality. A 28-year-old sergeant, Misha, is a commander with Ukraine's 80th Airborne Assault Brigade. He lost both legs last year while fighting in Luhansk during the Russian invasion. And by his side in many of the images is his fiancee, 19-year-old Iryna, or Ira. Taken together, the images showcase both the horrors of war, but also the ability to transcend over adversity. And Carol Guzy is here to talk more about this essay. Welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
When another military offensive might happen in Ukraine, and what it would look like
Let's bring in Ben Hodges, the former commanding general of the U.S. Army in Europe. We have found him in Germany. General, welcome to the program. And Happy New Year. BEN HODGES: Happy New Year, Steve. Thank you. INSKEEP: So we just heard that survey. Many, many Ukrainians seem to...
NYC's mayor faces backlash for planning to involuntarily hospitalize homeless people
New York City is considering a plan to remove some people living on the street. A group called the Coalition for the Homeless tries to estimate how many people in the city spend their nights in shelters, in tents and on sidewalks. They assert the numbers are the worst in generations. Many residents say they feel unsafe around people who are mentally ill, which is apparently why Mayor Eric Adams says he wants to take some people to hospitals, whether they want to or not. Let's talk this through with NPR's Jasmine Garsd, who is in New York. Good morning.
McCarthy scrambles for votes to be elected speaker of the House
Rep. Kevin McCarthy was nominated by House Republicans for the top leadership job in November but hours before his party takes control of the House of Representatives he's scrambling to lock down a majority to get the gavel. Previous speakers have faced defections in the first vote of the session...
Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud and other charges tied to FTX's collapse
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced co-founder and former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, pleaded not guilty to eight criminal charges at his arraignment on Tuesday. Bankman-Fried flew from California to New York to enter his plea in person during a court hearing at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District in Lower Manhattan.
Sunday Puzzle: Who Was Who in 2022?
On-air challenge: Every year around this time we do a year-end "New Names in the News Quiz." Here's how it works. I'll name some people you probably never heard of until 2022, but who made news during the past 12 months. You tell me who they are. This list was compiled with the help of Kathie Baker, who played a similar quiz in the past.
Baker will soon exit office as Massachusetts prepares for Healey's historic inauguration
We're in the final days of Gov. Charlie Baker's administration with an historic inauguration on Thursday. Baker may be headed out of the State House, but he still has some work to do. There are bills on the governor's desk awaiting a decision. Matt Murphy, senior reporter with the Statehouse News Service, says there are about twenty bills in a pile on Baker’s desk.
Departing Senate budget chiefs leave a legacy of bipartisanship in a fraught era
Just before leaving town for the year, the Senate of the 117th Congress stood and applauded the work and careers of two colleagues who were about to retire, Sens. Pat Leahy of Vermont and Richard Shelby of Alabama. The gesture was a salute to the men as senators and as...
